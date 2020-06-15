Hereditary, The Greatest Horror Film Of The Past 20 Years, Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Hereditary A24 Thumbnail A24

Hereditary is the greatest horror of the past 20 years. Now it’s on Netflix, sacrificing your sleep will pale next to the film’s rewards.

Its trauma-forging impact cannot and will not be understated – my girlfriend, bless her heart, wept for three-quarters of the movie, rattled by its lung-contorting, saddening tableaux. Fearing ridicule for requesting we leave, she sat steadfast until the credits rose, soon crying out: ‘Why would anyone enjoy that?’

Indeed, it’s a sensible question. This is far from cinema’s pic’n’mix of softcore frights and blood, nor was she alone in panic – descending into the final act, multiple couples leapt for the doors, men and women alike shielding their eyes. To that, I say hail Ari Aster – or is it Paimon?

The auteur’s portfolio is a tortured workshop. An early short film, The Strange Thing About the Johnsons, inverses the stronghold of sexual assault with a freakish father-son concoction. Last year, he gifted festival-goers with Midsommar – a fiercely gory, pagan daymare with its finger on the pulse of fragile ‘love’.

His 2018 debut feature remains the most potent stab at our sanity. Haunted house movies have came and went since the dawn of the genre, but Hereditary is a different breed – almost annoyingly elegant, building like a tightening noose of dread. ‘You don’t feel the air flexing?’

The film follows the Graham family in the wake of its secretive, ‘difficult’ matriarch’s death; mum to Annie (Toni Collette), grandmother to pot-smoking, angsty Peter (Alex Wolff) and scribbling, choco-munching introvert Charlie (Millie Shapiro). Holding the pieces together is father-and-husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne), a level-headed pat on the back personified.

Immediately, something is askew. We open on Annie’s ‘Small Worlds’ exhibit: a miniature world of models and sets, already suggesting the people inside are at the whims of a higher power. In a shot that never ceases to dumbfound, the camera peers into a dollhouse room, transitioning to reality in an instant – small moments of such artistry are aplenty.

The signs point to some sort of tragedy – as Peter sits in class, they learn of a ‘hero undone by arrogance’ and the tragedy of being ‘pawns in a horrible, hopeless machine’. It’s no spoiler to say the late matriarch dabbed in spirituality – however, her time as an evangelical left rotten DNA in her family unit, with ripples of her death growing in scale; from eerie smiles, pagan symbols and shudder-worthy spectres in dark rooms to full-blown horrifying sleepwalks (one involves paint-thinner).

In perhaps the film’s zenith, your head will be irretrievably knocked off its shoulders. It’s bloody brilliant stuff, like an audio-visual anxiety attack, with a climax built for audiences’ agonised gasps – an out-of-body horror experience akin to The Blair Witch Project‘s final moments.

As the plot progresses, more overtly supernatural elements – mysterious languages to conjure spirits, seances, possession – come to the fore. They’re not particularly original, with their hokey nature maybe causing some to fall away. Aster’s precision will keep those who fully believe this family in a vice grip – if anything, the traditional tropes hit harder.

The film’s emotional gravity lies with its performers. Byrne is an underrated movie dad; you feel for him as he strives for normality in a grief-stricken home. Shapiro, amazingly in her first performance, evokes a powerful mixture of sympathy and jitters, sketched with a disquieting balance of nerves and tongue-clicks (the latter of which you’ll never hear the same way again).

Wolff’s Peter battles some tasking material, forced to regress from the self-assured smugness of a high-schooler to the peril of a small boy. His wails, pained and juvenile, may spark giggles from those not paying attention. Those strapped in will notice the remarkable work in play.

The star is Collette. Hyperbole is an easy gambit for reviewers, but the next statement is pure truth, no contrivance: this is the best performance from an actress I have ever seen. Powerful, nuanced, transformative, terrifying – look no further than the earth-shattering dinner table argument for proof. The most deserved Oscar winner who was never even nominated.

Check out a clip from Hereditary below. Spoiler warning:

Spare a thought for Ann Dowd, one of our most underrated thespians. From Compliance to The Handmaid’s Tale, her supporting turn here as Joanne – a friendly medium to Annie at a group-therapy session – is one of essential creeping warmth.

Aster’s handling of scares is refreshingly restrained. Unease is present everywhere the camera goes, gliding across intricately designed rooms via Pawel Pogorzelski’s Kubrickian handiwork. It’s a masterclass of demented clarity, assaulting your senses and inhibitions. Some of the scariest moments require patience – in one scene, a wide shot of a seemingly vacant bedroom inspires your eyes to dart. The sight chills your bones.

Though, while the imagery ingrains itself upon your consciousness, the thematic heft is striking: every family holds secrets, and Hereditary ponders the boiling point of all that unspoken resentment and rot under the surface. They practically write their own downfall.

Saxophonist Colin Stetson’s score mostly serves as a vehicle for maintaining that awful, uncomfortable atmosphere – and then it’s more. Suddenly, his composition bellows like a ceremonial symphony from the void of hell, screeching and twinkling its way through your soul.

Hereditary is a once-in-a-generation nightmare machine – Aster already sits among the greats. Say it once, say it again: hail.

Hereditary is available to watch on Netflix now.