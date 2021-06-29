Comic-Con Data Reveals Whether Fans Really Prefer Marvel Or DC

Disney/Warner Bros.

An online survey of pop culture fans has revealed whether people prefer the Marvel or DC Universe.

Although you don’t have to pick a favoured cinematic superhero universe, we often find ourselves siding with either Marvel or DC. Which is the best can often be a contentious topic, but an online survey has now revealed how fans rate the two universes.

1,020 Comic-Con fans answered a survey, hosted by Experience 12, on which universe they preferred and there is a clear winner.

Experience 12

Marvel came out on top, despite the DC Universe having well-received films in recent months. Most notably, the Zach Snyder cut of the Justice League saw fans get the film they had longed for. Nonetheless, it seems that Marvel’s expansive cinematic universe, incorporating new shows on streaming services, remains the more intriguing choice for 83% of those surveyed.

George Bateman, Business Director of Experience 12, offered insight into the question:

Let’s be honest, you can love both Marvel AND DC – it’s an incredible time to be alive for fans of Comic Books and the superhero genre. But I love asking this question to fans. No quarter given, no fence sitting – there can be only one.

Bateman also analysed how these statistics mirror the output of the respective universes:

Marvel’s dominance peaked in May 2019 with the release of Avenger’s Endgame and it looks like their slate of hit TV shows like WandaVision and Loki are keeping them there. That said, I see big things happening for DC’s The Batman and the James Gunn-helmed Suicide Squad. Watch this space.

Marvel Studios

It seems DC may make a triumphant comeback with the new Batman film starring Robert Pattinson and a Suicide Squad reboot that utilises the creative talents of James Gunn, who made Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel. Undoubtedly, Warner Bros. will hope that these films can generate plenty of interest in its cinematic output, even if doubts still surround the DC extended universe.

Of course, the respective franchises will still have to do an awful lot to create as many engaging cinematic characters as Marvel. Every single film since phase one of the Marvel cinematic universe has made a profit, including, surprisingly, Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk.

It seems Marvel is keeping its appeal with its new offerings too, which have diversified with high-budget streaming content. Nonetheless, the 17% of people who prefer the DC cinematic universe still have plenty to look forward to.