James Gunn Should Remake The Scooby-Doo Movie

While James Gunn may have bossed the screenplay and original story of Scooby-Doo and his gang, the 2002 and 2004 films’ visual effects left a lot to be desired.

The American live-action remakes Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed were based on the long-running Hanna-Barbera animated television franchise, starring every child’s most beloved dog.

However, while the films had a combined budget of over a whopping $100 million, their visual effects, while impressive for their time, are in need of an upgrade.

It might not have quite reached the same tragic heights as the Cats remake – at least it didn’t have the modern technology for awesome visual effects at its fingertips, only to go and completely flop – but the film was criticised for its visual effects before it was even released. Fans took one look at the poster and were less than impressed with the first look at the live-action remake.

My young eyes may once have been gullible enough to believe the monsters were truly flying and that the slime was real. But, (while I still don’t understand technology much myself), seeing the visual effects featured in films such as Avatar, Alice in Wonderland and The Suicide Squad, I feel a responsibility to get #JusticeforScooby.

Scooby, quite frankly, deserves better. He didn’t become the face of the Mystery Gang to end up looking like a giant hot dog version of Mr. Potato Head, googly eyes and token blue-collar stuck on his poor lanky, velvety body.

That’s harsh, I know, given CGI Scooby, designed by visual effects house Rhythm and Hues, along with Visual Effects Supervisor Peter Crosman, did well for its era. They achieved a Scooby who moved fluently and believably as a dog should across the screen – a computer-generated great dane having been used for 95% of the film.

However, while the beloved canine’s walk did look realistic, the animatronics on his head and paws prevented him from looking like a ‘living, breathing, real dog’, aims which producer Chuck Roven had hoped to achieve.

To have Scooby mid-way between cartoon and real-life dog detached him from the rest of the characters in the film. If Scooby was to be updated to be more along the lines of 2019’s Lady and the Tramp, or like Peter Crosman’s latest work, then he would have blended in better with the gang and the film would have been more gratifying to watch.

I do appreciate that it was only 2002, and that technology has advanced much further since then. Compared to many other films, the visual effects on the 2002 classic were pretty top-notch for their time. And maybe the film would have even gotten away with it, if it weren’t for the meddling technological developments that have been made since.

I simply believe that in the age of 2021, a remake by James Gunn could bring justice to an era of children who grew up wanting to be the newest member of the Mystery Gang.

To make the third, cancelled movie and update the classic with all the technological advancements we now have. To make the monsters even scarier, Scooby even more realistic and the locations more vibrant.

As Shaggy says: ‘Friends don’t quit’, so why the movie has not been remade since its tragically reviewed 2002 debut has me scoobied.

The 2002 film was reviewed by IMDb with a score of 5.1 out of 10 and I think that Scooby and the gang are worthy of more.

While live-action remakes are a heavily debated topic, surely there’s no harm in testing out the technology we now have on a childhood favourite, gone too soon from cinema screens? Compared to its initial ratings, it can’t really do any worse, can it?

Picture a more realistic Scooby-Doo fighting monsters which truly scare you. This way, when the Mystery Gang defeat them, you feel like they have truly saved the whole of humanity from a terrifying fate… rather than a monster that looks like a skeletal purple version of Scooby crossed with a dragon.

It may have scared me aged nine, but it pains me to watch as a fan now. I know it’s meant to be a children’s film, but original fans have grown up. I would sprint to the cinema faster than Scooby moves for a Scooby snack if I heard it had gotten remade and updated.

The 2002 Scooby-Doo film will always remain one of my childhood favourites, but my greedy, older eyes want more. To return once again to Spooky Island for more realistic and horrifying ghosts. To see Shaggy and a more life-like Scooby going above and beyond for even more Scooby snacks.

To be honest, I really just want to see Fred and Daphne properly get together. Maybe I’m just calling for a more X-Rated version of the film?

How about a more adult horror with truly terrifying ghosts or a bit of a steamier rom-com scene between Fred and Daphne? You’d be lying if you denied wanting to immediately go out and buy Velma’s red, latex bodysuit as soon as she strutted onto the screen wearing it in the second film.

Whether I’m just missing my childhood, or still not over my love for Fred, Gunn’s success in The Suicide Squad has left me wanting more for the Scooby-Doo gang.

So why not, as Velma says, ‘get jinky with it’? The Mystery Gang are the original everyday superheroes and I refuse to believe that their story ends where it did.