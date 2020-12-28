Biggest Mysteries Of 2020 We Might Never Understand

PA Images/Whitehouse Police Department/Facebook

There are many, many aspects of 2020 that continue to perplex and overwhelm me in a variety of ways.

For example, why is it that whenever I’ve headed out for a big shop, I will only ever remember that I’ve forgotten my mask when I’m already halfway to the store? And why is it that some people are still strolling about with their noses poking out over their masks like beaks?

There have also been some far stranger mysteries that have had us tumbling down Google rabbit holes this year, bizarre events we appear to have shrugged off as business as usual ‘because 2020’. For example…

5. Monoliths appearing all over the show

Monolith Newsflash

A series of surreal monoliths have popped up all across the globe since around mid-November, sparking all sorts of outlandish rumours.

There have so far been sightings in Utah, Romania, California, Colombia, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany, as well as multiple sightings here in the UK.

Some believe these metal structures could only have been constructed by aliens, while others have wondered whether it might all just be a dramatic marketing campaign reminiscent of the angel skeleton episode of The Simpsons.

Now a group of stunt artists have claimed responsibility for the very first obelisk, which cropped up in the Utah dessert last month. The New Mexico-based group, who call themselves The Most Famous Artist, are reportedly selling it for an otherworldly $45,000.

However, during an interview with Mashable earlier this month, The Most Famous Artist founder Matty Mo refused to confirm nor deny that he was taking credit for the monolith, and opted not to share any additional proof with the publication.

They told Mashable:

I am not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation. I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service.

4. A mysterious LA jet pack flyer perplexes pilots

jet pack Wikimedia Commons

In September, a person wearing a jet pack was apparently spotted near Los Angeles International Airport, travelling at an approximate, and extremely alarming, altitude of 3,000 feet.

The pilot told the control tower that he had seen the man flying ‘about 300 yards’ away from the plane when it was around 10 miles away from landing at Los Angeles International Airport, Fox 11 Los Angeles reports.

This account was corroborated by a second pilot. There was plenty of visibility at the time of the flight and it wasn’t dark, meaning the two pilots would have been able to get a fairly clear look at the person.

The FBI has since conducted an investigation into the incident, which as of yet remains puzzling. Some have suggested the person wearing the jet pack had been carrying out some sort of social media stunt, however nobody has come forward to claim responsibility.

3. Strange packets of seeds were posted to hundreds of homes across the US

Whitehouse Police Department Seeds Whitehouse Police Department/Facebook

Over the summer, people across the US began to receive seemingly inexplicable packages of seeds. Although the seeds were originally believed to have come from China, it soon became apparent that the address labels had been forged.

‘Hundreds of Americans’ planted the mystery seeds, despite warnings from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that they absolutely should not do this. Some even ate them, according to Motherboard.

Although most seeds that have been identified so far appear to be harmless herbs, flowering plants, vegetables and grasses, experts have warned that seeds from other countries could well be non-native varieties with the potential to damage commodity crops.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has stated the seeds are probably part of a ‘brushing’ scam, whereby people receive unrequested items from a seller who will then post fake customer reviews to improve sales, Reuters reports.

2. An entire star simply disappeared

star ESO/L. Calçada

Astronomers were left scratching their heads after an enormous star they had been observing disappeared completely, without leaving behind a supernova in its place.

Experts began wonder whether or not the star had collapsed to create a black hole without exploding in a supernova, as would have been expected, being the very first known example of a star to do this.

However, another theory put forward in a study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society suggests the brightness of the large stellar object could have been dimmed on account of being partially obscured by space dust.

The star itself is located around 75 million light-years away from Earth, known to be in the Kinman Dwarf galaxy, in the constellation of Aquarius.

1. A huge rise in the number of UFO sightings in New York City

UFO Needpix.com

According to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), UFO sightings in NYC are up by 31% from 2019, with 46 having been spotted this year compared with ‘just’ 35 last year.

Interestingly, the 2020 figures show an out of this world 283% increase from the 12 incidents reported in 2018.

A total of 12 unexplained encounters were reported in Brooklyn this year, with Manhattan and Queens following close behind with 11 and 10 respectively. Eight incidents were recorded in Staten Island, and five were recorded in the Bronx.

One of these incidents occurred on June 8, with a resident of the Bronx claiming to have seen 30 objects ‘flying in a perfect line, in perfect synchronicity’ giving the appearance of ‘a bunch of moving stars,’ the New York Post reports.

The unnamed person said:

I don’t drink, or take any drugs whatsoever. I’m not a UFO conspiracy theorist.

Who knows what further mysteries await us in 2021?