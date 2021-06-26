25 Years After The Hunchback Of Notre Dame And The Nutty Professor, Is ‘Lookism’ Still A Movie Problem?

Buena Vista Pictures/Universal Pictures

Twenty-five years ago this month, two very different movies hit the cinema, both of which tackled the stigma of being outside of what is deemed to be attractive and desirable.

The first film was The Nutty Professor, a brash, fart joke-heavy Eddie Murphy comedy about a plus-sized biochemist who takes drastic measures to slim down and win the heart of fellow scientist Carla Purty (Jada Pinkett Smith).

Like many movies and TV shows of this era, the bigger characters weren’t actually played by plus-sized actors. Dr Sherman Klump and the majority of the Klump family were played by Murphy in a fat suit; their size and voracious appetites played up for laughs.

Universal Pictures

However, it must be noted that Sherman is also portrayed as someone who desperately wants to break away from the crude stereotype others perceive him to be, and in many ways, this is a surprisingly empathetic and humanising portrayal.

Although Sherman is indeed a bigger person, this is far from his only defining characteristic, and he doesn’t have the same cartoonish quality of his family members. Indeed, Sherman is shown to be an intelligent, romantic and sensitive person who audiences not only root for, but can relate to.

Which is why many of us feel a genuine pang of sympathy when Sherman is picked on by cruel comedian Reggie Warrington (Dave Chappelle) during a night out at a comedy club, his size reduced to cheap, crowd-pleasing gags.

This very public humiliation spurs Sherman on to test out an experimental slimming serum on himself, a dramatic shift that causes a seismic Jekyll & Hyde split within himself.

Universal Pictures

Sherman does indeed shed a lot of weight – to his initial delight – but also unleashes a narcissistic, flirtatious and far less likeable alter-ego named Buddy Love.

At first, Sherman enjoys being Buddy, using his charm and boundless confidence to woo Carla and take revenge on the comedian who mocked him.

However, the soaring levels of testosterone with every serum dose ultimately enables Buddy to develop as an independent person beyond Sherman’s control. Thus begins a battle within Sherman to keep his true self intact, his own excellent qualities highlighted starkly against Buddy’s crassness.

The message here is clear: goodness and heroism comes in all shapes and sizes, while those with a conventionally attractive appearance can be monstrous. Awkward ’90s-era fat suits aside, it’s a sweet note to end on, with Sherman praised by his colleagues as ‘a brilliant scientist and a gentleman’.

Universal Pictures

Similar themes run through The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a startlingly dark story about a man with facial differences and a hunchback forced to live in the bell tower of Notre Dame cathedral, completely cut off from society.

As with The Nutty Professor, there is a scene of harrowing public humiliation for Quasimodo (voiced by Tom Hulce) – which genuinely upset me as a child – when he attempts to blend in with other Parisians at the colourful Festival of Fools.

After revellers realise his face isn’t a carnival mask, they pelt him with vegetables and make it abundantly clear that they don’t see him as being one of them.

Devastated, Quasimodo returns to the bell tower, closing the doors on the world he has only dreamt about in miniature form; tiny, judgement-free city dwellers and buildings carved from wood. Of course, this is far from the end of his journey.

Buena Vista Pictures

As with The Nutty Professor, The Hunchback of Notre Dame creates a sense of duplicity with Judge Claude Frollo (voiced by Tony Jay), the diabolical hypocrite who keeps Quasimodo locked away from the world and filling him with his own poisonous views on humanity.

Just as Quasimodo is made an outcast due to his physical appearance, Frollo is afforded a cloak of respectability due to his high status, with his title of Minister of Justice giving him the authority and means to carry out despicable deeds.

The action ultimately culminates with Quasimodo being hailed as a hero by the citizens who once scorned him, lifted up high on their shoulders and celebrated for his kindness and courage.

Frollo, on the other hand, is given one of the most damning ends in Disney history, falling from the holy cathedral into a lake of molten lava and, by strong insinuation, into the fieriest depths of hell.

Buena Vista Pictures

This is a notably different turn to the tragic conclusion of Victor Hugo’s 1831 gothic novel, which sees Quasimodo climbing into the mass grave where Esmerelda’s executed body lies. His skeleton is later discovered still entwined around hers, with the pair crumbling into dust once they are pulled apart.

Of course, this wouldn’t have been an appropriate ending for a children’s film, and the story here is imbued with a Disney sweet life lesson, neatly answering Clopin’s riddle, ‘What makes a monster and what makes a man?’

With – bear with me – striking parallels to Sherman and Buddy, Quasimodo, once dehumanised due to his appearance, is here shown to be the man, while Frollo, who looks much like the other free citizens of Paris, is shown to have the truly monstrous soul.

Such messages – even with questionable fat suits – are indeed important, but this moralising outlook doesn’t exactly reflect traditional casting decisions in movies, animated, comedic or otherwise.

Buena Vista Pictures

Nutty Professor and Hunchback were both made back in 1996, a time when slim and traditionally beautiful people ruled the box office. This was the year of Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet; the year when Renée Zellweger told Tom Cruise ‘you had me at hello’ in Jerry Maguire.

Filmmakers of this era seemed happy to push out the occasional ‘beauty is within’ movie, as long as those considered less desirable were animated or heaped with prosthetics.

Generally, portrayals of bigger or less conventionally attractive people tended to be less nuanced, with such characters shown to be gross, clownish or in desperate need of some seismic life change. It was the ‘beautiful’ ones who were rewarded with love and touching dash-to-the-airport-style monologues.

You wouldn’t, for example, have seen a bigger person like Sherman in the role of traditional romantic lead – despite this being a golden age for rom-coms – or a person with facial differences like Quasimodo being the star of a feel-good comedy.

New Line Cinema

UNILAD spoke with Angela Karanja, an adolescent psychologist and parenting teenagers’ expert and founder of Raising Remarkable Teenagers about the impact such portrayals have on younger people.

Angela explained:

Traditionally and so many times plus sized people are depicted as ugly, foolish, incapable, disgusting, food obsessed, lazy, loud, obnoxious, and undesirable. This can be seen in movies like Nutty Professor and Norbit. Even with Fat Amy [from Pitch Perfect] she has to justify or qualify herself as a person from the onset. They have to prove themselves, have to explain themselves or pre-empt. Plus size are given characters whereby the audience hates them. Even when the audience doesn’t hate them, their roles involve the audience laughing and subliminally the brain associates plus size with persons to be laughed at and not even laugh with, thus sending the message we can laugh and make fun of size. Not many times are they depicted as fashion setters and positive models.

According to Karanja, our brains shift from beta waves (logical and questioning mode) to alpha waves while watching movies, whereby information sinks straight into a person’s subconscious.

Teenagers, with their underdeveloped frontal lobes, are particularly susceptible to this, with movies providing ‘rich ground for deep conditioning (brainwashing)’. Such portrayals really can, therefore, instil harmful perspectives that impact how we see others, and ourselves.

Buena Vista Pictures

‘Lookism’, the discriminatory treatment of a person on account of their looks, is an issue that seeps into many industries, with a 2010 Newsweek poll finding that 30% of people know someone who has been negatively impacted in the workplace due to their looks.

This type of discrimination is particularly prevalent in the movie industry, whereby an actor’s perceived beauty and ‘sex appeal’ are often viewed as being just as important as their theatrical talents.

A full quarter of a century after cinemagoers left showings of Nutty Professor and Hunchback feeling warmed to the cockles, many of us like to think that the film industry has improved somewhat in championing diversity and showing a range of different body types.

No doubt more discerning modern viewers would feel a little uncomfortable at the sight of a fat-suited Gwyneth Paltrow breaking chairs in Shallow Hal (2001) or a plus-sized cheerleader crushing the character of Justin in Dodgeball (2004).

20th Century Fox

Indeed, some efforts have been made in recent times to address the lack of looks diversity in movies, and we have certainly seen some more interesting and relatable portrayals.

For instance, I recently watched and loved the movie Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019), a sensitively made and true-to-life movie about a woman who decides to make changes in her life after her doctor informs her that she’s overweight.

This is a film that delicately and smartly deals with the pressure to be loud and funny as a bigger person, to be the best friend character rather than the leading lady. It’s unlikely such a movie would have been made back in ’96.

There are also more prominent plus-sized actors dominating cinema and TV screens alike, from Rebel Wilson and Melissa McCarthy smashing it at the box office, to Aidy Bryant and Chrissy Metz giving stand-out, multi-layered portrayals in Shrill and This Is Us.

20th Television (2016–2020) Disney–ABC Domestic Television

However, there’s still a long way to go, and although Karanja believes filmmakers are now more ‘mindful’, she notes that it will take some time as ‘these are very deeply ingrained ideas, deeply ingrained beliefs’, passed down through generations, parent to child.

Karanja told UNILAD:

You will still see the slim characters being depicted as the good ones, the lovable ones, deserving ones, and perfect ones. Sometimes even when they are not given obnoxious characters in the movie, you see the plus size was the maids, cleaners doing odd jobs, in essence they are given positions and characters that don’t really inspire. Without inspiration, it’s hard to influence.

Going forward, Karanja would like to see the movie industry ‘glorify and amplify what truly makes us human’:

Not a certain look, but qualities like kindness, love, gratitude, laughter, goodness and goodwill towards self and others and self care. Begin to change the narratives in actual sense and figuratively. We know that this judging someone by their size or looks has divided humanity for ages, why continue propagating it? When writing scripts, think about the explicit and implicit message. When casting roles, again think about representation and the explicit and implicit messages.

Universal Pictures

Twenty-five years since Sherman was publicly shamed for his looks, it seems we’re slowly getting on the right tracks, even if the industry still has much to learn.

In the meantime, in our own everyday lives, we can all do our bit by treating all those around us like complex, worthy human beings who deserve so much more than to be lazily stereotyped.