Chilling Docuseries Featuring Infamous ‘Vampire Killer’ Available To Watch Tonight
A senior investigating officer has opened up about the the infamous ‘vampire killer’ case, which he says was the most shocking case he worked on in his 30-year career.
In 2001, a quiet town in Anglesey, Wales, was left stunned by the murder of elderly resident Mable Leyshon. Murder alone was practically unheard of on the island, but the nature of Mrs Leyshon’s killing was unprecedented.
Working on the case was Detective Superintendent Alan Jones, who had to utilise his 25 years of police experience to work out what had happened to the Anglesey pensioner.
The 90-year-old woman had been murdered in her own home in a scene so gory you’d only expect to see it in a horror film.
Mrs Leyshon’s body had 22 stab wounds and had suffered lacerations to her neck, but most shockingly her heart had been removed from her chest and was left in a saucepan next to her deceased body. There were also hot fire pokers left in the shape of a cross at the elderly woman’s feet.
Adding to the hideousness of the crime, officers found lip marks on the saucepan containing Mrs Leyshon’s heart – where someone had drank the pensioner’s blood.
The day after Mrs Leyshon was murdered, a care worker had stopped by to drop off a hot meal for her. When the elderly woman failed to answer the door, the care worker noticed a broken window and notified the police, expressing concerns for Mrs Leyshon’s safety. Upon their arrival, officers went on to discover the mutilated body.
Speaking of the horrific ordeal, now retired senior investigative officer Alan Jones said:
I’ve never, ever dealt with anything like that. I had 25 years of police service knowledge in Wales and – to my knowledge – there had never been one [like it] before I joined. I was certain there was nothing like it during my time there; it was completely bizarre.
It really shocked Anglesey residents because it happened in November, and it wasn’t until January that we actually arrested the culprit, so for two months rumours started circulating and people got all sorts of ideas in their head. There was a genuine fear in the community because Anglesey is quite a low crime area.
One of the difficulties you’ve got as a senior investigative officer is that you’ve always got to keep back a lot of information that only the offender and then the enquiry team would know about. So, as the rumours fuelled and speculation started, you’re trying to keep track of it but at the same time not let them know everything that happened.
Plus, of course, it was quite gory so we didn’t let all the information out.
Some rumours that went around about the murder was that it had been done by a cult, and some even speculated it was a result of witchcraft.
Alan and his fellow investigators spent several weeks trying to solve the crime and find out who was responsible for the woman’s death, including knocking on doors in the surrounding area. This is when they had a brief encounter with 17-year-old Mathew Hardman.
When asked where he was on the night of the murder, the then-teenager said he had been working. With Hardman not initially viewed as a suspect, the police didn’t question his alibi and so moved on to the next door – however, this wasn’t the last they’d see of Hardman.
Speaking of their next steps, Alan said:
From experience, I’ve always been a great believer of ‘clear the ground under your feet’, so I always felt that the answer laid local, and that’s why in December we went to Crime Watch and it was aired on the Crimewatch TV programme. At that time I decided I would actually give out a lot more detail about it and how her heart had been removed, and there was some sort of a blood-related issue to the whole thing.
The saucepan actually had her heart inside it and the lip marks revealed that someone had actually been drinking the blood from the saucepan. I felt [that] if I’m going to get anywhere with this, I need to find out if anything bizarre had happened in the area as a precursor to this.
Following the airing of the Crimewatch episode, Anglesey Police discovered their precursor incident. A young German woman got in touch to recount an ordeal she endured as an exchange student in the area. She had experienced an extremely strange situation where a boy had been talking openly about vampirism and had asked her to bite his neck. The young man was named Mathew Hardman.
Not only had Hardman been discussing vampirism, he’d spoken openly about the elderly in the area and drinking their blood.
With this information, he quickly became a suspect. Police did more digging on the teenager to find his initial alibi was in fact false. They also discovered Hardman was the pensioner’s paper boy.
Alan explained the piecing together of Hardman’s crime.
He said:
Mathew Hardman fit the profile given to us in that there would have been a precursor incident – something with a degree of violence, or blood related in the past – that had been accelerated upwards to actually kill somebody; there is usually some sort of other behaviour in the past.
So we searched our own files, and Hardman had actually been arrested during this previous incident and brought him into the police station. Sadly, one of our officers didn’t bring that up to us at the time, but soon as we found that a couple of people had called up to the Crimewatch studio, we traced everybody that was there and everybody that was involved.
Up until that time, all we had from the scene were footmarks/foot impressions outside the back door where the window had been broken. But later, after we got Mathew Hardman and actually got his own DNA, we subsequently developed a point of exit in the house where the window had been broken and Mathew Hardman had climbed out of that window.
He had actually placed Mable Leyshon’s blood on the window sill and underneath the blood, the forensic science service were able to determine that it was his own DNA. He had been in contact with her and had been in contact with the house.
Alongside magazines on vampirism and a strange internet history – including a search of how to cook human flesh – police went on to find a knife in a coat in Mathew Hardman’s bedroom that had Mable Leyshon’s blood on it. While the case against the then teenager was already pretty strong, this was the nail in the coffin for Hardman.
Prior to his trial, Hardman was subjected to two psychiatric tests, both of which found that Hardman was mentally of sound mind.
He was jailed in 2002 for life with a minimum of 12 years for the murder of Mable Leyshon after a jury found the teenager guilty. 18 years on, Hardman remains in prison and still pleads his innocence.
Kids Who Kill: Evil Up Close, a five-part crime series, premieres tonight and will look at murderers as young as 14 years old. It will feature the cases of Aaron Campbell, Kim Edwards and Lucas Markham, Stephen Hough, Alyssa Bustamante as well as ‘vampire killer’ Mathew Hardman.
You can watch Kids Who Kill: Evil Up Close on Crime + Investigation UK tonight at 9pm.
