Guy Spent The Last Decade Collecting More Than 7,000 Bags Of Trash To Help Environment

I was just a student and different people started to notice and started to help. I wanted to do something hands-on and make an impact. I wanted to figure out ways I may be able to help the environment and what I found I could really make the most impact by trying to beautifying the natural areas around me. I just got into that as my hobby.

Since then, all my free time – away from my job managing a sandwich shop in Chapel Hill – has been spent finding new ways to organise my clean-ups. I use a downloadable phone application called Fulcrum that tracks every location I and volunteers clean. I track the location, the number of bags collected and take pictures to show the impact.