Having Racist Parents Is Not An Excuse To Be Racist

‘It’s what my parents always taught me’; ‘Oh, that’s what my mum calls them’; ‘It’s just what I’ve grown up hearing!’ None of these statements excuse racism, because growing up with discriminatory parents doesn’t mean you have to echo those same opinions.

In recent weeks, the noise around the Black Lives Matter movement has become louder than ever, and with good reason. Where in the past the unjust actions of police officers were more easily hidden, now we have video footage and huge platforms on which to share instances of racism.

Now more than ever, we’re able to educate ourselves about the shortfalls of society and the institutions that run it, and about the systemic racism Black people have to deal with every day, despite centuries of fighting for change.

With films, books, podcasts, campaigns, articles and all other manner of material available at our fingertips, there’s really no reason to remain ignorant about the issue. So why are so many people happy to simply accept their parents’ views of the world, even if they’re clearly controversial, and live with them as their own?

Cecilia, a 30-year-old Vietnamese American woman living in Atlanta, said that while she doesn’t believe her parents are racist, they are ‘pretty discriminatory’ and carry ‘really outdated, judgemental views about Black people that really skew their ability to see them as regular human beings’.

The couple immigrated to the United States in their teens before meeting in Houston, Texas, and relocating to Mississippi. They arrived with ‘nothing except the clothes on their backs’ and got jobs in restaurants and factories, working their way up until her dad built his own shrimp boat and her mum opened up her own alterations shop.

Cecilia Tran educated herself to distance from parents' discriminatory views Cecilia Tran

They now flip properties for a living, and after working their way to success Cecilia believes they have adopted a ‘model minority’ view as a basis for their discrimination, explaining: ‘The ‘if we can do it, why can’t they?’ mindset clouds their judgement, and it makes it hard for them to see why Black people are not as successful as Asians.’

While Cecilia’s parents are still more than willing to help out Black people in their community, Cecilia grew up hearing ‘racist insinuations’ made by her parents, for example that ‘Black people are criminals’.

The 30-year-old, who works as a licensed dietitian, told UNILAD her parents would likely be ‘very uneasy’ if she brought home a Black boyfriend, saying: ‘It would take a lot of time and hard conversations to convince them of being okay with me being with a Black guy.’

Of course, there is no truth in the sweeping insinuations and assumptions Cecilia’s parents make about Black people. There are countless successful Black people to speak of, and to assume that those who are ‘failure[s]’ are simply ‘lazy’ is to ignore the racist system that is in place in the US, and across many other countries.

That’s not to say that Latinos, Asians and other minority ethnics groups aren’t also subject to racism – Cecilia and her family have themselves been mocked because of their ethnicity – but it is vital we recognise that the issues and struggles faced by so many lie within the wider structures of society, rather than their own shortfalls.

Systemic racism causes housing insecurity, pay gaps, education funding and incarceration rates, among other things, affecting almost every element in every day life.

In the 20th Century, banks and the real estate industry deemed neighbourhoods where Black people lived the riskiest to invest in.

In turn, Black families were prevented from amassing and maintaining wealth in the same way that white families could; schools in their neighbourhoods were underfunded, it was more difficult for Black students to get into universities, get higher-paying jobs and be offered good loans.

Having grown up hearing her parents make judgemental comments about Black people, it would have been easy for Cecilia to adopt their viewpoint. However, she noted that television helped sculpt her understanding that Black people are just people like everyone else, and she felt she ‘always knew [her parents’ views] were biased and unfavourable’.

Cecelia Tran as a child Cecilia Tran

Cecilia told UNILAD:

Growing up, we didn’t have cable, just basic channels. And those channels had a lot of Black programming, like Meet the Parkers, Martini, In Living Color, and Girlfriends. I grew up watching a lot of it, and I think it helped grow my cultural competency. My parents’ bias was never in an outwardly hateful way; they didn’t teach us to hate Black people, just err on the side of caution with them. But watching these TV shows made me realise that they were just normal people so I couldn’t find myself taking on the same views as my parents.

Cecilia further developed her own views in middle and high school, when she became friends with her Black classmates and reasoned: ‘Okay, my parents feel this way about them, but they’re my friends and they aren’t like this so I don’t feel the same way as my parents.’

As well as her personal relationships with Black people, Cecilia partially put the fact she was able to distance herself from her parents’ views down to her own experiences of racism, explaining she knows ‘what it’s like to have someone look at you and instantly see the hate in their eyes because of the colour of your skin and hair’.

Cecilia explained:

It affects me deeply and because of that, I couldn’t stand the thought of hating another based on something so superficial. My own experiences with racism growing up made it easier for me to distance myself from what my parents believed.

Millions of people across the globe are lucky enough to have never been the subject of racism, though that doesn’t mean you should ignore how hurtful it is.

Unfortunately it is not uncommon for young people to grow up hearing racist comments casually thrown around the household, so much so that some children don’t even recognise racism when they hear it. Educating ourselves on the issues, rather than accepting older generations’ words as truth, allows us to recognise racism in all its forms and help put a stop to it.

Cecilia became even more aware of the systemic issues in place while studying for her Masters degree in Nutrition, when she came to really understand ‘the socioeconomic disparity and its effect on food access and food insecurity in minority communities’.

Her education continued through her work, as she explained:

Whole systems are set up to basically starve people of quality fruits and vegetables for affordable prices, instead encouraging them to eat cheap, calorically dense food with hardly any nutritional value. I see that even more clearly now as I serve a population that is probably 95% African American. I see how hard it is for them to take time off of their jobs to come to their doctor’s appointment, the trouble they have with reliable transportation to get to their appointments, the financial struggle they have paying for their bills, the lower literacy rate when I teach them from a booklet, and the inability to find a food store that is close enough to them that has inexpensive, quality produce. All of these systems are systemically racist and seeing it in real life, day after day, patient after patient, has been my education.

Being able to recognise racism, understanding why it is such an issue and vowing to have different opinions than discriminatory members of older generations are the first steps in making sure it becomes a thing of the past. Having done that, it is worth trying to share that education with those who have overlooked it.

Cecelia has previously attempted to get her parents to understand ‘how damaging racism is to the Black community’, but the conversation turned into an argument that Cecelia wasn’t prepared for, so she decided to return to the subject when she finds an example her parents ‘can connect to’ in order to help them emphathise and be more understanding.

She pointed out that while ‘no one wants to openly acknowledge that their parents are racist or discriminatory’, it is important that we address the issue because ‘we have to start somewhere’.

There’s no denying that racism is rooted in history, and as such opinions have formed and been passed down over generations. However, with the education and understanding we now have, there is no reason for that pattern to continue.

Sometimes ‘because I said so’ just isn’t a good enough reason; it’s time to challenge the views of older generations and make sure racism doesn’t continue just because it’s what we’re used to hearing.