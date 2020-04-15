ITV's Believe Me Documentary Reveals How Ayia Napa Rape Victim Was Blamed For Her Own Alleged Attack PA Images

A British teen found herself at the centre of headlines all around the world last year, when 12 Israeli men were arrested under suspicion of gang raping her at a hotel in the party resort of Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

Advert

What began as an already harrowing case turned even more sour when the girl, who we know only under the alias of Emily, was arrested and accused of lying about the alleged attack.

Emily was found guilty of public mischief in January, after a Cypriot judge decided she had lied, despite persistent claims the 18-year-old had been bullied by police into changing her statement, and was handed a four-month custodial sentence, suspended for three years.

Ayia Napa Rape Case PA Images

Now, an ITV documentary has told Emily’s story for the first time, as she continues to fight for justice.

Advert

Believe Me includes harrowing accounts from the teen, as she recalls being held down and allegedly raped by several different men who were on holiday in Cyprus from neighbouring Israel, as well as eyewitness accounts from the man who found her after the alleged attack and her friends who took her to hospital and later accompanied her to the police station.

The tabloids had a field day, with headlines calling Emily a liar as footage emerged of the boys landing back in Israel and chanting ‘the Brit’s a wh*re’ in front of a crowd of TV crews awaiting their arrival. And yet, even with the very few details that made their way back across Europe, it was startlingly clear something far more sinister was going on.

Witnesses described Emily as being hysterical, covered in cuts and bruises and a shell of her former confident self following the incident, in which she claims she was having consensual sex with one man, when up to 12 men ran in and started filming. She describes being held down, her legs pinned open as the men ‘helped themselves’, before she eventually managed to escape.

Ayia Napa Rape Case PA Images

The handling of Emily’s case was littered with failures, from allegations she was forced into retracting her initial victim statement, to admissions from some of the men which were completely ignored by the authorities. She was persistently victim-blamed for having consensual sex with one of the men, prompting people all over the world to question why she would be lying about consenting to the rest.

The fact Emily had been drinking, the fact she’d been in the hotel room previously to engage in consensual sex, and the fact she’d been filmed without her consent or knowledge as she had sex, were all used as factors against her, as though they were provocation or an excuse for explicit consent to not be required.

‘The kind of victim blaming and stereotypes that we hear in general public discourse, reiterated in the media, sometimes inadvertently, they’re often rooted in beliefs about the way in which women and girls should behave and their responsibility to keep themselves safe,’ Katie Russell from Rape Crisis, told UNILAD.

Katie added: ‘And then there’s myths about men’s sexuality as well – the idea that men aren’t able to control themselves, and the way a victim is dressed or the fact they’ve been drinking alcohol is somehow provocation for sexual violence. These ideas we like to think are things of the past, but they’re still far too common.’

Advert

While Emily’s case is undeniably at the very top end of the spectrum in terms of being the grossest miscarriage of justice, Katie says victims and survivors of sexual assault and rape are routinely and regularly failed by the system, even here in the UK.

Ayia Napa rape case ITV

She said:

We know the vast majority of victims and survivors of these crimes never report to the police in the first place, and very many of them who do report end up dropping out of the criminal justice system before its end, because the process takes too long and because often they report to us that they find the whole process really, really traumatising, feeling as though they’re the ones under investigation. It might not seem as extreme or distressing as what happened to this particular woman, but there are certainly very many issues for very many victims and survivors here, and I think a lot of it is rooted in systemic victim blaming – often very sexist misogynistic victim-blaming – because we know people of all genders and ages can be and sadly are victims of all different kinds of sexual violence. But we can’t deny this is still a very gendered crime, too, and women are disproportionately impacted by these crimes, disproportionately victimised by these crimes and the overwhelming majority of these perpetrators are men.

Cypriot authorities accused Emily of making up the allegations after discovering she had been filmed having sex, insisting she was merely embarrassed. Not only is this allegation problematic in itself, but it highlights no action was taken in response to the fact those videos were taken without the teen’s consent before the alleged attack took place.

‘I think it does probably come back to sexism and to myths about men and women’s different sexualities and this ingrained idea women tend to lie in order to ruin men’s lives over petty reasons like jealousy or regret, when we know going through the criminal justice system is so hard the majority of victims and survivors don’t choose to do it anyway,’ Katie explained. ‘So, the idea women in large numbers would be choosing to lie and put themselves through something like that process over petty reasons is not even logical.’

Ayia Napa Rape Case PA Images

After the documentary aired on ITV last night, April 14, there has been widespread calls across social media for people – particularly young female party goers – to boycott Cyprus, in response to their handling of the case. However, there are concerns that focusing on one particular case could be counterproductive when, in order to see change, we must look at the much deeper-rooted, systemic problems causing these grave injustices both overseas and here in the UK.

As Katie explained:

If we hone in on one country or one particular case where things have been handled very badly, we run the risk of letting everyone else off the hook. If you say ‘Oh, over there they’re doing it really badly’, it can be a really convenient excuse not to look more closely at what we’re doing at home. While we might not have a case that’s as obviously distressing and extreme, we are seeing victims and survivors routinely failed in many ways here.

Emily and her mum have shown an enormous amount of strength and courage in coming forward to tell this devastating turn of events, and they continue to leave me in awe at their determination to get to the truth and achieve justice.

Advert

Emily, I believe you, as do so many others.