Five Years Later, Why Is There No Sequel To The Nice Guys?

Warner Bros.

The Nice Guys was released five years ago. Since then, we’ve gorged on a bottomless buffet of cheap thrillers, series after series, superheroes and stuff*, but no sequel. Why is that, Janet?

Shane Black’s neo-noir comedy, a potent mix of Chinatown and L.A Confidential with the trademark zany energy of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, was a huge critical hit. Alas, rave reviews be damned, the world was too slow off the mark, leaving its head just above water at the box office.

Soon, people caught up. Ryan Gosling’s prowess at physical comedy is appropriately rated online, Black’s direction is recognised as some of his best, and demands for a follow-up are frequent.

Warner Bros.

The film follows Holland March (Gosling) and Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), a private investigator and friendly neighbourhood tough guy who become entangled in a larger, grimmer conspiracy while investigating a missing girl and the death of a porn star.

In Shane Blackian form, the film opens on the latter’s demise; while Lethal Weapon starts with a drug-induced skyscraper dive, The Nice Guys kicks things off with Misty Mountains crashing through a house like a wrecking ball. Obviously, on both occasions, the women are barely dressed – call it the Joel Silver effect.

From here, at least in the first half, it’s a pacey, yammering open-top Mystery Machine drive around a smoggy Los Angeles. While its ties to the classics are evident, there’s an irreverent, modern specificity here: a nostalgic love for the grooving 1970s; Keith David brawling in They Live style; a notable resistance to death in great excess; ultraviolence for laughs, not thrills; and Gosling arguably at his best, in terms of mass appeal.

Also, the ending essentially sets up the first film as a pilot episode. We should be awaiting the third instalment of The Nice Guys detective agency’s exploits, and Black clearly envisioned at least one sequel – but like everything, it comes down to money.

Warner Bros.

He told Fandango: ‘In a heartbeat, if someone would pay for it… we had all kinds of ideas. The problem is it didn’t do that well at the box office. I imagine it will break even, which is not a formula for reacquiring two very expensive movie stars and proceeding with a sequel… I’m ready to go. If someone decided that it were enough of a cult hit to justify that, I’d be on it.’

In our earlier interview with Crowe, he also expressed interest in pursuing a sequel. ‘Oh, Shane and I probably discuss that two or three times a year. I probably have the same conversation with the producer Joel Silver once or twice a year since we made it. It’s undeniable that there’s an audience,’ he said.

The star added, ‘If somebody mentions that film in a conversation, others in the conversation kinda drop into a smile. Immediately, there’s moments they remember whether it’s Ryan swimming in the underground swimming pool, or the bee in the back of the car smoking a cigarette [laughs]. I loved that connection on-screen with Ryan, it’s such an easy screen chemistry. We could take those two characters and do a dozen more stories, and it’d still be fun.’

For now, I’ll just keep screaming ‘Jesus!’ in every passing month without a sequel announcement.

*Come on Cam, don’t say ‘and stuff’.