Gamers Can Recreate Their Birthmarks For The First Time On Animal Crossing

This feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is honestly exactly what I, and others with I’ve met with similar facial differences, have wanted.

I’ve never felt like I was making myself before, it just never felt right without my birthmark, it’s a part of me, and means so much to me.

It represents my personal growth, I used to cover it when I was much younger due to taunts and bullying. I always loved it, but I felt that I shouldn’t, it took time but eventually I gained confidence and learned to love every part of myself with no shame.

Making characters that are supposed to be me, but with no birthmark gave me that same feeling of how I did when I hid it, so being able to create my birthmark and show it makes me happy, I can be myself in game now.