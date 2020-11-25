How To Support Women Enduring Domestic Violence During Lockdown

domestic violence how to help 1 Pixabay/PA Images

When it comes to getting help to leave an abusive partner, the window in which to do so is often a narrow one.

However, restrictions put in place to help curb the spread of coronavirus have presented a whole set of new problems, as many domestic abuse survivors are stuck in lockdown with their abuser, making it so much more difficult for them to seek the support they need.

Advert 10

During lockdown, one-in-five of the offences recorded by police involved domestic violence, which means it’s more important than ever before that we know how to support anyone who we suspect may be suffering from abuse at home.

Under current lockdown restrictions, people living in England are advised to stay at home, unless they need to go to work, collect essential items from the supermarket or to exercise; otherwise, they could face police fines for breaking the rules. But it’s important to note that these restrictions don’t apply to anyone who is suffering from abuse, whether it be physical or psychological.

‘Even though the government has set out stringent rules on staying at home, these rules do not apply to those who are at risk of harm,’ a spokesperson for domestic abuse support charity The Next Chapter told UNILAD. ‘Therefore if you feel unsafe at home because of domestic violence, you can escape without having to worry about being penalised for breaking the rules.’

Advert 10

Of course, for many people, leaving an abusive relationship is so much more than just packing up a bag and leaving. For those who don’t have an alternative place to live, there are many organisations who can help put a plan together, so that when a survivor feels like they’re ready to leave the relationship, they have a place to go.

There’s a common misconception that survivors can only seek help once they’ve upped and left the relationship, and that’s simply not true.

‘We have no bias to those we support, even if they are still living with the abuser. We would continue to support our client no matter what. Its important that women know this, as many think they will be refused support if it is known they are still in a relationship,’ The Next Chapter explained.

Advert 10

‘The fact is that for many women, it is a lot more difficult than just packing up their bags and leaving the front door. Many women feel they have nowhere else to go, and sometimes the threats they receive from the abuser can be so terrifying, they feel it safer to stay. No matter what the status of their relationship, support will be available.’

For any women who are contemplating leaving an abusive relationship, there are a number of 24-hour support lines available, with experienced help on hand to offer support.

Survivors in the UK can call the national helpline, which is run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247. Likewise, anyone who fears that a loved one is in danger at home can also call the helpline for advice on what to do next. Anyone who is not in a position to be able to speak on the phone but can chat over message can head to Women’s Aid or Refuge, where there are people on hand to help via an online chat.

Advert 10

These websites, like The Next Chapter, all have ‘quick exit’ buttons, which immediately switch the page to Google, or a weather site, so that survivors can quickly hide what website they’re viewing if they need to.

Anyone who is in immediate danger can call police by using a system called Silent Solution. All they have to do is ring 999 and press 55 when prompted, so the call handler knows they need to be put through to police.

‘This is of course a time of great concern for women living with abusive partners. We know that the window to get help is ordinarily very limited – that window narrows even further when isolated at home with an abusive partner,’ Jane Keeper, director of operations at Refuge said.

‘What we saw earlier this year as the country entered the first stage of lockdown was a large spike in demand for our services. We are fully prepared for that to continue as we move into new restrictions. I want to reassure any woman who needs us that our services have remained open and have remained safe during lockdown. There were no disruptions and women who needed us were able to reach us and access the help they needed.’

Advert 10

She added:

It is vital women have a variety of ways in which they can access help, and we have ensured there are ways in which this can happen online, when we know calling for help is more challenging. With so much of our lives being lived online, it is vital that the support women can receive is digitally accessible too.

During these difficult times, many people will be scared and concerned for loved ones who may be experiencing domestic abuse in their own home. Knowing how to help can be incredibly difficult, particularly in situations where survivors aren’t ready to leave.

‘If you are scared someone you know is in an abusive relationship, the most important thing is to be there to support them. Find a good time to raise your concerns with them and try not to be judgemental if they are not ready to do anything about it. It’s important to allow her to make her own decisions. Make sure they know you are there for them no matter what,’ The Next Chapter explained.

‘Do as much research as you can and point them in the right direction for support from agencies like ours. They may not be ready to leave the relationship but knowing they have someone to talk to and confide in could make all the difference.’

Refuge recommends survivors keeping a bag, with clothes, bank cards, a little bit of cash and IDs or passports in a safe place. It also suggests having a code word agreed with friends, so they know when to contact the relevant authorities when prompted. If you fear that a friend is experiencing abuse, offer to keep hold of important items for them, and be on hand to call the police on their behalf if necessary.

As it stands, mixing households in England is against lockdown restrictions, but that doesn’t apply to those at risk of harm, so offering a place to stay to loved one in danger could be the first step to helping them out of a difficult situation.

Sadly, a lot of people are suffering during lockdown, and so taking the time to try and support those who need it is more important than ever before.