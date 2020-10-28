Joaquin Phoenix’s Top Ten Most Iconic Films Ranked

Warner Bros and Universal

All I have are… celebratory thoughts. To mark Joaquin Phoenix’s birthday, UNILAD has ranked his best films.

From his major debut under Steve Martin’s wings, to wearing tin hats on a farm, to becoming the Clown Prince of Crime, he’s one of our greatest, most fascinating actors, a quiet weapon for both mainstream movies and smaller indies.

Think of the directors Phoenix has worked with: Ron Howard, Gus Van Sant, Oliver Stone, Ridley Scott, M. Night Shyamalan, Paul Thomas Anderson and Spike Jonze, to name a few. Movie talent is best when it’s shared, and the actor has produced some sensational work.

With Phoenix turning 46 today, October 28, we took a dive into his filmography and resurfaced with his 10 best movies. Let’s put on a happy face.

10. Brother Bear

Brother Bear Disney

Phoenix’s one and only foray into the world of animation came in 2003’s Brother Bear. Admittedly, this marked the beginning of a brief slump for Disney. Nevertheless, the actor brings a warmth to Kenai, a young boy changed into a bear after vengefully ending the life of the bear that killed his brother.

Add in Phil Collins’ barnstorming, uplifting soundtrack and you have a rewatchable winner.

9. I’m Still Here

I'm Still Here Magnolia Pictures

In 2008, Phoenix announced his retirement from acting, intent on pursuing a career in rap. His public appearances from thereon, including a notorious appearance on David Letterman’s show, were erratic and seemed to indicate somewhat of a meltdown.

Incredibly, it was all an elaborate ruse for I’m Still Here, an exposé on our relationship with celebrities and what it can mean to achieve fame. The reception to the film was mixed, but the actor’s performance art is hard to refute.

8. Parenthood

Joaquin Phoenix Parenthood Universal Pictures

While making his film debut in SpaceCamp, Phoenix more widely entered the public eye in 1989’s Parenthood (he still went by Leaf, rather than Joaquin at this point). He starred as Steve Martin’s nephew, a teenager fresh into puberty who has a mysterious paper bag; some suspected it to be booze or drugs, when it was actually pornography.

He earned a nomination for Young Artist Award for Best Leading Young Actor in a Feature Film, but wouldn’t return to acting for another six years.

7. Walk the Line

Walk the Line 20th Century Studios

Walk the Line is, in many ways, a normal musical biopic. That’s no criticism, particularly when James Mangold crafts one with such affection and flair, easy on the ears but strong on the heart, and really, really entertaining.

Phoenix, naturally quite taciturn, utilises his talents beautifully to bring a crooning, twanging, legendary Johnny Cash to life, alongside Reese Witherspoon in her Academy Award-winning role.

6. Signs

Joaquin Phoenix Signs Disney

M. Night Shyamalan has hits and misses – for every Unbreakable, you have a Glass. For The Sixth Sense, you have The Happening. However, Signs is one of his most distinctive features; an atmospheric close encounter drama riddled with intrigue and suspense (as well as crop circles).

Phoenix, playing Mel Gibson’s brother, is attached to one of the creepiest movie moments of the 2000s; watching the Brazilian video tape of an alien walking in the street, his panicked recoil matches our own. Unforgettable.

5. Joker

Joker 2019 3 Warner Bros.

Last year, the actor took on Gotham’s fearsome foe in Todd Phillips’ Joker. In our review, we wrote that it’s ‘undoubtedly Phoenix’s film – and you daren’t look away… you hang on every word, breath, twitch and painful cackle’.

Phoenix inhabits every fibre of Arthur Fleck’s eerie, torturous, heartbreaking being, setting the film’s brutal portrait of villainy alight. It was the first R-rated film to break the billion-dollar mark, and it’ll likely remain his most famous performance.

4. Gladiator

Joaquin Phoenix Gladiator Universal Pictures

Before swooping Oscar glory for Joker, Phoenix first earned an Academy Award nomination for his seething, contemptible performance as Commodus in Gladiator.

It’s a rousing, epic monster of a revenge movie, armed with bloody thrills and gutsy violence. Yet, just when you think you’ve been suitably entertained, Ridley Scott cranks up the emotions via Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard’s soulful soundtrack and a simple undercurrent; a father finding his way home, wherever that may be. Two words, one action: thumbs up.

3. The Master

The Master The Weinstein Company

After a short hiatus from acting post-I’m Still Here, Phoenix returned with an absolutely extraordinary turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master, a compelling portrait of how fraught our affections, our obsessions, can be.

He plays Freddie, a cantankerous, wandering World War II veteran without a clear reason to march forth into life… until he meets Lancaster Dodd (Philip Seymour Hoffman), the charismatic leader of The Cause, a religious group definitely not inspired by Scientology.

2. Her

Her Joaquin Phoenix Warner Bros.

AI has never been as human or romantic than in Her, Spike Jonze’s poignant look at a future not too far from our present. We live in a world where online dating rules the waves; so what if you could simply have a relationship with an artificial being instead?

It’s remarkable, empathetic work from Phoenix, playing a lonely letter writer who finds comfort in the constant embrace of an operating system. Funny, smart, but deeply wistful, this is one of the best films of the last decade.

1. You Were Never Really Here

You Were Never Really Here StudioCanal

A visceral, ruthless knockout from Lynne Ramsay, with a hardboiled, grizzled Phoenix soaring at its core as a hitman. No suit, no tie, little finesse; this is a killer who uses practical, everyday means like a hammer to batter paedophiles to death.

While the excess is stripped, the violence is sore and abrupt. However, beneath the darkness lies a very personal tale of redemption (or the lack thereof) in a suffocating world, often breathtakingly beautiful and poignant.