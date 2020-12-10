27 Best Films Streaming On Netflix And Amazon Prime Right Now

27 Best Films Available To Stream On Netflix And Amazon Prime Entertainment One/Sony Pictures

We’re in the prime streaming season. To save you hours of browsing, we’ve rounded up the best movies Netflix and Amazon Prime have to offer.

Is there anything quite as tedious as the limbo of indecisiveness when choosing something to watch? I can hear it in my head now: click, click, click as you scroll. You take a moment to pause and stare into space, then a random trailer auto-plays and belts out your telly.

Eventually, after an hour, maybe two, you choose something. Half the night is away already and you’re so fed up with the idea of watching a movie that you no longer want to.

Fight Club Edward Norton 20th Century Studios

Fear not, we’ve dug into the catalogues of both Amazon Prime and Netflix and picked out 27 of the best films available. Next time you’re sitting down for a movie night, pop back here and pick one. Problem solved.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures Releasing

Release date: 2018

Cast: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage and Liev Schreiber

Director: Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman and Bob Persichetti

Where to stream: Netflix

1917

1917 Entertainment One

Release date: 2019

Cast: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch

Director: Sam Mendes

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Forgetting Sarah Marshall Universal Pictures

Release date: 2018

Cast: Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Russell Brand

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Where to stream: Netflix

Parasite

Parasite Bong Joon Ho 5 Curzon

Release date: 2019

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin and Lee Jung-eun

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Game Night

Game Night Warner Bros.

Release date: 2018

Cast: Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Jesse Plemons and Kyle Chandler

Director: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Where to stream: Netflix

The Shining

The Shining 1980 Warner Bros.

Release date: 1980

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers and Danny Lloyd

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Superbad

Superbad Sony Pictures Releasing

Release date: 2007

Cast: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Seth Rogen, Emma Stone

Director: Greg Mottola

Where to stream: Netflix

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Tom Cruise MI5 Paramount Pictures

Release date: 2015

Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

The Holiday

Jack Black Kate Winslet The Holiday Universal Pictures

Release date: 2006

Cast: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law

Director: Nancy Meyers

Where to stream: Netflix

Inglourious Basterds

Inglorious Basterds Universal Pictures

Release date: 2009

Cast: Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger and Mélanie Laurent

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Moneyball

Moneyball Sony Pictures Releasing

Release date: 2011

Cast: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright and Chris Pratt

Director: Bennett Miller

Where to stream: Netflix

The Hurt Locker

The Hurt Locker Summit Entertainment

Release date: 2008

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Christian Camargo, Ralph Fiennes, David Morse and Guy Pearce

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Where to stream: Netflix and Amazon Prime

Gone Girl

Gone Girl 20th Century Studios

Release date: 2014

Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Carrie Coon and Tyler Perry

Director: David Fincher

Where to stream: Netflix

Hustlers

Hustlers STXfilms

Release date: 2019

Cast: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B

Director: Lorene Scafaria

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

The Jackass Collection

Jackass 3D Paramount Pictures

Release date: 2002-2013

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ryan Dunn, Ehren McGhehey, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña and Preston Lacy

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Where to stream: Netflix

Four Lions

Four Lions StudioCanal UK

Release date: 2010

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Kayvan Novak, Nigel Lindsay, Arsher Ali and Adeel Akhtar

Director: Chris Morris

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Fruitvale Station

Fruitvale Station The Weinstein Company

Release date: 2013

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Melonie Diaz, Kevin Durand, Chad Michael Murray, Ahna O’Reilly and Octavia Spencer

Director: Ryan Coogler

Where to stream: Netflix

You Were Never Really Here

You Were Never Really Here StudioCanal

Release date: 2018

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov, Alex Manette, John Doman and Judith Roberts

Director: Lynne Ramsay

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Inception

Inception Warner Bros.

Release date: 2010

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine

Director: Christopher Nolan

Where to stream: Netflix

Heat

Heat 1995 Warner Bros.

Release date: 1995

Cast: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer

Director: Michael Mann

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Spirited Away

Spirited Away Toho

Release date: 2001

Cast: Rumi Hiiragi, Miyu Irino, Mari Natsuki, Takeshi Naito and Yasuko Sawaguchi

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Where to stream: Netflix

Back to the Future

BACK TO THE FUTURE Universal Pictures

Release date: 1985

Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover and Thomas F. Wilson

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Hereditary

Hereditary Toni Collette A24

Release date: 2018

Cast: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne

Director: Ari Aster

Where to stream: Netflix

District 9

District 9 Sony Pictures Releasing

Release date: 2009

Cast: Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope and David James

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler Julia Fox Uncut Gems Netflix/A24

Release date: 2019

Cast: Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel and Eric Bogosian

Director: Josh and Benny Safdie

Where to stream: Netflix

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Crazy Stupid Love Warner Bros.

Release date: 2011

Cast: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon

Director: Glenn Ficarra and John Requa

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

About Time

27 Best Films Available To Stream On Netflix/Amazon Prime Universal Pictures

Release date: 2013

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams and Bill Nighy

Director: Richard Curtis

Where to stream: Netflix and Amazon Prime