Guy Who Drank 20 Cups Of Tea A Day Now Feels ‘Immune’ To Caffeine

My mum drinks a lot of tea. When I was younger it’s all I’d see her drink so I think it stems from that – my addiction is worse though. In my teen years, when my life was just Xbox or PlayStation and computer or whatever with no worries in the world, we used to have an office next to the kitchen and that’s where I’d be for the majority of the day.

With a kettle being so close by, I’d literally just go make one after another, after another. In that sort of mindset you actually lose track of what you’re consuming, but it was at least between 15- 20 cups a day.