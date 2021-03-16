Private Detective Has ‘No Doubt’ Unsolved Murders Are Work Of Same Mystery Killer

PA Images

In the aftermath of Sarah Everard’s death, many people in the UK are taking time to reflect upon the violence and fear faced by women every day.

All too often, those who inflict such violence – who feel entitled to rip into the lives of ordinary people – get away with it. Their crimes sometimes go unsolved for years, even decades.

There are many such crimes dotted throughout history; killers who have eluded justice and continue to walk the streets where their victims should have felt safe. In other cases, they will have been put behind bars for terrible murders, all while question marks linger over their involvement in others.

For more than half a century, true crime writers have been interested in two murders that bear striking similarities to each other; so much so that various experts believe they were killed by the same individual.

These victims are Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Ansell-Lamb and Barbara Mayo, two young women with their whole lives ahead of them, killed just months apart in 1970.

Jackie was an 18-year-old secretary living in Whalley Range, Manchester. Like many teenagers, she was lively and sociable, and would no doubt have been looking forward to heading up to London for a weekend of fun with her friend and flatmate, Judi Longrish.

The two girls opted to take different routes home. Whereas Judi had bought a return train ticket, Jackie had decided to go for a single ticket, with the plan of working out her own way back to their shared flat. Tragically, she never made it home.

In 1970, hitchhiking would have been considered to be a far more normal way of getting about than it is today. A once common – and usually free – way for young people to see different parts of the country, hitchhiking began to see a decline from some point around the mid-1970s onwards, according to the paper The Neglected Art of Hitch-hiking: Risk, Trust and Sustainability.

By the mid-90s, two high-profile hitchhiker murder cases further increased fears around this method of transportation. In December 1995, 19-year-old French accountancy student Céline Figard was strangled and bludgeoned to death by a lorry driver she’d accepted a lift from at Chieveley services on the M4.

The year 1995 also marked the conviction of Rosemary West, who, alongside husband Fred, had assaulted and murdered at least nine young women. It emerged that 16-year-old survivor Caroline Owens had hitched a ride with the Wests in January 1973, and was subjected to vile sexual abuse at their home.

According to a 1995 article in The Guardian by Maggie O’Kane, entitled Search for Céline Reveals the End of the Road for Hitch-Hiking, just one of 50 interviewees had ever hitch-hiked, and this individual had stated ‘it scared the life out of me and I wouldn’t do it again’.

However, at the time when Jackie was looking for a ride home, it wouldn’t have been an unusual or worrying sight to see a young woman standing by the side of the road with a sign or a raised thumb.

Rapid modernisation during the postwar years had seen a motorway network being built across England; however, this was nothing like the vast motorway networks that connect English towns and cities today.

On Sunday, March 8, when a man Jackie had spent time with that weekend watched her walk away at North London’s Brackley Hill interchange, the only major continuous motorway out of London would have been the M1, which had just reached Yorkshire by this point.

The some-200-mile journey from thereon should have taken approximately four hours. The alarm was raised when she had still not returned by Monday morning.

The following Saturday, March 14, farmer Ted Whittaker found Jackie’s partially dressed body on a rural country road near Mobberley, close to the M6, approximately half an hour away from the flat she’d shared with Judi. Jackie was lying face-down in a thicket, her miniskirt placed neatly beside her.

It was discovered that Jackie had been sexually assaulted and strangled with an electrical flex, and that she’d also been struck on the back of the head. The cuts and bruises on her body made it clear that she’d fought fiercely against her attacker.

Police were able to piece together information about Jackie’s final hours from speaking with eyewitnesses who came forward following a police appeal.

One man spotted Jackie getting into a saloon car at Keele services on the M6 sometime between 4pm and 5pm on March 8. Another witness statement revealed a woman matching Jackie’s description had been spotted in the Poplar Transport Café in High Legh, close to Knutsford, that same evening.

Geograph

The man seen with her in the café was described as being 5ft 9in, of medium build, and dressed in a dark suit. Officers were never able to track this individual down, and to this day Jackie’s murder remains unsolved.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Blackwell from Cheshire Police Major Crime Directorate has given the following statement to UNILAD:

Cheshire Police continually monitor unsolved murder cases, exploring any new lines of enquiry and considering advancements in forensic technology that may assist the investigation. I’d ask anyone who believes that they have any information in relation to the murder of Jackie Ansell-Lamb to contact the team here at Cheshire Police on 101.

In October of that same year, another young woman went missing, again while hitchhiking her way across the country. 24-year-old student teacher Barbara Mayo had been hitch-hiking to Catterick, North Yorkshire, with the intention of fetching her boyfriend’s car and driving back with it to London.

Barbara had headed out on the morning of Monday, October 12, and concerns were raised when she never reached the garage or made contact. This was of course long before the days of mobile phones and social media updates, but no communication at all would have still been unusual.

A week after Barbara went missing, her body was discovered face down in woodland at Ault Hucknall by a honeymooning couple. She’d been sexually assaulted, battered and strangled with a piece of flex, her body lying about one mile away from the M1. There was also an injury to the back of her skull.

Like Jackie before her, witnesses came forward to fill in the gaps between Barbara setting off from her London home and the eventual discovery of her body.

One witness believed they saw her at Trowell services, while other witness statements suggest she got into a white Morris 1000 Traveller on the A610 at Kimberley.

As reported by Nottinghamshire Live, Barbara’s murder sparked the biggest manhunt the country had ever seen. However, despite this effort, her killer has never been found.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson told UNILAD:

No evidence has been found to link the deaths of Barbara Mayo and Jacqueline Ansell-Lamb, which is a case led by Cheshire Police. There have been extensive reviews and forensic work as part of the Barbara Mayo investigation, and no suspect has been identified to date. Although now scaled down, the investigation is still open and any new information will always be considered and reviewed by officers.

In 1970, an article published in The Aberdeen Press and Journal on Wednesday, October 21, reported that police were considering a link between Barbara’s murder and the murder of Jackie six months earlier, noting ‘both were strangled and both were found not far from the M1’.

In the years since, many others have been struck by the stark similarities between the two unsolved murders, and have sought to look into whether they were committed by the same person. Many have even drawn connections to other unsolved murders.

Speaking with The Mirror back in 2017 about the need for a national database of unsolved cold cases in the UK, private detective Mark Williams-Thomas remarked that he had ‘no doubt’ that the two murders were connected.

Williams-Thomas, whose detective work has previously helped reveal the crimes of Jimmy Saville, said:

My work continues to try to identify similarities between crimes and, therefore, possible serial killers. I have no doubt that Jacqueline Ansell-Lamb and Barbara Mayo were murdered by the same person. But, with their cases unsolved, the killer remains at large.

In the 2015 true crime book Yorkshire Ripper: The Secret Victims, authors Chris Clarke and Tim Tate make the case that both Jackie and Barbara were among a number of ‘secret’ victims of Peter Sutcliffe, best known as the Yorkshire Ripper.

This book delved into what had been happening in Sutcliffe’s life at around the time of the 1970 murders, and whether or not he could have been travelling through the area.

Clarke and Tate note that by March 1970, Sutcliffe’s relationship with his future wife Sonia Szurma had grown serious. By then, Sutcliffe would often accompany Sonia when she attended her music graduate sister’s piano recitals in London, sometimes driving back to Yorkshire alone.

Sonia began attending teacher training college in London in September 1970, with the couple agreeing that he would drive up and visit her most weekends. These trips to London, wrote Clarke and Tate, ‘opened up the entire country and offered fresh opportunities to kill’.

John Blake Publishing

Furthermore, as per Clarke and Tate, the ‘sheer number of parallels’ between the deaths of Jackie and Barbara and the known Yorkshire Ripper victims ‘make it statistically impossible for their attacker to have been anyone other than Peter Sutcliffe’.

They wrote of the attacker:

The pattern of his offending – his MO and his emotional signature – quite clearly identifies him as an experienced serial murderer and necrophilic killer.

According to this book, the method of strangulation was ‘notable’, with strangulation or asphyxiation being the cause of death in around just 15% of homicides.

Moreover, the posing of Jackie’s body after her death was also said to be highly unusual, described by Clarke and Tate as ‘an extremely rare phenomenon, present in less than 1% of all known homicides’:

Had the British police possessed any sort of effective national intelligence database, the clear sexual staging of her body should have been logged and flagged up when her killer struck again in similar circumstances. Peter Sutcliffe’s proven MO and signature in several attacks for which he was eventually convicted matched almost exactly the circumstances of Jackie’s death.

There are, of course, those who believe Jackie and Barbara were murdered by a different serial killer altogether, one whom has yet to be brought to justice.

In the 2019 book Murder in the Graveyard, newspaper editor Don Hale details his lengthy campaign to prove the innocence of Stephen Downing, a man with learning difficulties who was wrongly convicted for the 1973 murder of Wendy Sewell in Bakewell Cemetery.

Hale revealed that, in the summer of 1997 – while Downing was still behind bars – the Home Office had contacted him to request ‘an urgent and updated report’ on any alleged links between Wendy’s murder and the murders of Jackie and Barbara.

As well as being ‘strikingly similar in appearance’, being ‘young, attractive women who looked fit and healthy, with long dark hair’, as per Hale, there were also similarities between the crime scenes of Wendy and Barbara:

The victims had all been found half-naked and been brutally battered about the head in frenzied attacks, and it now seemed that they all had personal effects stolen.

Drawing comparisons between the cases of Wendy and Jackie, Hale wrote that both women were found in ‘almost identical circumstances’ and that both cases had ‘attracted numerous anonymous letters’.

Although no direct mention of strangulation was made in Wendy’s post-mortem report, Hale also noted that mortuary photos suggested there had been severe bruising to her neck.

Hale also remarked upon the disappearance of some of Wendy’s personal items, adding:

I began to wonder if it was the same killer of all three young women, who may have removed some items as bizarre trophies.

Turning his attention to one of the most ‘unusual coincidences’ in these murders, Hale revealed that ‘at least four men from the Bakewell area’ had been questioned over the murders of both Wendy and Barbara.

Furthermore, two out of these four men had been Wendy’s ex boyfriends, according a trusted police informant. One of these men was ‘Mr Red’, a suspect who, as per evidence obtained by Hale, had allegedly forced others into providing a false alibi for the time of Wendy’s death.

After having sent his report to the Home Office, Hale recalls that a press conference was suddenly organised, in which police announced they would be reopening Barbara’s case.

However, more than four years later, the operation was scaled back, following what Hale described as ‘a small fortune [spent] on man-hours, technology, fruitless searches throughout the world’.

Downing’s conviction was eventually overturned in 2002, after having spent 27 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, and he was allowed to walk free. Wendy’s murderer has never been found.

Just three years ago, Cheshire Police asked members of the public to come forward with any information about Jackie’s case. In 2017, Derbyshire Police also renewed their appeal for information regarding Barbara’s murder.

This would strongly suggest that not all hope has been lost with these tragic unsolved cases. Justice could still prevail for the loved ones left behind.

Those with any information relating to the murder of Jackie Ansell-Lamb are asked contact the team here at Cheshire Police on 101. Those with information in relation to Barbara Mayo’s murder should contact Derbyshire Police, also on 101.