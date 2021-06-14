From Tarzan To A Giant Spaceship: 7 Baffling Ways Trump Has Celebrated His Birthday

PA/r_perrier38/Twitter/

It’s Donald Trump’s 75th birthday, and while the former president might not be marking the occasion in the White House this year, now he’s no longer in office he can get back to celebrating how he knows best – with ridiculously themed parties.

Over the years Trump’s birthday has brought some lavish, and often downright bizarre bashes, showing off his millions in typically understated fashion.

While most celebrities wouldn’t be caught dead at a Trump party anymore, back in the day they were the place to be, attracting some of the biggest names of the day, from Liza Minnelli to Pamela Anderson.

The guest lists were often exclusive, but details about Trump’s birthday parties frequently featured in gossip columns the next day, with photos and invitations from birthday bashes past eventually making their way onto social media for the world to see.

Here are some of the wackiest ways in which the big man has marked his birthdays over the years.

1988: The Giant Spaceship

A space-themed party might sound ideal for a six-year-old, but apparently it was also the perfect setting for Trump’s 42nd birthday. The Washington Post reported the event, held at Trump’s Atlantic City casino, featured a giant 15ft spaceship, which hovered above Trump and his wife, Ivana, during a smoke-and-laser show, and a Trump-themed performance of MJ’s Bad. The night also featured appearances from celebs like Billy Crystal and Liza Minnelli, as well as a special birthday greeting from none other than President Reagan. Who would have thought that just 30 years later Trump would be celebrating his 72nd birthday from inside the Oval Office?

1990: The Gatecrasher

We all know Trump loves the media spotlight, but for his 44th birthday party he got more than he bargained for, when a reporter from the Village Voice was arrested and dragged out in handcuffs after attempting to sneak into the event. According to another journalist who managed to make it into the do, the party featured messages from Elton John and Dolly Parton – both of whom went on to become critics of the president – and a replica of Trump’s airline ‘Trump Shuttle,’ which went bust two years later.

1993: The ‘Renaissance Man’

A few years back, an invitation from Trump’s 47th birthday party found its way onto Reddit that in hindsight looks very much like a warning sign the businessman had ambitions beyond merely being the head of a company that had filed for four separate bankruptcies in the past 3 years. The invitation, which promises ‘a birthday celebration of the ages starring ‘renaissance man’ Donald J. Trump’ shows the business magnate sitting on a throne, complete with a sword and fur robes, with his wife Marla kneeling at his feet. Unfortunately, no photos have survived from the actual do, but we can only imagine it was a very tasteful and not at all tacky affair.

1994: Tarzan Trump

A year later, Trump went for an even more left-field theme, sending out invites for ‘a birthday adventure of the wildest kind.’ The Tarzan-themed invite showed Trump – muscles and all – dressed in nothing more than an animal skin, with his wife Marla (once again) kneeling below him in a leopard print bathing suit. The invitations were mailed with the tagline ‘Trump – Lord of the Financial Jungle.’

1996: Super-Trump

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump’s wife said she’d hoped for a low-key fair to mark the big 5-0, but, unsurprisingly, the Donald demanded a ‘big blowout’ instead. The night, which took place at Trump Tower in Manhattan, featured more than 400 of his ‘closest’ friends, with the ballroom covered in giant photographs of Trump as a child, as well as, for some reason, an ice sculpture of Marla Trump as a mermaid. But the main attraction of the night was the cake – a giant, full-length edible version of Trump dressed as Superman, with a dollar sign on his chest instead of the S. Obviously.

2005: Don and Pam

By 2005, Trump was a year into hosting The Apprentice, and his Casino and Resorts organisation had just filed for bankruptcy. There aren’t too many details about his 59th birthday party, but in 2018 Pamela Anderson told The Hollywood Reporter she’d been paid $500 to attend along with a number of other Playboy models. ‘He was with a wife — I don’t know which one — but he was nothing special,’ she said. 14 years later, and the Baywatch star took to Twitter to share photos from the event as she campaigned for Trump to pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

2018: Birthday Trip

Trump’s birthday parties were a bit more toned-down during his term as president – even his kids stopped buying him presents. But his 72nd birthday celebrations took place in particularly weird circumstances, with Trump in Singapore for his history-making summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. It’s not clear whether the Supreme Leader sent his own birthday wishes, but the Singaporean Foreign Minister did present Trump with a fancy cake.

