Aaron Paul Says He’s Totally Done With Jesse Pinkman After El Camino
Breaking Bad made eternal screen icons of its meth merchants. However, Aaron Paul isn’t defined by Jesse Pinkman – nor should he be.
In 2013, Jesse escaped enslavement and high-tailed it into the unknown – screaming, crying, laughing. Six years later, he got his perfect ‘felina’ in El Camino, which again set him on an open horizon – but this time, one of true freedom.
It’s not too dissimilar to his career; Paul’s trajectory is – for the first time pretty much since 2008 – completely wide open (most recently, he debuted in Westworld‘s third season). He told UNILAD: ‘I can confidently say Jesse Pinkman is in my past.’
Breaking Bad‘s finale gave Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) a fitting, conclusive end. But fans latched on to the what-ifs, and were endlessly obsessed with Jesse’s fate. (It’s this abundant love of the show that saw Paul oblige my fanboyism in our interview, telling me: ‘Oh my god, Cameron you’re such a bitch.’)
Confirming that his time with the character is truly over, Paul explained:
Especially with El Camino, that was proper send-off. I love the way Breaking Bad ended, but that was the sort of one unanswered question: what happened to Pinkman? So many people would come up to me on a daily basis and ask: ‘When’s the next season?’ And we’d be done with the show for years, but they’d say: ‘But what happened to Pinkman?’ I guess that was the driving force of what Vince Gilligan wanted to write.
In a post-Breaking Bad world, Paul has dabbled in a multitude of genres: video game adaptations with Need for Speed and Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, ultra-suspense military thrillers in Eye in the Sky, and even epic religious parables with Exodus: Gods and Kings.
It’s emotional connection that drives Paul’s choices, not aspiration. When asked if he had a dream role, he said: ‘You know what, it’s gotta speak to me on the page. Truthfully I don’t know. To be honest, I have no idea, I wish I could come up with a concept and make it a reality. It’s all about what’s on the page and whether it speaks to me.’
Furthermore, it’s unsurprising that he took on The Parts You Lose – a morally-opaque, frosty drama with a central relationship that’s likely to brew a mixture of viewpoints.
The film opens on the bleak landscape of a North Dakota town, echoing the surroundings of Fargo and Wind River. At the core of the story is Wesley (Danny Murphy), a young deaf boy who suffers at the booger-picked hands of bullies and ventures back to a battered home. His mum (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is loving, but his father (Scoot McNairy) is cold, doubtful of his condition, and abusive both mentally and physically.
Discussing his work with Murphy, Paul said:
I love that kid so much. Now, he’s becoming such a young man, we’re so proud of him. It was really important to us that we find a young actor that can tackle this character and role. We cast a wide net, we did an open casting call and asked the deaf community to take their chance in landing this role.
Danny saw this and decided to put himself on a tape, I don’t even think he told his family that was doing it – he just did it and sent it in. He’s just leaps and bounds ahead of everybody else, and we were extremely lucky to have him be a part of this project, he was the shining star of the set. He was a joy to be around, I just love him to death.
In a chance encounter, Wesley runs into Paul’s character – a criminal on the run from the law – and is drawn to helping this stranger, in spite of the bad things he’s done. From here, they develop a father-son dynamic – at times charming, yet scary in others.
While the actor shot The Parts You Lose before El Camino, it’s not difficult to sow similarities together – both Jesse and the unnamed man are fugitives seeking sanctuary after violent events.
It’s not quite so black and white though, as Paul described:
I think Jesse Pinkman… you know he does some very bad things in his life, and he was often pushed into a corner to do those things in order to survive. He just transformed into a different person in front of our eyes.
With this guy in The Parts You Lose, he came from a pretty bad upbringing; he’s just a bad guy that has done bad things. He tries to mentor in a way for this young boy, teach him the ropes of becoming a man in his eyes and standing up for himself and I love that about him. He’s a bad guy who you kinda are rooting for.
While he tends to ‘gravitate towards the more complicated side of things… complex character, the darker side’, Paul simply fell in love with the story. ‘I love the dynamic between the man and the boy,’ he added. However, as well as putting in a terrific performance – easily the film’s greatest strength – Paul also played a key role in actually getting the film made.
Paul explained:
I was sent this script by a dear friend of mine, who I love and really trust in terms of his taste in cinema – Mark Johnson, who was a producer on Breaking Bad, he sent this to me after we wrapped things on the show years ago. I just fell in love with it, and he asked if I wanted to sign on as a producer to help get this thing made and we hit the ground running.
We had this film set up at a couple of different times before we finally got this thing made, we’d been pounding the pavement to try and get this thing made over three years and finally, we were able to do it.
Equipped with worldwide super-fame, Paul plans to put his clout to get use behind the scenes. ‘Breaking Bad really opened the doors for many aspects of my life, producing being one of them,’ he said. After finishing up his time on the Emmy-winning drama, he leaped into producing with Bojack Horseman, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed animated series.
Paul said:
I was approached to help with this spec treatment from the ground up, and I just love the world, I love that they never wanted to shy away from making the audience feel emotional while watching an animated series. They wanted to have a look at one man’s depression and his journey. That was my first real taste and I love it – it’s nice being at the incubation period, the birth of an idea and help it grow.
Jesse is in Paul’s rear-view mirror: he broke bad, now he’ll break the entertainment industry. Versatility, bitch!
The Parts You Lose is available on digital download now.
Topics: Featured, Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Film, jesse pinkman, The Parts You Lose, TV