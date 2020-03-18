Aaron Paul Says He’s Totally Done With Jesse Pinkman After El Camino

I love that kid so much. Now, he’s becoming such a young man, we’re so proud of him. It was really important to us that we find a young actor that can tackle this character and role. We cast a wide net, we did an open casting call and asked the deaf community to take their chance in landing this role.

Danny saw this and decided to put himself on a tape, I don’t even think he told his family that was doing it – he just did it and sent it in. He’s just leaps and bounds ahead of everybody else, and we were extremely lucky to have him be a part of this project, he was the shining star of the set. He was a joy to be around, I just love him to death.