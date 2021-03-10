10 Cloverfield Lane Is One Of The Last Decade’s Best Sequels

Paramount Pictures

The beating of our hearts is the prevailing sound in 10 Cloverfield Lane, a ‘blood relative’ still fit to curdle five years on.

With the noughties, there’s few images as emblematic of ‘event cinema’ than the barrelling head of the Statue of Liberty crash-landing onto the streets of Manhattan to bewildered, terrified screams. A marketing triumph, yes, but Cloverfield conjured slack-jawed awe in moviegoers worldwide from the off.

Advert 10

Its follow-up is a different beast. Not necessarily in quality – it may be trendy to slight the 2008 film, but it’s a hell of a ride – but a ‘spiritual’ evolution. It sparked surprise, hype, acclaim and controversy upon release. Five years and another instalment later (the less said about that, the better), it’s still a certified banger.

Like its predecessor, 10 Cloverfield Lane rode the wave of internet delirium and speculation. Conceived, filmed and unveiled in secrecy, its title was only revealed in its first trailer. A third-person narrative, the happy-go-lucky, haunting twist of I Think We’re Alone Now, a chilling endnote; it was clear fans of the franchise were in for something new altogether.

Repurposed from a script titled The Cellar, penned by Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken, J.J. Abrams, his Bad Robot banner and Damian Chazelle (ahead of Whiplash and La La Land Oscars glory) wrapped it into the Cloverfield world.

Advert 10

In an earlier interview, Abrams said:, ‘The spirit of it, the genre of it, the heart of it, the fear factor, the comedy factor, the weirdness factor, there were so many elements that felt like the DNA of this story were of the same place that Cloverfield was born out of.’

Paramount Pictures

Entering into the film, the Hitchcockian set-up presents itself: Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) drives off into the sunset after a ‘fight’ with her boyfriend (hilariously voiced only off-screen by Bradley Cooper). The extent of their relationship trauma is never illustrated, but her darting eyes and visible nerves tell somewhat of a story.

With Bear McCreary’s driving music evoking that of Bernard Hermann, it takes on its own Psycho genre-flip with a car crash; not Casino Royale carnival of flips, but a shocking, breakneck collision over in a crumpled flash.

Advert 10

Soon after, our own cinematic lockdown becomes apparent. Chained to a pole and on a drip, Howard (John Goodman) explains to Michelle she was in an accident and he saved her… just as the world was attacked. Whether it was chemical, nuclear or extraterrestrial remains uncertain, but the air is contaminated and they have to stay inside, maybe for a year or two.

Paramount Pictures

However, this isn’t some sort of imprisoned, torture porn movie (reviews dubbing it a 12A Saw are eye-rollingly lazy): one, because Michelle is a resourceful, well-sketched female protagonist without typical ‘damsel’ trappings; two, it’s less to do with physical pain than psychological obedience, both to Howard and Judgement Day.

How do you know the world has ended if you haven’t seen it? Could Howard be a diabolical kidnapper with a doozy of a story to keep victims ensnared? Is his survivalist lifestyle entirely justified? ‘Crazy is building the ark after the flood has already come,’ he assures her, later faced with a glimpse of dead pigs and a headbanging extra from The Crazies.

Advert 10

Paramount Pictures

From denial, to acceptance, to rebellion, it’s a tightly-honed chamber piece. Campbell, Stuecken and Chazelle ratchet stomach-knotting tension from the slightest exchanges, the briefest touches, from reluctant mouthfuls of bunker spaghetti to subtext-layered games of Taboo.

The latter writer is particularly good at orchestrating flips of sweetness and anger, pathos and irrational fury, as illustrated by J.K. Simmons’ Fletcher.

Though it’s not just the dialogue; the production design is reminiscent of the sitcom sets that brought Goodman to the masses, only with an uneasy aura and bathroom stall lighting; a ‘Home Sweet Home’ limbo, not haven.

Advert 10

Paramount Pictures

It’s unsurprising it’s so effective, even with Dan Trachtenberg being a first-time director at the time. Coming from a nifty Portal short film, he’s exceedingly comfortable in what’s essentially a video game escape room scenario, playing around in a classic Abrams mystery box while never losing grip of the psychological terror in play. Side note: add Right At Your Door to your watchlist, which makes for a fitting companion piece rooted even harsher in reality.

John Gallagher Jr., the third party in quarantine, brings his everyman qualities seen in The Newsroom to a humble, likeable, rather tragic farmhand. Goodman has the most to do, which isn’t to reduce his showmanship; he’s a force of nature with unrivalled screen presence compared to his peers. As his fists clench, our anxiety soars. One of his best roles, really.

Paramount Pictures

Of the trio, Winstead sells it. If you don’t believe her peril, or even her comfort, the film falls apart at the seams. It may seem trite to liken her to a young Sigourney Weaver in Alien, but there’s similar qualities there, and as heroines go, it’s arguably the biggest compliment.

Then there’s the ending. The explosive, CGI-strung finale, ditching the claustrophobic thrills for classic, blockbuster fare. Compared to what precedes it, it’s good, but not as sure-footed. Many felt it was too much of a tonal leap, wishing for a different climax. A movie opinion can’t be wrong, of course, but I feel that’s a flawed viewpoint.

Paramount Pictures

It’s a gut-defence to plead, ‘But it’s a Cloverfield movie!’ The original came equipped with gnarly violence and genuine spectacle, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see that side of the franchise arrive in some form. But that’s not the hill I’ll die on.

The first film’s cinéma vérité style welcomed comparisons to the ground-level destruction of 9/11, the first-person perspective capturing unimaginable destruction intimately and terrifyingly.

10 Cloverfield Lane does everything differently, but still deals with humanity in response to trauma, overcoming fear as doomsday unravels. One film was an illustration of pure hysteria, the other is built on domestic abuse, hubris and monsters living on and under the surface. Maybe Cloverfield has always been about us, not the aliens.

10 Cloverfield Lane is available to stream on Netflix.