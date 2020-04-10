It's National Sibling Day So Show Them You Care Supplied

This year’s National Sibling Day is quite a bit different from previous years in that most of us won’t get the chance to show them how much they mean to us. At least not in person, anyway.

Advert

With millions around the globe either self-isolating or in quarantine with no means of visiting our loved ones, many of us haven’t been able to see our brothers and sisters for the past few weeks – not an easy feat for those of us who are extremely close to our siblings.

And while we won’t necessarily get to show them how much we care in person, either with a massive cuddle or even just a sarcastic dig (for those times when you just can’t resist), it’s never been more important to show them that we do care.

Two brothers hugging Pixabay

For me personally, not being able to see my sister throughout all of this has been really difficult. We’re really close and never go a day without talking – even if it is just one of us taking the mick out of something our parents have done (sorry mum, sorry dad).

Advert

I haven’t seen her since even before the social distancing measures were announced because she lives with our dad who is classed as ‘extremely vulnerable’ as per the government’s guidance, but before that we had plans to go out for ‘payday drinks’ and to celebrate my birthday last week.

Not being able to do so has proven tough at times – even though both of us understand it’s the right thing to do to protect the NHS – especially because she’s the person I turn to whenever I need advice and is always there to fight my corner.

alone together isolation sign PA Images

I’m clearly not the only one who feels this way either, because when I put out a request to speak to people who were missing their siblings earlier today, April 10, I had more than a few responses. And now I’m going to share them with you lot just to brighten your day. Hey, don’t say I never do anything for you.

Georgia Makinson, 27, described her sister Ellie, 25, as ‘the best little sister ever’, telling UNILAD she ‘brightens up the room wherever she is’. Saying she ‘misses her loads’, Georgia said they would be ‘drunk 24/7, dressing up and dancing like idiots’ if they were in isolation together.

She continued:

We should be drinking prosecco and planning my wedding right now. As soon as we’re out of isolation we’re going to go and see our dog Daisy, then she’s going to resume her chief bridesmaid duties and we can go wedding dress shopping together.

georgia and ellie national sibling day Supplied

Advert

Chris Chadburn, 25, said he was missing his ‘wonderful’ sister Anna ‘very much’, particularly because she is currently working on the frontline at Wythenshawe Hospital in Greater Manchester as a pre-reg pharmacist.

He told UNILAD:

As me and my parents live comfortably in our family home, she is out fighting the good fight for the NHS. She should know her whole family are so proud of her and miss her greatly.

chris and anna national sibling day Supplied

Olivia Hollingworth, 26, says that while she and her sister, 24-year-old Lottie, can be quite different – ‘I’m the most competitive person ever and she’s not competitive at all!’ – she is really missing her.

She told UNILAD:

We’re really close and I tell her everything. I’m really missing her, but because we live in different cities [she lives in Manchester and Lottie lives in York] we don’t get to see each other everyday anyway.

Regardless, once all of this is over Olivia says they need a ‘good day out together’, with a spa day or girls trip away both being on the cards. Amen to that, is all I can say.

liv and lottie national sibling day Supplied

Similarly, Helen Gillard, 27, says that she and sister Becky, 24, are ‘very different’, explaining: ‘Becky is very laid back whereas I’m quite the worrier, some may even say emotionally high maintenance.’

Despite this, the two are ‘really close’, with Helen saying she can tell her sister ‘everything’. Again, they are slightly more used to the distance than most as they live in different cities – Helen in Manchester and Becky in Sheffield – but that hasn’t made it any easier.

Advert

If the two were isolating together, she says they’d probably be ‘watching very trashy TV which both of our boyfriends say is rubbish, but we love it anyway!’ I feel ya, sister.

helen and becky national sibling day Supplied

Jack Rolfe, 24, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, is currently living in Australia and when asked whether he misses his sister, 19-year-old Alice – who is studying at Loughborough University and plays hockey for England U21’s – he simply replied: ‘YES!’

He told UNILAD:

Alice keeps an unbelievable sense of reality to things, she’s the one that keeps us alert with her witty comments and has recently taken the role of Head Yoga Coach at home to get mum and dad in shape. I miss her for her sudden sparks of hilarious comments about mum and dad’s decisions.

If the two were in isolation together, he said they would no doubt have to limit their contact so they ‘made it through safely’. Funnily enough, Alice agreed, telling us they would definitely ‘bicker’ and have to stay in separate rooms to keep their distance.

Jack and Alice national sibling day Supplied

Some siblings are lucky enough to be isolating together though, as is the case with 29-year-old Jules and her younger sister Beth. Although the two live separately usually, Jules went home to visit her parents just days before the isolation measures were implemented and has since found herself quarantined there.

She says that while it’s a ‘weird’ situation to be in, it has been ‘strangely nice to spend so much time with my sister’, adding: ‘We’re both professional women with busy social lives, but now – with everything pared back – it’s honestly quite comforting to sit around with someone who gets all your oldest, most niche in-jokes.’

Jules told UNILAD:

Even though the situation is gravely serious, years of having developed a very similar sense of humour makes everything feel a bit lighter. We’ve spent plenty of time cackling over relatable TikToks, and recalling the daft ways we used to think about things when we were younger. Honestly, I’d forgotten how observant and quick-witted she is; always ready with a dry remark or quip when a politician or celebrity says something a bit ridiculous. I can’t wait for this frightening pandemic to be over, but in many ways I know how lucky I am to be – and to have – a sister.

Jules and Beth National Sibling Day Supplied

Yes, the world might seem like a scary and sometimes lonely place right now, but hopefully by getting stories like this out there we’re able to prove we can still stay connected.

So, if you’re not able to spend the day with your sibling today, drop them a message and let them know how much they mean to you. And if you’re lucky enough to be isolating with them, give them an extra big cuddle (or, again, a sarcastic dig because you can never have too many of those can you?).