Five Films To Watch If You’re Already Over Christmas

Alamy

For me, one of the best parts of the festive season has to be curling up on the couch for a Christmas movie marathon, hot chocolates at the ready.

However, after a while I also feel I need a break from the endless wholesome messages which, however sweet, can feel as cloying as too much cream poured on your Christmas pudding.

Advert 10

Therefore, sometimes it’s necessary to break-up the jingly soundtracks and piped-icing neat conclusions with something a little less overwhelmingly jolly. Or at least a film where viewers aren’t stuffed full of cheery life lessons during every scene.

Alamy

5. Krampus (2015)

I watched Krampus during the gloomy lockdown period of Christmas 2020, and found it to be a genuinely scary watch, capturing all the claustrophobia, disappointment and underlying family tensions many will feel at this time of year.

Advert 10

Opening with a memorably grim Christmas shopping scene, this inventive comedy horror follows the Engel family, who are all set to grimace their way through the holiday season with their unpleasant relatives when otherworldly forces intervene.

Featuring an eerie being intent on dragging those with Christmas spirit to the fiery depths of hell, Krampus is in many ways strangely relatable for those who might not be feeling it this year.

Universal Pictures

4. Black Christmas (1974)

Advert 10

Another one that’ll have you hiding behind the Christmas tree, Black Christmas has previously been cited as John Carpenter’s inspiration for 1978’s Halloween.

One of the earliest slasher movies, Black Christmas is a must watch for horror movie fans, and

– crucially – contains very little in the way of good cheer or merriment.

The story kicks off with a group of sorority girls preparing for a Christmas party, only to find themselves stalked by a frenzied killer. Needless to say, it doesn’t end with the students enjoying a nice glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.

Warner Bros.

Advert 10

3. Better Watch Out (2016)

As wince-inducing as many of the injuries in Home Alone (1990) undoubtedly are, the torture of the hapless ‘Wet Bandits’ is kept light-hearted throughout thanks to a lack of blood and Joe Pesci’s apparent immortality.

In Better Watch Out however, this is not the case. This twisty psychological fare sees teenage babysitter Ashley (Olivia DeJonge) and her young charge Luke (Levi Miller) fend off intruders during the festive season, and makes for a tense and often shocking watch.

With plenty of dark humour, Better Watch Out is perfect for those who like to be left on the edge of their seat, even while wearing their silliest Christmas pyjamas.

Advert 10

Well Go USA

2. Tangerine (2015)

This critically acclaimed comedy drama movie begins with two transgender sex workers meeting up at a Hollywood donut shop on Christmas Eve.

One of the characters, Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), discovers her boyfriend/pimp Chester (James Ransone) cheated on her while she was serving out a 28-day prison sentence. Angered by his betrayal, the two women decide to track down Chester and his new girlfriend and hear the truth for themselves.

Praised for its witty dialogue and interesting camera techniques, Tangerine is well worth a watch at any time of year.

Magnolia Pictures

1. Bad Santa (2003)

Okay, I may have sneaked an actual Christmas film in here, but it’s not exactly It’s A Wonderful Life.

Bad Santa follows the story of Willie T. Soke (Billy Bob Thornton), a professional thief who works as a shopping mall Santa Claus to carry out his crimes more easily.

Once rejected by Universal Pictures on account of being ‘the most foul, disgusting, misogynistic, anti-Christmas, anti-children thing we could imagine’, this black comedy is ideal for those who’ve seen Miracle on 34th Street one too many times.

Columbia TriStar Film Distributors International

Merry Christmas to you, whether you’re settling in to watch Elf, or every single film in the Saw franchise.