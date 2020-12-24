Home Alone 2 Is Better Than The First 20th Century Fox

Home Alone is an iconic slice of festive cinema – but with higher stakes and a taste for brutality, its sequel is even better.

In 1990, John Hughes and Chris Columbus brought a world of hurt to the big screen in the form of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), a tenacious little boy abandoned by his family, left to his own torturous devices as the Wet Bandits (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) plot a hefty seasonal robbery.

It grossed more than $476 million worldwide, reigning at number one on the box office for a whopping 12 weeks straight. It was an instant classic, but how does one better a Christmas blockbuster behemoth? Two words: New York.

Home Alone 2 20th Century Studios

The set-up is identical in spirt: Kevin, obsessed with his yet-to-be-commercially-released Talkboy, loses his temper at the hands of his brother’s cruelty. I’ve yet to understand why the candles behind the ears are funny… also, the lifelong anxiety he’d be left with as an auditorium cackles at his solo would be debilitating.

This time, he’s not left at home through some act of God fiddling with the electrics. As his family rampage through the airport, late after his dad (John Heard) unplugs the clock, Kevin is separated. He runs after a man in identical clothing, and after causing a small flurry of boarding passes, he gets on the wrong plane.

Home Alone 2 Kevin in New York 20th Century Studios

While his mum (Catherine O’Hara) and co jet off to Miami (who wants to spend Christmas in a tropical climate anyway?), he flies to New York. Cue the smug eyebrow-raising. While doing nothing for his parent’s attentiveness (seriously, his whole family is the worst), it’s a far more believable accident than the first’s mix-up.

Of course, Kevin gets up to all sorts of bank-breaking mischief while he’s Lost in New York, courtesy of his father’s credit card. He tours the city to Darlene Loves’ sax-laced All Alone on Christmas, sees the sights from the top of the Twin Towers, books a ‘luxurious and spacious’, borderline-presidential suite in the Plaza Hotel, watches Angels With Even Filthier Souls (ha!), books a limo equipped with Coca-Cola and cheese pizza, and buys toys.

It’s no wonder I fell in love with this film as a wee boy – he has a dream vacation. That in itself lies in the film’s favour; the pure escapism of its excess. It’s the ultimate advert for Christmas in the Big Apple.

Let’s clear up some elements that don’t quite trump the original Home Alone. While John Williams’ playful score repeats the riffs of the first, perhaps going even harder in the latter third as Kevin sets up the traps, the opening titles don’t carry the same warmth, the same charm. It’s still great, but not as pure, perhaps.

Then there’s the plot itself. Nobody comes to the Home Alone series for realism (if you want true ludicrousness, try to endure the fourth entry). However, while Kevin’s travel gaffe seems more likely than being forgotten altogether, the amount he gets up to without any concerned notice from adults, the lack of danger he faces outside the grip of his two foes, is a fantasy.

Home Alone 2 Kevin Scream 20th Century Studios

The first tapped into our childhood wishes of eating junk and watching rubbish without being told off – in Home Alone 2, he makes it through the biggest city in the world, filled with sneering, dangerous characters on and off the street, with only a bump on his head. As Kevin says: ‘I don’t think so.’

Quibbles not withstanding, other components soar – for example, the cast. O’Hara’s airport scream beats out the first’s, her hair is spectacular, and her frantic search on the streets, with the dawning realisation of the tree, is more emotionally potent. Heard actually shows some urgency, rather than his earlier aloof part-time dad, part-time arms dealer – seriously, what does he do to afford that house?

Catherine O'Hara Home Alone 2 20th Century Studios

Gerry Bamman’s Uncle Frank is still one of the worst human beings in the world. Kevin’s family are dependently judgemental until he disappears. Kieran Culkin’s Fuller still has a merciless pleasure in wetting the bed.

There’s no John Candy – god, wasn’t he brilliant – but once we step off the plane, the hits keep on coming, whether it’s the Ally Sheedy’s brief appearance as ‘New York Ticket Agent’, Eddie Bracken as the benevolent Mr. Duncan or… ahem… Donald Trump as himself. Okay, not the last one, but at least we know he bullied his way into the movie.

Home Alone 2 Trump 20th Century Studios

The Plaza is host to the film’s finest talent: Rob Schneider tones down his trademark absurdity as a likeable, tip-hunting bellhop; and Dana Ivey’s piercing glare makes her slapstick tumbles even funnier.

Then there’s the inimitable Tim Curry, armed with a Grinchian smile and flamboyant snobbery, hilariously leaning into his character’s scheming ways until he’s reduced to a petted lip with a slap. The far-and-away highlight, every single rewatch.

Tim Curry Home Alone 2 20th Century Studios

Brenda Fricker, who stars as the Pigeon Lady, is more than a facsimile of Old Man Marley – in fact, she’s a far better conveyer of moral lessons for Kevin.

The first movie’s elderly neighbour is a huge bugbear of mine. He’s sad that people make up stories about him, yet continues to act like a serial killer as he grits the pavements. Remember how he slammed his bloodied hand on the glass counter next to Kevin, looking at his face without a word or expression? We’ve all got problems, but a smile would help combat his murderous folklore.

Pigeon Lady is different. There’s a few moments played up to make her seem a bit menacing, but the fear around her is due to Kevin’s prejudice. He quickly realises how harmless she is, and they become friends in the night. She locked herself away from all friends and family after a hard break-up, and the young hero’s affection is a huge lesson for them both: don’t forget to use your heart, and don’t wish those you love away. The turtle doves still provoke a small lump in my throat.

Home Alone 2 Pigeon Lady 20th Century Studios

Last, but not least, the return of the Wet Bandits, with a new Sticky namesake. Their first suburban plot was cleaner, their follow-up is evil: stealing the money from a toy shop that’s earmarked to go to a children’s hospital. Also, their threat against Kevin is much rawer. Originally, he was just in the way – now, they want to shoot him so he ‘spits gum out through his forehead’.

Of course, it doesn’t go that way. The original film’s tricks – foot-crunching bobbles, nails on the floor, roasting doorknobs – were innovative and somewhat practical. However, similarly to the Saw franchise ratcheting up the cruelty in later instalments, Kevin’s bloodlust is upgraded in Home Alone 2, breaking out some of the most sadistic boobytraps seen in a family movie. Not even Wile E. Coyote would survive.

The flying bricks? Fatality! Falling through the gaping hole? Broken back. Pesci’s Harry inexplicably performing a handstand over flammable liquid that explodes? His head would be mush. The giant metal pole swinging down the staircase? Catastrophic facial damage. When it lands on their bodies? Horrific blunt force trauma, inevitable internal bleeding. Plummeting from the flaming rope? Shattered legs, arms and god knows what else. Stern’s Marv is literally turned into a skeleton at one point. They’re both pecked half-to-death by pigeons. It’s absolutely magical.

All that savagery, all those awful people, and Home Alone 2 still manages to stick a sweet, kindhearted ending. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.