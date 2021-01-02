Euphoria Season Two Is The Show You Need To Watch In 2021 HBO

If there was ever a teen drama to watch, its one led by Zendaya. Earning her an Emmy, her portrayal of a recovering teenage drug addict Rue Bennett is the centrepiece to a show that is both bleak and exhilarating.

At face value, the storyline is focused on Rue’s mental health and addiction, partly because she is also the show’s narrator. The first episode sees her return home after a summer in rehab, when she tells viewers, ‘I have no intention of staying clean’.

Advert 10

Through Rue’s storytelling we meet the show’s other major characters; her best friend Jules, a jock named Nate who has more issues than I could count on both hands, and Kat — fiery and smart, she leads a secret online life making herself a ton of money.

Those who haven’t yet seen the show should brace themselves for an atypical teenage high school drama, which is arguably what makes it so impressive. In its pilot episode, we see Jules, a trans woman, inject hormones into her leg. Soon after, we see Kat, a plus-size girl, pose online for men who clearly fetishize her, but not a single aspect of these qualities is used as marker of the character’s identities.

And then there’s the makeup looks. The show’s lead makeup artist, Doniella Davy, is not afraid to experiment; sequins, glitter and colourful eyeshadow make regular appearances.

Advert 10

euphoria/Instagram

‘How I use makeup on the show is not only to illustrate who the characters are but who they need to be in that moment, who they want to be for their own emotional well-being, whatever they’re going through,’ Davy said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The ethereal looks have earned their own trend on TikTok, with thousands of users recreating the show’s most iconic looks. One look which took social media by storm in 2020 was the smokey, cat-eye we see on Alexa Demie, who plays the ever-confident Maddy Perez.

Advert 10

At the end of 2020, the show’s writers, Sam Levinson and Hunter Schafer, revealed fans would be treated to two Christmas specials, as we impatiently wait for season two to drop. The first episode, which aired in December, saw Rue sit down with Ali to reflect on her addiction, admitting that she recently relapsed.

Towards the end of a heart-rending conversation, which gives viewers a window into the struggles of a drug addict, Rue admits that she is consumed with guilt around her treatment of her family and often contemplates suicide. When Ali asks her what she would like her mum and sister to know in the event that she does take her own life, she says: ‘As someone who was trying really hard to be someone I couldn’t.’

euphoria/Instagram

Advert 10

The second episode, which will follow the character of Jules, is set to air on January 24, 2021. While the show’s producers have remained pretty tight-lipped about what’s to come, we can assume from the end of season one, and part one of the Christmas specials that Jules and Rue’s relationship is about to get complicated.

Euphoria is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.