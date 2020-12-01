Every Festive Thing You Can Do Without Judgement Now It's December New Line Cinema

‘I can’t believe they’re playing Christmas songs already!’, ‘You’ve already got your tree up?!’, ‘It’s barely been Halloween, you can’t start buying presents yet!’

All you Grinches out there, step aside! It’s officially December, and every advent calendar with a chocolate missing proves that Christmas is well and truly on the way. It’s no longer ‘too early’ for this or ‘too far away’ for that, so do away with your disapproving looks and get in the Christmas spirit!

Of course, there’s plenty of people out there who’ve probably been celebrating the festive season for weeks already, but before now their excitement was likely met with a lot of judgement. It’s a tale as old as time; someone expresses their glee for Christmas, only to be shot down by someone else claiming that they can’t enjoy it yet because the calendar isn’t on the right month.

Advent calendar Pexels

Well, for the next 31 days, December is here to offer judgement-free celebration, and UNILAD has compiled a list of all the festive activities you can now embrace without having to deal with rolling eyes or raised eyebrows.

1. Listen to Christmas music

Every festive activity needs to be accompanied by festive music, so it’s only right that this is first on the list. Before you go any further, open up YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music or go crazy and throw on a CD, just make sure you get your musical fix and hit play on the most festive playlist you can find. I’m talking Mariah Carey, Wham!, Michael Bublé – the works.

2. Put your decorations up

There’s still one day of lockdown left in the UK, and what better way to spend it than by making your home look like your neighbourhood’s answer to Santa’s Grotto? Dig out the box of decorations and start stringing lights and tinsel off every available surface until your house is a shining, glittering haven.

If you’re waiting to get your hands on a real tree, you could use the time to research the stores or nearby farms that will allow you to bring home the best-smelling pine the forests have to offer, giving you one more thing to look forward to when lockdown comes to an end.

Christmas tree Pixabay

3. Eat mince pies

I know we shouldn’t stockpile, but I think we can make an exception when it comes to food that’s only really available at Christmas time. Mince pies started popping up on supermarket shelves a few weeks ago, but now that December 1 is here there’s no reason why we shouldn’t buy box after box, and then subsequently devour every one.

Whether you’re a fan of the classic mince pie or willing to broaden your horizons with fancy new flavours such as salted caramel, the pastry-covered treats never fail to provide the taste of Christmas.

You could spend this final day of lockdown baking your own, or simply enjoying the moment you crack open a box from the supermarket and catch the first whiff of the tell-tale fruits and spices.

Mince pies Pixabay

4. Watch Christmas films

December brings with it even longer nights and outdoor temperatures that are less than inviting, meaning the TV is simply begging for attention.

There’s nothing quite like curling up on the sofa with a hot drink, a warm blanket and a good film when it’s cold outside, and knowing Christmas is just around the corner makes watching other people celebrate it all the more satisfying.

Streaming services ensure we have an abundance of holiday-friendly films at our fingertips, allowing you to re-watch your favourites over and over again or enjoy the new Christmas films that have made an appearance this year, such as Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles 2.

5. Wrap – or buy – presents

For some reason, organised people often get made to feel guilty when it comes to Christmas. Anyone who dares admit they’ve got their Christmas presents sorted before December is met with responses of shock and horror, with people questioning how others could possibly be finished when they’ve not even started.

Well, Christmas is now little more than three weeks away, and getting closer every day. If you’ve already ticked your loved ones off your shopping list then you could enjoy a satisfying day of wrapping their presents, but if you’re yet to get started then today is the day.

The final day of lockdown could be the perfect opportunity to brainstorm gift ideas and do research as to where the best places to buy might be. You could try to get started with some online shopping, or simply come up with a list to ensure you have a plan of action when shops open again.

Christmas present Pixabay

6. Send Christmas cards

I don’t know about you, but in my parents’ house Christmas cards become part of the decoration. It seems to be more of a tradition among older generations, but after a year of being apart it could be nice for everyone to reach out to loved ones with a physical gesture through the post.

As the decorations start to go up, so too can the Christmas cards, so think about who might appreciate hearing from you and write them a little note likely to brighten up their day. If you’re still worried it’s too early, just remember that we’ll be even further into December by the time they actually receive it, so there’s no time to waste.

Christmas card Pixabay

7. Dig out the board games

The festive season is often associated with family time, and that family time often means board games. The UK government has advised that families meeting over Christmas don’t play board games, and while many people might use that as an excuse to get out of the competition, you can still play on the run up to the big day with the people you live with!

Christmas quizzes are often a family favourite, but I think it’s safe to say we’ve all done enough quizzes this year. Instead, you could spend the day digging out old classics such as Cluedo or Monopoly, or searching online for new challenges you could take on with the people in your household.

Monopoly Pixabay

8. Try new Christmas recipes

It’s no secret that the best Christmas foods are tried and tested; we’ve got pigs in blankets, stuffing, chocolate logs and Christmas cake – but that doesn’t mean you can’t experiment with new ideas. The aforementioned salted caramel mince pies are a delicious example.

If you like cooking and baking, have a look online for some alternative meal ideas you could try out over the next few weeks. You might find a new ingredient that will put your old stuffing recipe to shame, or realise that you’ve been cooking turkey wrong all these years.

It’s no longer too early to eat Christmas food, so there’s plenty of time to trial your new dishes before serving them up for loved ones.

Christmas cookies Pixabay

9. Wear the most outrageous jumper you can find

Rather than just displaying a simple, festive scene, the notion of a Christmas jumper has become synonymous with ugly, disastrous creations. That’s not to say we don’t love them, though. Some feature lights, some have 3D elements such as pom-poms, and almost all feature an eye-watering pattern.

No matter how ridiculous we may look, however, Christmas jumpers are a must on the run-up to the big day. If you’ve not yet graced your wardrobe with one of the creations then prepare to do so by looking online at some of the most extravagant ones out there.

If you’ve currently got yours buried at the back of the wardrobe or being used as a substitute dog blanket, then dig it out, dust it off and get ready to become a walking, talking Christmas cliché.

10. Indulge in a drink before 5.00pm

Having a hot chocolate? Why not add a bit of Baileys? Enjoying a coffee? Why not make it ‘Irish’? If you’re over the legal drinking age, of course.

It’s cold outside, so December calls for that extra bit of warmth that alcohol can be so good at providing. Christmas markets might not be able to offer the beverages this year, but if we’ve learned anything in 2020 it’s how to be resourceful at home. With a drop of Cointreau, a dash of Amaretto and a splash of Baileys, anything’s possible.

Admittedly this list might seem a bit overwhelming if you’ve been holding off celebrations until now, but you obviously don’t have to do it all at once. By kicking things off on December 1 you’ve still got 24 whole days with which to decorate, shop, bake, wrap, watch, listen and indulge.

There’s officially no arguments left for all those judgemental, ‘too-early’ people out there, so make the most of the best time of year and enjoy it.

Happy Holidays, everyone!