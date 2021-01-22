DJ EZ Talks About The Importance Of Looking After Your Mental Health Ahead Of Fourth 24 Hour DJ Set

djezofficial/Instagram

In times of need, people often turn to music as a way to lift their mood. From country to garage, to rock and pop, whatever your taste, it can really help.

With this in mind, DJ EZ – a garage DJ from London, UK – is doing his fourth 24-hour DJ set not only to get the good vibes going, but to raise money for mental health charity MIND.

DJ EZ, real name Otis Roberts, last did a day-long set in March at the beginning of the UK’s first lockdown and, after the stream reached millions of people, he decided to do it again – but this time in collaboration with Defected Records, and it’s happening this weekend, January 23.

‘Defected are delighted to be presenting the DJ EZ 24 hour live stream,’ Wez Saunders, manging director of Defected said. ‘Obviously, raising money for MIND right now is a pretty phenomenal. There’re a lot of mental health challenges in the world – it’s bad enough at the best of times, particularly in the music industry – but with COVID in the last year we obviously find it’s a very worthy and important cause to be raising awareness for it.’

Further discussing the event, DJ EZ said he decided to do his fourth 24-hour set this weekend in the hopes of giving people a bit of hope during these unprecedented times.

He said:

Me and my manager Paul Marini had been discussing wanting to make a difference at such a challenging time for everyone, and we felt this was a really good way to do it. The last 24-hour set I did, back in March at the start of the first lockdown, reached millions of people and lifted countless spirits at a time when the whole world was in shock. We’re at a similar point now with another lockdown and a challenging few months ahead. We really wanted to give people a bit of hope, a good excuse to disconnect from the day-to-day struggles and remind anyone who needs it we’re all in this together.

In regards to how he manages to stay awake for so long, the Want You Back DJ said that he makes sure he’s well rested prior to the day-long set and that his diet is as good as it can be.

DJ EZ believes the power of music can help people through these ongoing difficult times, and describes it as a ‘great connector and a real healing force’.

He continued, ‘[Music] is a form of expression that empowers people and right now we really need as much of that as possible. Personally there’s nothing that makes me feel more connected. Knowing it’s making a difference and shining a light out there, however big or small, is a really nice feeling.’

Agreeing with the evident power music can have on people, Wez added, ‘I think people always use music as a way to influence their moods, as well as a form of escapism. People turn to music when they’re in times of need, if they’re happy, if they’re sad; it’s always the soundtrack to your mood. […] It gives a bit of positivity and has always encouraged hope, positivity and togetherness.’

Discussing the importance of raising money for MIND, DJ EZ spoke about the amazing work the charity has been doing during the pandemic in particular.

The Just Don’t Understand DJ told UNILAD:

The impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health has been huge, and MIND are doing such amazing work in helping people get back on track when they need it the most. Their mission is to not give up until everyone who is experiencing mental health struggles has some support which, right now, is a huge task. They need support to be able to do this!

While it’s the first time DJ EZ has worked with MIND, Defected Records has collaborated with the charity since 2018 and raised around $60,000 for it over the course of two years. Initially, the record label chose MIND to be its charity of the year, but has continued to work with them ever since.

Wez explained, ‘There are so many friends of the Defected family that we were aware of having mental health challenges; personally, professionally and in the music industry in particular, it’s a broader issue, so it just made sense to partner with MIND. We found that this charity was so important to us, we don’t actually have a charity of the year anymore – we add on additional charities each year but continued to work with MIND.’

DJ EZ explained to us how he personally has coped throughout lockdown, and said that spending time outdoors has helped him a lot.

‘I try to spend time outdoors which is so healing and calming. I make sure I take breaks when I feel I need them, rest and eat well, speak to loved ones. I try and treat all the positive areas of my life as a little garden that needs tending and looking after to grow as healthily as possible.’

The DJ added, ‘Also, personally, one of the key things for me is music, and I’m very fortunate to have great outlets for this with my NUVOLVE record label and weekly worldwide syndicated radio show.’

In a bid to spread some positivity, DJ EZ homed in on the fact that ‘we’re all in this together’.

In a message to UNILAD readers, he said, ‘Things are tough right now but this will pass. You’re not alone – we’re all in this together so if you’re feeling low or you’re struggling talk to someone, whether it’s a friend, family member or one of the many wonderful support outlets out there such as MIND. We’ll get through this together and good times will be back.’

Defected presents DJ EZ will be streamed live across Defected’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch platforms on Saturday January 23 from 6.00pm. You can donate here.