Coming 2 America Review: Needless Sequel Can’t Capture Magic Of Comedy Classic

Amazon Studios

Temper your Zamundan hype, for Coming 2 America isn’t a sequel befitting of the original classic – lazy, tedious and above all, needless.

From Hollywood’s merciless need to mine the past for ‘content’, a few gems have honed their formula or innovated it. For example, Tron: Legacy; Mad Max: Fury Road; Blade Runner 2049; Bill & Ted Face the Music; even American Reunion.

Advert 10

Then again, why seek inspiration from something old, when you can just rehash it? That’s the modus operandi of comedy turkeys like Dumb and Dumber To, Zoolander 2, Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles and now, Coming 2 America, destined for disappointed homes everywhere.

Check out the trailer for Coming 2 America below:

The ingredients are familiar, right down to the title font. We soar over the prosperous landscape and incredible safari of Zamunda; only this time, it’s put together in CGI. It’s off-putting and indicative of the film’s overreliance on visual effects, whether it’s for the country’s grand buildings or a lion that looks worse than Steve Coogan’s in Greed.

Advert 10

We’re back with Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and Princess Lisa (Shari Headley), soon to become king and queen with his father Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones) approaching the end of his life.

Amazon Studios

The couple have three daughters, the eldest of whom (KiKi Layne) is training to become Akeem’s heir. There’s only one problem: only a man can rule Zamunda, and the soon-to-be king faces stark repercussions from General Izzi (a kilt-wearing, dancing Wesley Snipes) if he doesn’t find a male inheritor to the throne. Fortunately, it emerges he has a son in America.

As to how Akeem has a son, that hangs on a flimsy piece of storytelling – but that’s not the main problem. John Landis’s original film was funny for a number of reasons: Murphy at the top of his game; innovative multi-roles between the lead and Arsenio Hall, who’s also returned; and crude, foul-mouthed dialogue, among others.

Advert 10

Amazon Studios

The sequel is rated 12 in the UK, so swearing and lewd, raunchy humour is significantly toned down (it still gets away with the royal bathers, somehow). There’s no ‘Yes, f*ck you too!’ or ‘What does dumb-f*ck mean?’ – really, there’s not a single line delivery on par with the first, bar maybe, ‘For one to put his member in danger is also a sign of courage,’ and ‘Kunta Kinte and Ebola!’

There’s few grievances to be had with the cast; Murphy and Hall are game performers, effortlessly grooving into their beloved roles, including the barber shop guys, Reverend Brown and Sexual Chocolate’s Randy Watson. There’s a scene involving Morgan Freeman narrating parts of King Jaffe’s life, which is a brilliantly self-aware nod to the two voices of God.

Amazon Studios

Advert 10

But there’s just too much and too little. The new faces – Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and Jermaine Fowler – are likeable enough, but feel stuffed in in lieu of a punchy, good script. Even John Amos’s return as Cleo McDowell fails to get much in the way of laughs – a bitter shame considering how great his character was back then.

It’s quite simple; it’s just not very funny, and while harmless enough, it has about as much hutzpah as a charity reunion skit, not dissimilar to the Dodgeball cast in 2017.

Sure, there’s plenty of callbacks, some of which are deftly employed and attract a cackle (Duke and Duke), while others are rather tiresome. I hope you found the barking princess funny, is all I’ll say.

Amazon Studios

Advert 10

Craig Brewer, who earlier directed Murphy in his acclaimed, fabulous comeback movie Dolemite Is My Name, doesn’t have the same flair in this arena as Landis. When you have a follow-up to an ’80s comedy heavyweight, you better come out swinging. ‘No journey is too great when one finds what he seeks,’ Akeem once said. This cannot be the destination.

At best, Coming 2 America is a mildly amusing throwback. But mostly, well, what’s the quote, again? When you think of garbage…

Coming 2 America hits Amazon Prime tomorrow, March 5.