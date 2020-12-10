27 Best Films Streaming On Netflix And Amazon Prime Right Now
We’re in the prime streaming season. To save you hours of browsing, we’ve rounded up the best movies Netflix and Amazon Prime have to offer.
Is there anything quite as tedious as the limbo of indecisiveness when choosing something to watch? I can hear it in my head now: click, click, click as you scroll. You take a moment to pause and stare into space, then a random trailer auto-plays and belts out your telly.
Eventually, after an hour, maybe two, you choose something. Half the night is away already and you’re so fed up with the idea of watching a movie that you no longer want to.
Fear not, we’ve dug into the catalogues of both Amazon Prime and Netflix and picked out 27 of the best films available. Next time you’re sitting down for a movie night, pop back here and pick one. Problem solved.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Release date: 2018
Cast: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage and Liev Schreiber
Director: Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman and Bob Persichetti
Where to stream: Netflix
1917
Release date: 2019
Cast: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch
Director: Sam Mendes
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Release date: 2018
Cast: Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Russell Brand
Director: Nicholas Stoller
Where to stream: Netflix
Parasite
Release date: 2019
Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin and Lee Jung-eun
Director: Bong Joon-ho
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
Game Night
Release date: 2018
Cast: Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Jesse Plemons and Kyle Chandler
Director: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein
Where to stream: Netflix
The Shining
Release date: 1980
Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers and Danny Lloyd
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
Superbad
Release date: 2007
Cast: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Seth Rogen, Emma Stone
Director: Greg Mottola
Where to stream: Netflix
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Release date: 2015
Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
The Holiday
Release date: 2006
Cast: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law
Director: Nancy Meyers
Where to stream: Netflix
Inglourious Basterds
Release date: 2009
Cast: Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger and Mélanie Laurent
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
Moneyball
Release date: 2011
Cast: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright and Chris Pratt
Director: Bennett Miller
Where to stream: Netflix
The Hurt Locker
Release date: 2008
Cast: Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Christian Camargo, Ralph Fiennes, David Morse and Guy Pearce
Director: Kathryn Bigelow
Where to stream: Netflix and Amazon Prime
Gone Girl
Release date: 2014
Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Carrie Coon and Tyler Perry
Director: David Fincher
Where to stream: Netflix
Hustlers
Release date: 2019
Cast: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B
Director: Lorene Scafaria
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
The Jackass Collection
Release date: 2002-2013
Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ryan Dunn, Ehren McGhehey, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña and Preston Lacy
Director: Jeff Tremaine
Where to stream: Netflix
Four Lions
Release date: 2010
Cast: Riz Ahmed, Kayvan Novak, Nigel Lindsay, Arsher Ali and Adeel Akhtar
Director: Chris Morris
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
Fruitvale Station
Release date: 2013
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Melonie Diaz, Kevin Durand, Chad Michael Murray, Ahna O’Reilly and Octavia Spencer
Director: Ryan Coogler
Where to stream: Netflix
You Were Never Really Here
Release date: 2018
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov, Alex Manette, John Doman and Judith Roberts
Director: Lynne Ramsay
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
Inception
Release date: 2010
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine
Director: Christopher Nolan
Where to stream: Netflix
Heat
Release date: 1995
Cast: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer
Director: Michael Mann
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
Spirited Away
Release date: 2001
Cast: Rumi Hiiragi, Miyu Irino, Mari Natsuki, Takeshi Naito and Yasuko Sawaguchi
Director: Hayao Miyazaki
Where to stream: Netflix
Back to the Future
Release date: 1985
Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover and Thomas F. Wilson
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
Hereditary
Release date: 2018
Cast: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne
Director: Ari Aster
Where to stream: Netflix
District 9
Release date: 2009
Cast: Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope and David James
Director: Neill Blomkamp
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
Uncut Gems
Release date: 2019
Cast: Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel and Eric Bogosian
Director: Josh and Benny Safdie
Where to stream: Netflix
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Release date: 2011
Cast: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon
Director: Glenn Ficarra and John Requa
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
About Time
Release date: 2013
Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams and Bill Nighy
Director: Richard Curtis
Where to stream: Netflix and Amazon Prime
