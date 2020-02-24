Guy Called Ryan Creamer Makes ‘Wholesome Porn’ And He’s A Huge Hit On Pornhub

Ryan Creamer Pornhub Mia Malkova Ryan Creamer/Pornhub

I’ve got two words for you: wholesome porn.

SFW porn is not something you’d expect to hear on a day-to-day basis. In fact, it’s probably not something you’d expect to hear ever, but it is something which has been made possible by one guy in Maryland.

Meet Ryan Creamer (seriously), who has single-handedly changed the world of porn as we know it by uploading safe for work videos of himself – fully clothed – on Pornhub.

Guy Makes Most Wholesome SFW Porn Parody With Mia Malkova Ryan Creamer/Pornhub

I know what you’re probably thinking: fully-clothed, SFW porn does not exist. And if it does, whoever’s behind it has clearly missed the point somewhere along the line.

Usually, I’d have to say I agree with you. Usually. But then I discovered Ryan, a 26-year-old comedian, actor, and writer for CollegeHumor who has made the world of porn his own.

The comedian only started his Pornhub channel in October 2018, but since then has gained more than 21.5K subscribers and has become a celebrity in his own right.

safe for work porn Ryan Creamer/Pornhub

Speaking to UNILAD, Ryan explained how the idea for the channel came about when he was browsing Pornhub ‘for its intended purpose’ when he saw a ‘Work With Us’ tab at the bottom of the site.

Upon clicking on the link and seeing how easy it was to get verified, Ryan went for it. Because a) why not? And b) how funny would it be to say he was officially verified on Pornhub?

The comedian explained:

They ask you to submit a picture of yourself and a piece of paper with your name. Within 48 hours I was verified.

As soon as he received the email saying he was verified, Ryan got to work on his channel, creating such geniuses as I DELIVER YOU A PIZZA AND DON’T PUT MY WEINER IN IT and I, Your Step Brother, Decline Your Advances but Am Flattered Nonetheless.

safe for work porn Ryan Creamer/Pornhub

Ryan’s first upload, I Tuck You In After You Cum, is actually his favourite SFW porn vid and features the comedian doing just that, all while in his PJs.

The 26-year-old explained why that video in particular is his favourite:

It was the most pure and the one I did simply because it made me laugh. I love making each one but that one I have a lot of fondness for. I’m wearing pyjama pants in it because it was just that much of a done on a whim kind of thing.

Since going viral, the comedian says he’s received a largely positive response from Pornhub users, many of whom have taken to calling him ‘dad’ or ‘the Mr Rogers of Pornhub’ – the latter of which he ‘never expected’ to hear in his life.

Not only that, but Ryan has also received supportive messages from ‘a handful’ of sex workers, including Mia Malkova who loved his videos so much she decided to get involved in one of her own.

Titled I Cloud Gaze With Mia Malkova – because what else? – the video features the two doing exactly that, fully clothed of course, while lying on the grass.

And if the 30 seconds of video uploaded to Pornhub doesn’t satisfy your porn needs, Ryan uploaded a little unseen snippet which didn’t make the final cut to his Twitter account, showing the two giggling together as they point at the sun.

The 26-year-old says he’s going to continue to upload one ‘sweet and appropriate’ video a week – all starring him in a sweater and tie – for the foreseeable future.

Basically, if you haven’t yet had time to check out SFW porn don’t worry, because the comedian’s wholesome posts are here to stay. For now, anyway.

Ryan’s also started to sell his own merch and might even be attending the Pornhub awards later in the year, so the future is certainly wholesome.