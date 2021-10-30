10 New Halloween Costume Ideas To Save You Being A Zombie, Again

Alamy

We’ve all been there, the day before Halloween, trying to haphazardly pull together a costume and settling once again for the classic zombie, or witch, or sexy cat – yes, I see you – so here’s some better ideas, especially since we missed out on last year’s celebrations.

The past couple of years have been horrifying enough already, so we almost didn’t need a night of haunting, trick-or-treating and children running around screaming in white sheets spreading covid.

However, this year, having been told by Boris we can run wild and free, why not make up for lost time, get properly involved and dismiss your boring and repetitive costume ideas for something more exciting?

To hell with being a hot Hermione, Harley Quinn, Mean Girls’ Karen or simply not trying at all, here are UNILAD’s top 10 ideas for the costumes of 2021.

Idea 1: Otis’s Mac and Cheese

Netflix

If you haven’t watched the whole of Sex Education series three yet, then quite frankly you deserved this spoiler.

Channelling the same vibes as Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Otis’s Mac and Cheese costume reigns just as iconic.

If you were hoping for a Halloween snog then this is the costume for you – if Otis can get with popular girl Ruby while wearing this, then you’re onto a winner.

Idea 2: Squid Game Tracksuits

Netflix

It would be criminal to not mention one of the most talked-about series of the year, the South Korean survival series Squid Game.

Not only does the series itself provide all the gore, shock and horror that a Halloween TV night should entail, but the participants’ tracksuits offer a comfortable, stretchy alternative to more revealing costumes.

With this matching top and bottom duo, you can stay toasty warm on your walk to the club, but also have elasticated room to easily cut some shapes.

Idea 3: Friends character

Alamy

After the cast of Friends reunited earlier in the year, why not go back to the 90’s and dress up as one of your favourite character?

Rachel as a runaway bride? The Holiday Armadillo? Or Joey with his head in a turkey? The options are endless.

Idea 4: It’s Britney B*tch

To celebrate the star’s release from conservatorship following a lengthy legal battle, why not channel one of the singer’s past iconic outfits?

From dressing as a flight attendant in the video to Toxic, to a red shiny jumpsuit in Oops!… I Did It Again, or even grabbing a snake for I’m a Slave 4 U, Britney has nailed multiple iconic outfits across the years.

Idea 5: Bernie Sanders’ Mittens

If you’re going for something a bit more PG and that your parents will let you out the house in, then wrapping up in a rain jacket, adorning some spectacles and mittens and maybe even a cheeky bald wig – with a little few tufts of grey hair to give Bernie his dues – could be the perfect option for you.

Recreate the meme and be able to show this outfit to all your family and friends. The most weather-appropriate option by far.

Idea 6: JLo and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been causing a stir after they rekindled their romance.

If you wanted a more suave and sophisticated look (and are wanting to rub it in that you have a partner to co-ordinate with) then go for this attire.

Idea 7: Subway ‘Tuna’ Sandwich

Alamy

In a story that horrified the world, fast food chain Subway‘s ‘tuna’ sandwiches were outed as reportedly not containing any actual fish.

Why not use it as an excuse to go buy tons of Subway, save up the wrappers and staple them to yourself?

Don’t ask me how you’d create this – I have no idea. But dressing up as something as bizarre as a sandwich or bucket of fake fish? Count me in.

Idea 8: Kim Kardashian’s Dementor look at the Met Gala

Need I say more? A Harry Potter twist with one of reality television’s most notorious stars.

Idea 9: Joe and Love from You

After people couldn’t get over the spooky resemblance between serial tv murderer Joe Goldberg and football manager Jose Mourinho, why don’t you go as Joe– wait no, Jose, wait no, Joe – as a costume?

Idea 10: Scooby-Doo Gang

My personal favourite is the co-ordinated group dress-up. After deleted scenes revealed that Velma and Daphne had an affair, who better to dress up as with your partner or the rest of your friendship group then the Mystery Gang?

You could even chop your hair off and go for a full Velma bob. However, as much as I love Halloween, a fringe is a commitment I don’t know if I can do.