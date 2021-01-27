It’s Been 13 Years Since Liam Neeson Made Taken’s Unforgettable Phone Speech

It's Been 13 Years Since Taken's Incredible Phone Speech 20th Century Fox

One dad, a soul-shredding scream and a daughter Taken – cue the greatest action movie monologue of all time.

Kim (Maggie Grace) is dragged out, screeching ‘Daddy!’ and frantically shouting descriptors of her kidnappers. Bryan (Liam Neeson) is powerless – sturdy, but tearful. He studiously takes note through her peril, her fear, the worst nightmare a parent could imagine. Then, from clatter, a breath. He picks up the phone.

‘I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. If you’re looking for ransom, I can tell you I don’t have money… but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now, that’ll be the end of it – I will not look for you, I will not pursue you… but if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you… and I will kill you.’

‘Good luck.’

Liam Neeson wasn’t necessarily a stranger to throwing down. He played an (uncredited) Delta Force commando, faced off against Darth Maul, commanded the League of Shadows and trained Batman. However, until 2008, his pedigree was drama.

Then came what many thought to be a well-trodden path, from lone rangers in the wild west exacting justice, to Charles Bronson hunting down thugs in Manhattan: the one-man army movie.

Taken sounds like your run-of-the-mill, mildly – if not severely – problematic actioner. In many ways, it is. But off the back of one scene, it transformed Neeson into a career-reviving commodity: a hero.

Taken 2008 3 EuropaCorp International

There’s something crucial you must remember: Taken isn’t trying to be sophisticated. Hopefully, some remember how blindingly xenophobic its central plot is, even inspiring the ‘Be Taken by Albania’ to try bring some light to the Balkan nation’s reputation. But like George Clooney says in Up in the Air, it stereotypes because it’s easier.

Bryan’s CIA pal digs up an unbelievable amount of information based on a short phone call, like his name, gang and preferred trade – in this case, trafficking women for sex.

Taken 2008 1 EuropaCorp International

Because Europe is so dangerous and her dad ‘knows the world’ outside their ‘little bubble’, the two teens are abducted almost immediately. One of them is an unbearable rebel with a cause (to sleep with a Frenchman, because ‘they’re amazing in bed’).

But these are details lost in the ether until a rewatch. Nobody remembers Taken for its risibly pointless sequels. Others may recall the toe-curling – and not in a good way – torture scene. But everyone, and I mean everyone, knows the speech.

Taken 2008 2 EuropaCorp International

From the moment Kim sees the kidnappers, the film switches gear entirely. From a daughter scared of annoying her dad, she becomes a girl fearing for her life. ‘Oh my god, they got Amanda,’ she cries. Bryan leaps into action, grabbing a briefcase with recording equipment and giving her swift instructions. Soon, she’s hiding under the bed.

There’s a reason the speech deserves its iconic status. Not its perfect craftmanship, it’s impeccable reading by Neeson, the sinister music trickling in the background, or even Seth MacFarlane’s incredible parody as Kermit the Frog. It’s the acceptance of fate beforehand we never, ever see.

For example, in The Dark Knight, Commissioner Gordon tells his son it’s going to be okay as Harvey Dent holds a gun to his head. It’s a parent’s job to protect their child from harm. Acknowledging, never mind admitting they’ll be hurt, is something locked away beyond a last resort. Not in Taken.

‘Now, the next part is very important,’ Bryan says, before closing his eyes. ‘They’re going to take you.’

When Kim eventually falls to the film’s title, Neeson’s performance is absolutely heartbreaking. He sits perfectly still, trembling at his daughter’s panic, trying to absorb as much information as he can. The desperate look in his eyes gives me goosebumps every single time. It’s an unimaginable situation made vividly, horrifically real by the actor, writer Luc Besson and director Pierre Morel.

Taken 2008 4 EuropaCorp International

Then comes the speech. A new authority comes to the fore, his power as a ‘preventer’ is resurrected. It’s not a threat, per se, nor is it laced with macho arrogance – it’s merely a warning of the inevitable. Bryan knows what to do and how to do it, and *gulp* we believe him. Every word entrances as much as the next. It could freeze ice.

The ‘Good luck’ is the perfect endnote. A sinister, cocky taunt to guarantee a bloody, justified reckoning for these monsters. Anything more would give the villains more credence than they’re worth. We only care about one thing from this moment on: Bryan ‘tearing down the Eiffel Tower’ to get his daughter back.

It’s immaculate and, importantly, unforgettable. The world will always remember the stakes of having ‘a very particular set of skills’.