Don’t Worry Darling Is ‘Exciting, Sexy And Dark’, Nick Kroll Says

Alamy/Warner Bros.

People are ‘gonna go bananas’ for Florence Pugh and Harry Styles’ Don’t Worry Darling, Nick Kroll says.

‘Breaking the internet’ is a bit of a tired notion now, given how quickly the notoriety of… well, anything lives and dies online. We’re not completely immune to pop culture meltdowns, though – look at the recent record-breaking trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, or the viral marketing for The Matrix Resurrections.

Advert 10

Or, in remarkably low-key style, the briefest of teasers for Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s 2022 psychological thriller with two impeccable stars at the helm, like kites dancing in a hurricane of thirsty standom. Kroll knows it’s going to be worth the wait.

Loading…

We sat down with the Big Mouth co-creator ahead of The Addams Family 2. Following on from 2019’s big-screen animated outing, Gomez (Oscar Isaac) and Morticia (Charlize Theron) take the macabre misfits on a road trip across America to bring them closer together.

Kroll returns as Uncle Fester, a role once brought to life by the untouchable Christopher Lloyd. In finding the madcap character’s voice, it was important for the actor to avoid imitating the family’s past stars.

Advert 10

Universal Pictures

‘Often times with my voice acting, it’s almost always the first instinct,’ he explained. ‘This one, because there have been various versions of Uncle Fester through the years, you don’t want to copy anyone, but you also don’t want to deviate so far away that it feels like, ‘What has this guy done with this thing that I knew?’

‘I looked at the picture of Uncle Fester and he reminded me of Curly from The Three Stooges, so I thought he’d maybe have a higher-pitched voice. But because he’s an Addams Family member, there’s stuff that’s always just a little kooky and offbeat with them.

‘It took a little while. Performed at my first record, and everybody seemed happy with it, and we kept tweaking it and gave it a little more zest. Always with recording stuff, I discover new wrinkles every time.’

Advert 10

Universal Pictures

For Kroll, it was a no-brainer from the start: glimmering talent behind the mic; a property he’s grown up with; and reuniting with Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, whom he worked with on Sausage Party. ‘Content-wise, it was a little more adult than this one,’ he joked.

Kroll and I didn’t have much time together, so I moved onto Don’t Worry Darling before it was too late. A smile came across his face when I mentioned the debut of footage online; it wasn’t much at all, showing snippets of Florence Pugh in an ‘experimental’ utopia, some beguiling glimpses and a second of its two leads getting a bit steamy. Fans almost immediately cut, shared and GIF’d it.

Advert 10

Here’s what we know about Kroll’s role: he’s playing a man called Bill. And… that’s it. ‘What I can tell you is I can’t tell you much, which is part of the joy of this movie,’ he teased.

‘I think people are gonna go bananas for it. It’s exciting, sexy, dark. Florence and Harry and the rest of the cast, it’s a really great cast – I’m really excited to be part of it. I’m very excited for people to see it – I haven’t seen it yet, so I’m personally excited to watch it, but Olivia directed it and did a hell of a job. It’s beautiful and it’s gonna be a really fun watch. That’s about all I can tell you, and that’s kind of the fun of it.’

The Addams Family 2 hits cinemas this Friday, October 8. Don’t Worry Darling is due for release in 2022.