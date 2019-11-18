UK Law About Giving Blood Is ‘Direct Reason’ Nurse Stopped Donating

UNILAD/unsplash

UK law states men who have sex with men cannot give blood unless they abstain from sexual activities for three months. Despite knowing perfectly well how blood donations can change and even save lives, a gay nurse has taken the tough decision to stop giving altogether.

Up until November 2017, men who had oral or anal sex with men in England had to wait 12 months after sexual activity before they could donate blood. The waiting period was then lowered to three months and the UK Government said the change would give more people the opportunity to donate blood. And it has.

But this nurse’s decision make clear that’s not necessarily the case for everyone.

In fact, the Manchester-based worker, who wishes to remain anonymous and identified only by the pseudonym James, told UNILAD the abstinence rule is the ‘direct reason’ he stopped contributing to the NHS blood supply – something he wouldn’t have to have done if the law wasn’t discriminatory.

James came out when he was 18 years old, just before moving to university. He’d ‘fought hard against it emotionally’ before embracing his sexual orientation and in his second year of university, started having sex with men.

It was at that point he took the difficult decision to stop donating blood.

He told UNILAD:

I was no longer allowed in accordance to the form you fill in prior to donating. I could easily have lied and continued to donate, I was very low risk. But morally, it wasn’t right.

And there is the problem. James, like many others in the LGBTQ+ community, wants to give blood and help the NHS but the law is effectively making the decision for him. A decision the vast majority of general public would make if the same discrimination was applied to them.

The current policy on donating blood is in place to ‘keep blood safe for patients’ – which of course it does – and any future law would do too.

Prior to a donation, participants must answer questions on their health and lifestyle and complete a Donor Health Check as well as a private health screening, where they may be asked confidential questions based on their completed form. And yet it’s public knowledge all donors are screened and all blood is tested, meaning, theoretically at least, blood infected with the virus’ we’re being protected against would have a very hard time getting through the system.

Men who have sex with men (MSM) are ‘higher risk’ compared to other members of society in terms of contracting blood-borne infections. However, that certainly doesn’t mean every single gay or bisexual man carries these infections.

The NHS has one of the safest blood supplies in the world, so it’s clear they’re stringent in ensuring the blood supply is safe. So to that end, to put a blanket ban over an entire community is discriminatory, not to mention ignoring of a perfectly good supply of varied blood types that are screened anyway.

The health service needs 135,000 new donors every year to replace people who can no longer donate in order to meet the needs of hospitals, but the law rules out the use of a huge pool of safe blood that can be used to treat a number of different ailments, including anemia, cancer and blood disorders as well as mothers who’ve lost blood during childbirth.

@GiveBloodNHS a double donation of A neg platelets and plasma now up to 321 donations hope it helps someone in need. #giveblood#giveplatelets pic.twitter.com/dX9ONRsgF2 — Andrew Harrison (@AndrewH98509297) October 26, 2019

James, who qualified as a Registered Nurse in 2019, has seen first-hand just how important blood donations are.

He told UNILAD:

I work in an Emergency Department in a Manchester hospital and during my short time there I’ve already seen the vital importance of blood donation. There is a large array of reasons blood, or blood products such as platelets, are given to patients and without people donating we would not have the blood to help save lives and improve people’s health.

Platelets are one of the components which make up blood, alongside red blood cells and plasma. Donations are usually separated into individual components, so a patient can be given the particular part they need.

@GiveBloodNHS an hour out of your day could save a life. pic.twitter.com/9fD2EE4IRC — Sarah Ginn (@sarahginn1980) October 25, 2019

Now 29 years old, James began donating blood as soon as he became eligible at the age of 17. He started donating platelets specifically – a process which follows the same strict laws as general blood donation – however before long he felt he had no choice but to stop his contributions.

The decision came when James became sexually active with other men. He considers himself ‘low risk’ in terms of contracting a virus, as he practices safe sex with the same long-term partner, but as a result of the UK’s blood donation laws he ‘knew he had to stop’.

He explained:

The rule is the direct reason I no longer donate platelets. It was a difficult decision to make as I knew my donation was helping people.

@GiveBloodNHS gave platelets for the first time today and I feel great knowing I can help people in need pic.twitter.com/br4qvHdwNv — Emma ⭐️🐾 (@spike_e89) October 22, 2019

James was forced to choose between his relationship and donating blood, and the decision he made is likely to be the same for a lot of gay or bisexual males in the same position.

The most recent data from the Office for National Statistics, collected in 2017, estimated 2.3% of males aged 16 or over identified as gay or bisexual in the UK.

With a 2017 UK population aged 16 years and over of 52.8 million, that suggests at least 1,214,400 gay or bisexual men could now, in 2019, be eligible to give blood.

Of course, not everyone may be eligible for various reasons, and there may be a number of men who don’t want to donate. But that still leaves tens of thousands of gay and bisexual men who would be eligible, only they are limited by the UK’s law on blood donation.

It's a big thing in the queer communities. There's no scientific reason for the ban on blood from gays and trans people. ALL blood is tested for HIV and other diseases. I want to donate blood. We need more donors. Because I slept with my partner in last 3 months I can't donate. — Rick Barnes (@queerthoughts) October 27, 2019

This means the NHS could theoretically be missing out regularly on tens of thousands of donations from MSM who can’t donate because of their sexual orientation, not their sexual behaviour.

A lifetime ban on MSM donating blood was initially enforced following the rise of HIV and Hepatitis B in the 1970s and 1980s. It changed to a 12-month ban in 2011, before the three-month rule was instated in 2017.

Though the abstinence period is now shorter, the underlying reason for the law remains the same – it’s something of a hangover from the 70s and 80s. However, our understanding of infection as well as awareness about safe sex has only increased in the intervening decades. As a result the justification for the law has become outdated.

James commented on how times have changed since the blanket ban on MSM was put into place, saying:

I believe [the law] was [originally] instated with good safeguarding intentions, but time has moved on, tests are more accurate, and our knowledge is far greater now. Therefore, I believe it is now slightly discriminatory.

To help raise awareness for this issue, UNILAD is opening the Illegal Blood Bank; a place for gay and bi men to donate their blood in protest and prove there is a safe supply of blood currently being ignored as a result of this discriminatory legislation.

MSM shouldn’t be made to feel their sexuality is the reason they can’t help patients in need, when women and heterosexual men who still have every chance of carrying viruses could head to the donation centre immediately after having sex.

Therefore, we’re calling for a fairer system – a system where everyone is treated equally and assessed on their individual behaviour, not their sexual orientation.

A change in the law would allow MSM, just like James, to give blood and know they’re bettering the lives of others without having to compromise their own way of life, while also getting rid of the discrimination against gay and bisexual men in terms of donating blood.

Not only that, but implementing individual risk assessments before donating could benefit thousands of hospital patients by increasing the amount of blood types available to the NHS.

It’s time to stop assuming risk and start changing lives for the better.

Help us end blood donation discrimination and support our campaign to overturn the outdated law that prevents sexually active gay & bi men from donating blood.

To find out more about The Illegal Blood Bank, click here.