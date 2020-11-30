Dodgeball Voted Ben Stiller's Funniest Movie Of All Time 20th Century Fox

Go ahead, make your jokes, Mr. Jokey… Jokemaker. Dodgeball has been voted Ben Stiller’s funniest movie of all time.

The sports underdog is one of cinema’s reliable rousing trademarks, whether it’s Rocky, The Karate Kid, Miracle, Warrior, Cool Runnings, Goal! or Moneyball. No matter their plight, no matter the odds, we root against the favourite. Clear eyes, full heart, can’t lose.

In the case of Dodgeball, we fall under the spell of Average Joe’s. The Goliath to their Davids? A ‘crazy little man’ with ‘feathered, lethal hair’ and inflated balls: Ben Stiller’s legendary comedy villain, White Goodman – W-h-i-t… e.

Today, November 30, is Ben Stiller’s birthday. At 55 years young, the actor’s wealth of iconic roles is vast, whether it’s telling Robert De Niro he could milk a cat’s nipples in Meet the Parents, zipping his testicles in There’s Something About Mary or directing the greatest war movie movie ever with Tropic Thunder.

To celebrate, we put a poll out on Twitter looking to answer one question: what’s Stiller’s funniest movie? As results poured in, ironically, there was a clear winner from the outset: 2004’s profane, hilarious Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Dodgeball Cobras 20th Century Studios

We land in an ultra-American workout ad. ‘Tired of the same old you? Tired of being out of shape and out of luck with the opposite sex? Tired of being overweight and under-attractive?’

Enter White, Globo Gym’s souped-up, leotarded leader looking to rid the world of ugliness and fatness – or as he dubs them, ‘genetic disorders, much like baldness or necrophilia… it’s only your fault if you don’t hate yourself to do something about it’.

He’s a Disney villain lifted into a post-millennium R-rated comedy, with a ripped physique, handlebar moustache, pseudo-intelligence (he likes to read the dictionary and books about cultures who eat vomit so he can ‘get a mental sweat going’) and boundless arrogance. ‘Here at Globo Gym, we’re better than you… and we know it,’ he shouts with a beaming smile.

Dodgeball Ben Stiller Globo Gym 20th Century Studios

Across the street from the protein-puffed colosseum is Average Joe’s, headed up by Vince Vaughn’s lackadaisical owner Peter LaFleur. The best part of his day is a glass of Yoo-hoo and his car starting in the morning, before catching up with his gym misfits (played by Justin Long, Stephen Root, Alan Tudyk, Joel David Moore and Chris Williams).

Cutting to the chase, they need to enter a dodgeball tournament to save their gym from being bought by White, who wants to turn it into a car park. The Average Joe’s acquire the help of Kate Veatch, a lawyer with a killer throw, played by Stiller’s then-wife Christine Taylor.

Barring a few outdated jokes (homophobic humour is still the biggest cringe of the 2000s), the movie is consistently funny. The pièce de résistance of the whole venture is, unforgettably, Patches O’Houlihan’s wrench lesson: ‘If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.’ Watching people get hit in the ‘balls’ will never not be funny, let’s face it.

Then there’s the sensational commentating efforts of Cotton McKnight (Gary Cole) and Pepper Brooks (Jason Bateman), who’s ad libs are still quoted today. ‘It’s a bold strategy Cotton, let’s see if it pays off for them,’ for example.

Dodgeball Cotton McKnight Pepper Brooks 20th Century Studios

Stiller is the victor of the film. At the time of release, Roger Ebert aptly wrote in his review that he’s ‘overacting to the point of apoplexy’. He’s on another plane of existence from the rest of the cast, with only two modes: over-erotic and combative, bar one ‘touché’. It also joins Along Came Polly with funny scenes of Stiller on the back of a buff man’s moped.

Is it Stiller’s best overall movie? Probably not. Is it his best overall performance? Honestly, maybe for sheer commitment alone. But is White Goodman his funniest and most memorable character? Absolutely.

The one-liners, written by director Rawson Marshall Thurber, are relentless and they land every single time. Here’s one: ‘Oh, I don’t think I’m a lot dumber than you think that I thought I once was.’ And another: ‘Now he’s a philosophizer.’ A third: ‘Your gym is a skidmark on the underpants of society.’

Ben Stiller Dodgeball 20th Century Studios

A fourth, and the one that’s stuck with Stiller years later: ‘Nobody makes me bleed my own blood, nobody!’

In 2017, the cast reunited to raise money for the Stiller Foundation. In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, looking back on the movie, Stiller said: ‘It was so ridiculous when we were doing it, I remember doing scenes where I was feeling kind of embarrassed because I thought it’s so ridiculous, and the movie was not necessarily a guaranteed success.’

Fortunately, its legacy has been especially solidified by young audiences carrying it into adulthood as one of their favourites, quoting it incessantly in search of a fellow nostalgic chuckle.

Ben Stiller Vince Vaughn Dodgeball 20th Century Studios

Stiller said: ‘Now that the movie’s been around so long, I hear a lot from kids in their 20s who loved it from when they were kids. That’s the thing I remember from that age: Movies affect you so much, and they stick with you. So that’s really kinda cool.’

Just make sure you remember the five rules of dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive and… dodge.

You ready for the… hurricane? Dodgeball is available to stream on-demand on Amazon Prime and other platforms.