Five Years After ANTI, Will Rihanna Ever Release Fenty Music Again?

Rihanna has brought out an album nearly every year since the release of her debut album Music of the Sun back in 2005.

But after starting her career 16 years ago, the now 32-year-old’s longest break had been between 2012’s Unapologetic and 2016’s ANTI – until now.

Released five years ago today, January 28, Rihanna’s ANTI boasted hit songs like Work, Needed Me and Love On The Brain, and went on to win Favourite Soul/R&B Album at the 2016 American Music Awards, along with securing several other nominations.

ANTI was also the first album by a Black female artist to spend 200 weeks on the Billboard 200, according to Forbes, and it still hasn’t left the chart with 256 weeks under its belt. Work, featuring Drake, also marked the singer’s 14th Billboard 100 number one single.

Before the release of ANTI, Rihanna kept fans going with several one-off singles FourFiveSeconds with Kanye West and Paul McCartney, B*tch Better Have My Money, and American Oxygen – but she hasn’t been as kind to us this time.

Five long years have now passed, which is an entire lifetime for musicians. While she promises the album will come ‘soon’, she seems to be super busy with her other ventures.

Barbados-born Rihanna has been dominating every market she has stepped into since then, while more or less ignoring the music industry – further rubbing salt in the wound, if anything.

In 2017, the singer launched her makeup range, Fenty Beauty, which Vogue credited to shifting the entire beauty industry into a more inclusive space thanks to its 40+ shade range. In 2018 alone, Fenty Beauty made an eye-watering $570 million.

Just a year after releasing her makeup range, Rihanna founded lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. As of last month, the line is said to have generated around $150 million.

But despite proving to be a very busy woman, Rih continues to promise that we’ will be getting new music.

In December 2019, the singer shared a video on Instagram of a dancing dog along with the caption, ‘Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.’

Three months later, the singer told Vogue that she was’ aggressively working on music’ but that she couldn’t say when it will drop.

When asked what we can expect of the album nicknamed R9 – which is rumoured to be reggae-inspired – she explained to the publication, ‘I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out. I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.’

Then, in July 2020, the 32-year-old told fans that music would be coming ‘sooner than you think’. During a webchat with ETOnline, she said, ‘I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about […] It’s probably going to be sooner than my fans think.’

Rihanna then said that while she didn’t want to discuss that side of her career any further, she reassured fans that she hasn’t neglected them and that ‘music is still [her] baby’.

She added:

I’m always working on music and, when I’m ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out.

In October 2020, the singer then teased that she had been writing lots of new music, so much so that it had given her ‘tons of writing cramps’.

Discussing how ‘heavy’ everything had been over the course of 2020 and trying to work out what makes her happy, the singer said to Associated Press:

You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.

Further talking about the impact the pandemic has had on her music vision, Rihanna added, ‘I want to go on tour but I can’t, so I’m stuck with music that I love, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that. That’s a challenge as well. But I love challenges so, you know, I’m gonna get it done.’

While Rihanna didn’t give an actual date of when fans could expect music, just last month the Rude Boy singer hinted that it could be coming this year, and that she wants to take her music ‘to a different level’ in 2021.

In an interview with Closer, she said, ‘2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be. My creativity is within my control though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level.’

Further discussing how the ongoing health crisis has affected her, she told the magazine:

At first it was strange because I am not used to being still – but during quarantine you have no choice but to be still. Then you start to realise during lockdown you are stuck there with your own thoughts and your imagination and it really helped my creativity blossom.

The most recent form of tease we’ve received was at the start of the month, when the singer shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, ‘New year’s resolution: apply the pressure,’ spurring her fans to say they hope she’s applying the pressure on releasing her ninth album.

Rih has previously said that she likes to ‘antagonise’ her fans, and – sadly – I don’t think the antagonising will end any time soon, folks…