All The Movies We’re Waiting On In 2021

movies in 2021 Warner Bros./Paramount Pictures

We didn’t spend anywhere near enough time in the cinema in 2020. Luckily for us, 2021 has lots in store.

No Time To Die kicked off a long line of Hollywood delays early last year. Some endured constant shifts before eventual releases, such as Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, while others were punted far into the next year, like Fast and Furious 9 and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

It was a punishing year for the movie industry, with cinemas forced to close due to a lack of new releases, low turnouts and government restrictions. However, 2021 is set to be a much brighter year for filmgoers, so we’ve combed through the upcoming calendar and picked out the movies we can’t wait for.

Chaos Walking Lionsgate

On January 22, the long-awaited Chaos Walking from Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman is set to finally be released, starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. Unlike other films on this list, it wasn’t delayed due to COVID-19, but had to endure a number of reshoots due to a poor reception from test audiences.

On February 12, Kingsman prequel The King’s Man will be released. On February 19, Scott Cooper’s Guillermo del Toro-produced horror Antlers is set for release, as well as Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland and Bob Odenkirk’s actioner Nobody. On February 26, Anthony and Joe Russo’s Cherry, starring Tom Holland, hits Apple TV+.

AGBO Films

March is another big month. On March 5, Tom & Jerry will return to the big screen (and HBO Max), and Coming 2 America will hit Amazon Prime. On March 12, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark will be released, while Disney will drop its latest animated classic with Raya and the Last Dragon.

On March 19, Sony will let its Spider-Man spin-off Morbius loose, starring Jared Leto as the Living Vampire. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will also hit cinemas, Nicolas Cage’s action-comedy about a fictional Nicolas Cage.

On April 2, we’re set to finally see Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die. On April 23, A Quiet Place Part II and Edgar Wright’s intriguing psychological horror Last Night in Soho will be released.

NO TIME TO DIE Universal Pictures

We’re getting into some of the heavy hitters now. On May 7, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four will officially begin with Black Widow. On May 21, Chris Rock’s Saw follow-up Spiral will finally hit cinemas, while Godzilla vs. Kong smashes up the big screen and HBO Max.

On May 28, Dom Toretto and his superhuman racers will return in F9, while Emma Stone showcases the origins of a classic Disney villain in Cruella.

On June 4, Ed and Lorraine Warren take on a new mystery in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. A week later on June 11, the Ecto-1 will see a new chapter in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Ghostbusters Afterlife Sony Pictures Releasing

On June 18, Pixar will drop its next masterpiece with Luca and highly-anticipated musical adaptation In the Heights will hit cinemas and HBO Max. Then, capping off the month on June 25, Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson’s symbiotes will go to war in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

On July 2, Tom Cruise will don his aviators once more in Top Gun: Maverick, after a two-year delay. On July 9, the MCU will continue with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and America’s night of crime will see its final chapter in The Forever Purge.

Top Gun Maverick Paramount Pictures

On July 16, Tom Holland will bring one of PlayStation’s most iconic heroes to life in Uncharted, while LeBron James will join the Looney Tunes crowd for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

On July 22, M. Night Shyamalan returns to cinema’s for the first time since Glass with his new, mysterious Old. On July 30, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will pair up for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, set to be a throwback to the days of swashbuckling adventures like The Mummy.

On August 6, James Gunn will kill off any number of DC’s villainous misfits in The Suicide Squad. On August 13, The Blind Man will return in Don’t Breathe 2. On August 20, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson will reunite alongside Salma Hayek for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Finally, on August 27, Nia DaCosta’s long-awaited Candyman is set for release.

King Shark Suicide Squad Warner Bros.

On September 3, the Jackass boys will return for another movie, although details are incredibly slim at the time of writing.

On October 1, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune will hit cinemas and HBO Max. On October 15, Michael Myers will return… again… in Halloween Kills.

On November 5, Marvel’s Eternals will bring a whole new superhero group to the MCU, while Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic will also be released. On November 19, Tom Cruise will continue to defy death in Mission: Impossible 7. On November 24, Ridley Scott’s Gucci biopic starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga will be released.

Dune Warner Bros.

As we head towards the end of 2021, December 10 will bring us Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story. On December 17, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 will hit cinemas, possibly alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s web-heads.

On December 22, Keanu Reeves will reprise his beloved role of Neo in The Matrix 4 alongside Carrie-Anne Moss. On Christmas Day, Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle will release Babylon, set to star Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.