27 Best Films Streaming On Netflix And Amazon Prime Right Now

10 Dec 2020
27 Best Films Available To Stream On Netflix And Amazon Prime27 Best Films Available To Stream On Netflix And Amazon PrimeEntertainment One/Sony Pictures

We’re in the prime streaming season. To save you hours of browsing, we’ve rounded up the best movies Netflix and Amazon Prime have to offer.

Is there anything quite as tedious as the limbo of indecisiveness when choosing something to watch? I can hear it in my head now: click, click, click as you scroll. You take a moment to pause and stare into space, then a random trailer auto-plays and belts out your telly.

Eventually, after an hour, maybe two, you choose something. Half the night is away already and you’re so fed up with the idea of watching a movie that you no longer want to.

Fight Club Edward NortonFight Club Edward Norton20th Century Studios

Fear not, we’ve dug into the catalogues of both Amazon Prime and Netflix and picked out 27 of the best films available. Next time you’re sitting down for a movie night, pop back here and pick one. Problem solved.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Into the Spider-VerseSpider-Man Into the Spider-VerseSony Pictures Releasing

Release date: 2018
Cast: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage and Liev Schreiber
Director: Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman and Bob Persichetti

Where to stream: Netflix

1917

19171917Entertainment One

Release date: 2019
Cast: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch 
Director: Sam Mendes 

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Forgetting Sarah MarshallForgetting Sarah MarshallUniversal Pictures

Release date: 2018
Cast: Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Russell Brand
Director: Nicholas Stoller

Where to stream: Netflix 

Parasite

Parasite Bong Joon Ho 5Parasite Bong Joon Ho 5Curzon

Release date: 2019
Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin and Lee Jung-eun
Director: Bong Joon-ho

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Game Night

Game NightGame NightWarner Bros.

Release date: 2018
Cast: Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Jesse Plemons and Kyle Chandler
Director: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Where to stream: Netflix

The Shining

The Shining 1980The Shining 1980Warner Bros.

Release date: 1980
Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers and Danny Lloyd
Director: Stanley Kubrick 

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Superbad

SuperbadSuperbadSony Pictures Releasing

Release date: 2007
Cast: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Seth Rogen, Emma Stone
Director: Greg Mottola

Where to stream: Netflix

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Tom Cruise MI5Tom Cruise MI5Paramount Pictures

Release date: 2015
Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris
Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

The Holiday

Jack Black Kate Winslet The HolidayJack Black Kate Winslet The HolidayUniversal Pictures

Release date: 2006
Cast: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law
Director: Nancy Meyers

Where to stream: Netflix

Inglourious Basterds

Inglorious BasterdsInglorious BasterdsUniversal Pictures

Release date: 2009
Cast: Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger and Mélanie Laurent
Director: Quentin Tarantino

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Moneyball

MoneyballMoneyballSony Pictures Releasing

Release date: 2011
Cast: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright and Chris Pratt
Director: Bennett Miller 

Where to stream: Netflix

The Hurt Locker

The Hurt LockerThe Hurt LockerSummit Entertainment

Release date: 2008
Cast: Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Christian Camargo, Ralph Fiennes, David Morse and Guy Pearce
Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Where to stream: Netflix and Amazon Prime

Gone Girl

Gone GirlGone Girl20th Century Studios

Release date: 2014
Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Carrie Coon and Tyler Perry
Director: David Fincher

Where to stream: Netflix

Hustlers

HustlersHustlersSTXfilms

Release date: 2019
Cast: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B
Director: Lorene Scafaria

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

The Jackass Collection

Jackass 3DJackass 3DParamount Pictures

Release date: 2002-2013
Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ryan Dunn, Ehren McGhehey, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña and Preston Lacy
Director: Jeff Tremaine 

Where to stream: Netflix

Four Lions

Four LionsFour LionsStudioCanal UK

Release date: 2010
Cast: Riz Ahmed, Kayvan Novak, Nigel Lindsay, Arsher Ali and Adeel Akhtar
Director: Chris Morris

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Fruitvale Station

Fruitvale StationFruitvale StationThe Weinstein Company

Release date: 2013
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Melonie Diaz, Kevin Durand, Chad Michael Murray, Ahna O’Reilly and Octavia Spencer
Director: Ryan Coogler

Where to stream: Netflix

You Were Never Really Here

You Were Never Really HereYou Were Never Really HereStudioCanal

Release date: 2018
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov, Alex Manette, John Doman and Judith Roberts
Director: Lynne Ramsay 

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Inception

InceptionInceptionWarner Bros.

Release date: 2010
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine
Director: Christopher Nolan

Where to stream: Netflix

Heat

Heat 1995Heat 1995Warner Bros.

Release date: 1995
Cast: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer
Director: Michael Mann

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Spirited Away

Spirited AwaySpirited AwayToho

Release date: 2001
Cast: Rumi Hiiragi, Miyu Irino, Mari Natsuki, Takeshi Naito and Yasuko Sawaguchi
Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Where to stream: Netflix 

Back to the Future

BACK TO THE FUTUREBACK TO THE FUTUREUniversal Pictures

Release date: 1985
Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover and Thomas F. Wilson
Director: Robert Zemeckis

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Hereditary

Hereditary Toni ColletteHereditary Toni ColletteA24

Release date: 2018
Cast: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne
Director: Ari Aster

Where to stream: Netflix

District 9

District 9District 9Sony Pictures Releasing

Release date: 2009
Cast: Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope and David James
Director: Neill Blomkamp

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler Julia Fox Uncut GemsAdam Sandler Julia Fox Uncut GemsNetflix/A24

Release date: 2019
Cast: Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel and Eric Bogosian
Director: Josh and Benny Safdie

Where to stream: Netflix

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Crazy Stupid LoveCrazy Stupid LoveWarner Bros.

Release date: 2011
Cast: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon
Director: Glenn Ficarra and John Requa

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

About Time

27 Best Films Available To Stream On Netflix/Amazon Prime27 Best Films Available To Stream On Netflix/Amazon PrimeUniversal Pictures

Release date: 2013
Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams and Bill Nighy
Director: Richard Curtis

Where to stream: Netflix and Amazon Prime

