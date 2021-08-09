Woman Has Incredible Fix After Red Wine Ruined Her Outfit

pexels/@MiaWilliamson_/Twitter

A woman has taken to Twitter to share her incredible fix after a red wine stain nearly ruined her friend’s outfit.

Mia Williamson posted a photo on Twitter of her mate El’s all-white outfit having taken a hit from a glass of red wine.

However, instead of crying about it and leaving the event pronto like most of us would, Williamson got creative with her friend’s trousers and top, and stopped the red wine from ruining El’s day.

Williamson was two hours into her day at the races when her friend El came up to her to show her the spillage. Williamson, unfazed, replied that it was ‘no problem’.

Rather than whisking El away to buy some Vanish, or taking her home in defeat, Williamson proceeded to order in four more glasses of red wine to fix the problem.

She said: ‘I think we’ve just made a new product to PLTs festival range’.

The post has amassed almost 200,000 likes, 20,900 retweets and 648 comments. Other Twitter users flooded to the comments to show their support for El and their amazement at Williamson’s rescuing of her friend’s outfit. One said: ‘Waiting for PLT to release this tomorrow xxx’.

Another commented:

Doesn’t spilling white on red get rid of the red Can’t lie tho, she better get tie dying when home.

A third said: ‘She must’ve stank!’

Williamson’s friend may not have won any points for smelling nice or for leaving pesky stains wherever she sat, but she may just have won best dressed.

