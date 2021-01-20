18 Years Later, Final Destination 2 Has Still Ruined Log Trucks For Everyone

final destination log scene 1 New Line Cinema

In 2003, Final Destination 2 unleashed something so simple, yet completely life-altering: a dodgy log truck. Death is a highway, indeed.

Jeffrey Reddick’s worldwide impact is unquantifiable. From the mid-air plane crash, the franchise went on to ruin some of life’s most mundane tasks in the name of stomach-churning bloodshed, whether it’s getting in an elevator, going for a sunbed, or trying to cross a busy bridge. He’s the birthplace of everyday fears.

It’s been 18 years since the first sequel hit cinemas. That means it’s nearly been two decades since log trucks became the antichrists of the open road. For the uninitiated, driving along the motorway is about to change forever.

One year after the catastrophic Flight 180, Kimberley is driving her friends along to Florida for spring break. It’s a dry day, but the roads are wet, slippy, leaving trails of low-lying mist with every speeding car.

One truck driver overtakes guzzling a beer, all while his vehicle bears the words: ‘Drink responsibly!’ A young boy in a passing car uses his toys to gesture a smash between a lorry and 4×4, much like Kimberley’s.

With an echoing unshackling and spilled coffee, hell breaks loose very, very quickly. A log from a timber lorry falls onto the road, bouncing and flying straight through a police officer’s windshield, obliterating most of his upper body in an explosion of guts out the back of the car. You barely have a moment to appreciate the gravity of this gore.

Final Destination 2 New Line Cinema

A motorcyclist, earlier seen shooting through lanes of traffic, tries to manoeuvre the tumbling wood but eventually falls to the ground, sliding ahead of his bike. When he comes to an abrupt stop on a log, the bike pulverises his legs and torso. At best, paralysed for life.

Another car flips into a roll that would make James Blond blush, soaring across the mayhem before mercifully coming to a halt with the driver intact. Only then, a lorry pummels the car, causing it to explode in a massive blaze. A good rule of thumb to remember: Final Destination’s cars are presumably packed with C4.

Another truck drives head-on into a log. In a different vehicle, a couple desperately tries to dodge the death traps littered across the road. When a water bottle blocks the brakes, they fall victim to another explosive demise.

Final Destination 2 crash New Line Cinema

Kimberley’s car soon flips off the road. She watches as another man burns alive, engulfed in flames with no way out. Then, the final nail in the coffin: a lorry comes and batters her car to bits.

Is it the most enthralling car crash sequence of all time? Quite possibly. The Blues Brothers has a fair stake, Casino Royale’s world-record roll speaks for itself, The Matrix Reloaded put all other driving action sequences to shame mere months after Final Destination 2, then there’s the likes of The French Connection, Ronin, Death Proof and, of course, the Fast and Furious movies.

But this nightmare is particularly fiendish, because of how pedestrian it all is. Not everyone flies or rides rollercoasters, and most people don’t go to NASCAR races. However, the vast majority of the world’s population have all used roads at one point. It could happen to you, and there’s no way to escape.

Final Destination 2 lorry New Line Cinema

The latter entries’ Rube Goldbergian deaths feel especially orchestrated, whereas Final Destination 2 – bar the TNT-loaded cars – has some semblance of believability. Pile-ups aren’t uncommon, and they usually don’t start with something as devastating as a flying log.

Think about every time you drive behind one of those timber lorries, how tightly packed they are, how they tower above your bonnet as you ride behind it. Look at the mechanisms holding them in place – is it really that unrealistic that one could simply snap and empty out wherever the vehicle stood? Not at all, and that causes a big gulp.

Even 18 years later, many – myself included – still swerve to avoid log trucks wherever possible, if not strive to overtake as soon as possible. Also, for those who’ve seen it, it’s almost impossible to resist the reflex of exclaiming ‘oaft, Final Destination‘ with a cautious puff of the cheeks. The most talented timber lorry driver in the world couldn’t combat our fears.

In her appraisal of the sequel, The Guardian’s Anne Billson wrote, ‘This is one of the most terrifying sequences I’ve ever seen, all the more effective for being grounded in reality; few drivers haven’t felt that anxious twinge as the badly-secured load on the lorry in front of them starts to wobble.’

Reddick, the creator who penned the screenplay for the first film and stayed on as an executive producer for the second, earlier told UNILAD that the opening crash is his favourite moment in the series. ‘I’m very grateful to have that kind of lingering effect on people. It’s cool,’ he said.

If you really want to fortify your fears, here’s a real-life example of when driving behind a logging truck goes wrong. Whether it’s tomorrow, next year or a decade from now, Final Destination 2 will pervade our anxieties behind the wheel.