You Can Now Get Paid To Sniff Trainers

Are you a prolific shoe-sniffer? Now, you can get paid for your sole searching.

Did you know eBay sells a pair of sneakers every nine seconds? In a world of footwear obsessives, the newest releases can sell for hundreds, if not thousands – just look at Lil Nas X’s controversial ‘Satan’ shoes, or Kanye West’s original Yeezy trainers selling for an eye-watering $1.8 million.

One pair of Dior Air Jordan1 AJ1 High OG Grey Sneakers sold for £6,990 on eBay, the highest price tag the UK has ever seen for such a pair. It’s important these sales are the real McCoy, so the online marketplace has taken action with the ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ initiative, with a ‘sniff test’ being one of several steps to make sure they’re not fake.

Check out the authentication process below:

As part of the new program, responding to the surge in footwear sales over the past year, the most popular sneaker brands currently sold on eBay (Nike, Adidas and New Balance) for more than £150 will be ‘fully vetted and verified by an independent team of industry experts known as Sneaker Con.

The authenticators will check the sneakers to make sure they’re ‘consistent with the listing title, description, and images’ before performing a ‘multi-point physical authentication inspection’ – including a sniff test. They’ll then attach an eBay tag to guarantee its authenticity.

‘eBay is the original marketplace for sneakers and we remain one of the largest channels that connects sneaker buyers and sellers, with our sneakerhead community growing significantly each year,’ Rob Hattrell, head of eBay Europe, said.

‘This move to launch Authenticity Guarantee in the UK is a big one. We have seen sneakers become an asset class for many- a new way of storing your money as they grow in value over time. We want enthusiasts to know eBay’s got their back when they are looking to invest in sneakers and we’re here to help sellers build their businesses,’ he added.

While it only covers trainers priced £150 and above, there are plans to include other brands and cheaper listings in future. The Authenticity Guarantee launched on Friday, June 11.

‘We were founded by sneakerheads, for sneakerheads, so partnering with eBay comes naturally considering our mutual rich history in servicing the sneakerhead community. We’re excited to take our authentication skills and expertise to the UK to help power eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee for sneakers,’ Alan Vinogradov, co-founder of Sneaker Con, said.

It’s estimated there are more than half a million listings of luxury sneakers on eBay at the time of writing.

