It’s National Siblings Day, So Here’s Some Great Movies For Brothers And Sisters To Watch Together

Disney/United Artists

It’s Siblings Day. Whether you’re a quarter mile away, or halfway across the world, here are some brilliant movies to watch with your brothers and sisters.

Sometimes, they’re your greatest friend. Other times, they feel like the bane of your existence. That’s life, and at the end of the day, despite the fights and fallouts, they’re always family.

Whether it’s for big laughs, like Donnie Darko‘s ‘suck a f*ck’, or the entire basis of the movie, siblings’ relationships are some of the most relatable components of the best films around. So, to mark today’s occasion, sit down with your brothers and sisters and watch one of these crackers.

Frozen

Disney

Is it the most recognisable animation of the past 10 years? Quite possibly, if only for its universally-deployed earworms year-round. Frozen‘s popularity is entirely justified, though; the artistry is world-class, the songs are magnificent and even beneath all the fantastical flair, its empowering story of two sisters hits home.

Brothers

Who said we were only talking cheery movies? Featuring Tobey Maguire in a career-best performance (sorry Spidey lovers), a soldier returns home from Afghanistan after being presumed dead. However, coupled with his PTSD, he’s forced to face his brother’s newfound connection with his wife. Melodramatic, but gripping.

Spy Kids

Dimension Films

Three reasons you should watch Spy Kids (and its sequels): firstly, its Robert Rodriguez-helmed family with hilariously wacky strokes, like the Thumb-Thumbs; Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara are a loveable brother-sister act, unforgettable for a particular generation; and thirdly, enjoying Danny Trejo’s Machete, who’s technically the same character from his Grindhouse feature of the same name.

Knives Out

Lionsgate

Rian Johnson’s spin on the Agatha Christie murder mystery is a splendid cocktail of contempt, deceit and delicious décor – who doesn’t want to sit in front of a wheel of knives and be quizzed by Daniel Craig? Its all-star cast, with the likes of Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Jamie Lee Curtis, make for a convincingly genteel, no-less sharp movie family.

Little Women

You can’t discuss sisterhood in fiction without Little Women. It’s up to you which version you go for; for me, it has to be Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation. An impeccable cast is one thing, with near-flawless turns from everyone – especially Bob Odenkirk’s titular line – but there’s brimming affection, grace and intelligence in every moment.

The Parent Trap

Disney

While rather different to the 1961 original, Nancy Meyers’ then-modern spin on the tale of two twins concocting a parent-swap to bring their family back together is a certified Disney rewatchable. Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid are charming, but its Lindsey Lohan in her breakout role(s) that steals the show.

Little Miss Sunshine

Searchlight Pictures

There are moments peppered throughout Little Miss Sunshine that bring me to tears. Not necessarily because it’s sad, but how pure its sketch of a troubled, loud, obnoxious, extraordinary family is. Olive and Dwayne, played by Abigail Breslin and Paul Dano, share few intimate moments – but when they do, it hits big.

Rain Man

United Artists

Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise’s Oscar-winning road trip drama is a reputable classic. While its casting may not stand up to more progressive standards, and some debate whether its portrayal of autism was beneficial, the performances from both sides are terrific, and its earnestness is near-impossible to resist. A must-see, really.

Star Wars

Lucasfilm

As if you really needed a reason to watch Star Wars. Of course, since its Sibling Day, we’re talking about the original trilogy, where you can relive the cringe of Luke and Leia’s kiss before they realised they were brother and sister. There’s no way for me to further sell it; it’s the space opera to beat, even after 44 years. May the force be with you, and all that.

The Sound of Music

We’re 56 years on from Julie Andrews prancing around the hills, uniting the Von Trapp family and escaping the Nazis – and it’s still an absolute joy, compulsively watchable despite its near-three hour runtime. Perfect craft and casting, it deserves its place as one of cinema’s favourite things. For whichever song that’s now stuck in your head, I’m so sorry. (In my case, it’s 16 Going On 17.)

Warrior

Lionsgate

If I’m being honest, this is easily the best movie of the lot. Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton play two MMA brothers destined to collide at a grand prix championship, each with their own burdens to bare and a terse relationship. I could watch this every day, even twice, and I wouldn’t get bored of it. Breathtaking. Sensational. Masterpiece.

Backdraft

Universal Pictures

Shaken by fire’s deathly grip from a young age, two brothers (Stephen Baldwin and Kurt Russell) clash as an arsonist wrecks havoc in Chicago. Nearly 20 years later, it has some of the most breathtaking pyrotechnics you’ll ever experience – and I dare you not to choke up at, ‘Look at him, that’s my brother god dammit!’

Cheaper by the Dozen

20th Century Studios

It’s not a Baker’s dozen without this smash-hit remake. While hardly a critical darling, this family comedy grossed more than $190 million at the worldwide box office, spawned a sequel and stands up as a lovely re-watch for kids, teens and adults alike. Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt just work.