Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Says Justice Hasn’t Been Served Following His Death

Jeffrey Epstein survivor Kiki Doe feels like justice wasn’t served following his death last year, saying she felt ‘pure anger’.

Epstein, an American financier and investor, was arrested July 2019 for multiple charges including sex trafficking. He had friends in high places, including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.

The late 66-year-old had been investigated 15 years ago for similar offences in Florida, and – despite pleading guilty – served just 13 months in custody through a plea deal. At the time it was thought as many as 36 young girls had been molested by the multimillionaire.

After receiving a simple slap on the wrist for his heinous crimes, Epstein’s survivors thought his 2019 arrest would see him finally get the punishment he deserved – but he evaded justice once again. While awaiting trial in New York, he was denied bail and was being held at Metropolitan Correctional Center. But Epstein never made it to trial; the multimillionaire committed suicide in his cell August 10, 2019.

Now, one of his victims, known as Kiki Doe, has spoken out and said his death was a ‘huge disappointment’.

At the age of 19, Kiki moved to New York in a bid to fulfil her dream of becoming a model, but was unfortunately dropped from her modelling agency. To earn money, she then became a hostess at a cafe in Union Square called The Coffee Shop.

While she was working one day in 2004, Kiki was approached by a woman – later to be discovered as one of Epstein’s recruiters – who offered her the opportunity to massage a ‘client’ of hers for half an hour, and would be paid several hundred dollars to do so. With promises the client had ties to the fashion industry and knowing she was struggling for money, the then 19-year-old Kiki accepted the offer.

Kiki was taken to Epstein’s nine-storey New York mansion and was greeted by one of his maids, who escorted her to the room where she’d be giving the multimillionaire a massage. He entered the room in nothing but a towel, and soon after Kiki began massaging him she was asked to remove her own clothes. Trembling with fear, she complied to his request before he began aggressively touching her, leading to the assault.

Epstein’s assault was Kiki’s first ever intimate experience; something that has affected her throughout her adult life.

Speaking to UNILAD, Kiki explained:

As a young woman you hear certain things and have some kind of perception of what intimacy will be like – it seems like a very special thing when you’re trying to discover yourself in adulthood. It seems like an exciting journey, but when your first sexual experience is someone abusing you, assaulting you, as you can imagine you’d subsequently have an aversion to any sort of intimacy – which is what occurred.

Kiki then had ‘deep trust issues’ and an ‘aversion to intimacy’ as she tried to develop relationships following the assault. She added, ‘I was consumed by fear and hearing my subconscious mind.’

Kiki first spoke out about her assault last year after hearing the news of Epstein’s arrest. Despite knowing she had an aversion to intimacy, Kiki had not classed herself as a victim until she read another woman’s statement in the press, and realised her story was very similar to what she had experienced. The first person she told was her attorney Lisa Bloom, a sexual abuse survivor herself, who also represents another Epstein survivor.

In regards to seeing herself as a victim, Kiki said:

To realise that you’re a victim, it starts a very trying, and difficult new chapter in your life. I am so grateful to whoever it was that told their story so early on [in the Epstein case] because if I hadn’t have read that story I probably would have continued with the way that I had lived for 15 years. It was a lot of self sabotage, self loathing and a lack of self esteem. I was 19 at the time, I had no frame of reference and I’d never really had anything bad happen to me. I was lucky to have a great childhood and supportive parents who were very protective of me. So when that occurred in a way that was normalised by his behaviour, the recruiters’ behaviour and by his home, nothing in me said – obviously I knew I had to get out of there – but nothing in my young, naive brain told me that this is illegal or that I should report it to the police.

Kiki added that it would have been unlikely that anyone would have believed her over Epstein, who she described as a ‘very wealthy, influential guy who had photos of himself shaking hands with diplomats all over the world, presidents, and really famous people’.

Understandably, Kiki was frustrated to learn of Epstein’s death, knowing that he wouldn’t have to pay for his crimes. Many would have preferred to see him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Kiki said to UNILAD:

My initial reaction was pure anger at the lack of credibility and that person was able to get away with it once again – we see this too many times and something has to change. Justice was evaded once again, just like his previous arrest. It was such a huge disappointment and let down. For someone so well known and with it being such a high profile case, there’s so many questions as to how it [his suicide] could have happened. How could the correctional facility and the people on duty let it happen.

While Epstein may have evaded justice, there’s hope his ex-girlfriend and alleged ‘madame’ Ghislaine Maxwell won’t following her arrest last month. Maxwell faces charges for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, as well as perjury charges for statements she said in regards to Epstein’s alleged trafficking ring at a deposition in 2016.

Kiki dubbed Maxwell’s arrest as ‘long overdue’, adding that, ‘If found guilty, which I’m convinced that she is, I hope that she serves the maximum.’

Kiki, alongside other survivors, speak about their experiences of Epstein further in documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein. She says she took part in the documentary because she felt pressure ‘in a good way’ to do whatever she could to help anyone else that may have a story to tell, and for them to know that they’re not alone.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein premieres on CRIME+INVESTIGATION with a double episode airing on Tuesday 25th August at 9pm. Parts three and four will be broadcast the following evening on Wednesday 26th August at 9pm.