Chilling Docuseries Featuring Infamous ‘Vampire Killer’ Available To Watch Tonight

I’ve never, ever dealt with anything like that. I had 25 years of police service knowledge in Wales and – to my knowledge – there had never been one [like it] before I joined. I was certain there was nothing like it during my time there; it was completely bizarre.

It really shocked Anglesey residents because it happened in November, and it wasn’t until January that we actually arrested the culprit, so for two months rumours started circulating and people got all sorts of ideas in their head. There was a genuine fear in the community because Anglesey is quite a low crime area.

One of the difficulties you’ve got as a senior investigative officer is that you’ve always got to keep back a lot of information that only the offender and then the enquiry team would know about. So, as the rumours fuelled and speculation started, you’re trying to keep track of it but at the same time not let them know everything that happened.

Plus, of course, it was quite gory so we didn’t let all the information out.