Here Are Some Of The Good Things That Happened In 2020 PA

We can’t deny that 2020 has been pretty rubbish. From the pandemic turning our lives upside down, to losing the likes of Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman – it’s been a tough 12 months.

However, there have been some good things to have happened this year, things that may not have been talked about as much as they should have done with the pandemic largely dominating the news for months on end.

To remind you that things aren’t always as bad as they seem, UNILAD have a accumulated a list of some of the positive things to have happened over the course of 2020.

1. Victor Glover became the first black astronaut to live at the International Space Station (ISS).

As part of Space X’s recent trip to the ISS, Victor Glover officially became the first Black astronaut to live at the space station. He accompanied Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi on the mission, which saw the team successfully dock with the ISS on November 17. The crew is staying at the station for six months.

2. For the first time in history, a group of rare gorillas on the brink of extinction were photographed carrying babies.

Not only does it make an extremely adorable picture, it comes as huge news for the Cross River gorillas’ survival, which are currently classed as critically endangered. The photographs, taken in July, were the first time multiple Cross River gorilla infants have been seen in the same group.

3. Parasite became the first foreign-language movie to receive an Oscar for Best Picture.

The Korean film broke records and won a total of four Oscars, one being for Best Picture. Not only was it the first foreign language movie to win the award, Parasite was the first Korean movie to win an Oscar in the Academy Award’s 92-year history. It beat the likes of 1917, Joker, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

4. Generous Americans gave ginormous tips to those working in hospitality and financially struggling.

With the pandemic seeing many bars and restaurants closing their doors, kind-hearted individuals dug deep into their pockets to give those working in the hospitality industry hefty tips to help them stay afloat. One example was 89-year-old Derlin Newey, a delivery driver, who was given a $12,000 tip through funds raised online for him. People’s generosity brought Derlin to tears (as well as everyone else).

5. Millions were raised for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

A huge source of funding this year came from Run For Heroes, which was created by Olivia Strong early on in the pandemic. The campaign challenged people to run 5k and donate £5 to the campaign after doing so. Initially just asking friends and family to take part, it was soon trending on social media and even saw the likes of footballer John Terry and Enola Holmes’ Sam Claflin get involved. At the time of writing, the campaign has successfully surpassed its target of £5 million.

In addition to this, 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore raised a staggering £33 million after gaining national coverage for his fundraiser, which saw him complete 100 laps of his back garden before his 100th birthday. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II over the summer for his amazing achievement.

6. Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions and stated that God loves LGBTQ+ children.

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, endorsed same-sex civil unions in October and stated that homosexual people have the right to be in a family. Making the statement in the feature-length documentary Francesco, he said, ‘Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered’.

In a separate statement, he also said that God loves LGBTQ+ kids ‘the way they are’, showing that, while not all of the Catholic Church is moving with the times, Pope Francis himself seems to be doing so.

7. Renewable energy hit record highs.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) found 2020 saw a sharp decline in the demand for fossil fuels, and predicated that in just five years renewable energy will have overtaken coal as the world’s largest source of electricity. It forecast that 90% of the total expansion in power capacity globally in 2020 will be led by wind, hydropower and solar energy. While it won’t fix all of our climate change problems, it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

8. Canadian firefighters flew over to Australia to help battle the bushfires.

The Australian bush fires devastated large parts of the country, leaving firefighters struggling to tackle the blaze themselves. In a bid to help, a team of Canadians flew over to lend a hand. In addition to firefighters, there were experts across a range of fields, from aviation and logistics to fire behaviour prediction. The team was greeted with cheers by Australian firefighters upon their arrival.

While we can all agree 2020 has been hard, there have definitely been some positive moments, too.

Here’s to even more good things happening in 2021.