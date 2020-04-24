Jurnee Smollett-Bell Says She 'Turns Into Whitney Houston' When She's Drunk PA Images/Warner Bros.

Even amid these trying times, UNILAD managed to link up with one of Gotham City’s newest badasses, Birds of Prey‘s Jurnee Smollett-Smith.

The award-winning actress, famed for roles in True Blood and Friday Night Lights, recently blew our socks off with her immense superheroic vocal chords as Black Canary, one of Harley Quinn’s hardy band of ‘dames looking for emancipation’.

Obviously, it’s an absolutely fantabulous film. Here’s the good news: it’s available to watch digitally from the comfort of your own home right this very second. Here’s the better news: we celebrated the occasion by chatting to Jurnee about the end of the world, the buzz of fake news and Whitney Houston.

Birds of Prey Black Canary Jurnee Smollett-Bell

This is The Ten…

1) You’ve got a time machine, where’s the first place you’re going?

Jurnee: Oh, that’s a good one! Man, I’m going to the future. I wanna know how this ends [the fate of humanity, not the interview]. I think I know the point, but I want confirmation of what the point of it all is, so yeah, I’m going to the future.

UNILAD: Is there any particular year or point in the future you’d visit?

Jurnee: I’d make stops [laughs]. I recently worked on a project in which we dealt with a time machine so we went to the past and it was like… you cannot touch one thing or you will fuck up every single thing in the future.

So for that reason I’m not really interested in going into the past… unless I was stepping into the 1970s and I could watch my mum when she was part of the civil rights movement and working with Angela Davis and stuff like that. If I could be a fly on the wall for all those stories she told me, I’d go into the past. Otherwise I’d go to the future.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell

2) What’s the most famous-person thing you’ve ever done?

Jurnee: There were some really crazy things that happened on the Birds of Prey promo tour. Like okay, this is not normal! For example: boarding a plane before anyone else. That was just strange to me! That wasn’t necessary, I could just stand in line with everyone else!

They actually had this thing, I didn’t even know it existed man, where they can take you in a car and you can drive on the runway and you walk up the stairs and board the airplane, not even in the airport. You board the plane outside the plane, where they bring the strollers and stuff. I was like: ‘This is not okay that you can do this!’

This happened to me, I boarded the airplane, nobody else was on it. I was reading my [Lovecraft Country] script, and still nobody had boarded the plane. Then I hear: ‘Hey, what ya working on?’ I look up and it’s fucking Sam Rockwell. I was like… this went from odd to really awesome.

Sam Rockwell

UNILAD: That is proper luxury… speedy boarding.

Jurnee: I was like, this would never happen to me in any other circumstance. Now, someone has decided this should happen. And then Sam Rockwell came and sat next to me, like this is mad.

3) If you weren’t an actress, what do you think you’d be doing with your life?

Jurnee: Can it be something inside the arts or no?

UNILAD: Let’s go for something outside the arts.

Jurnee: Inside the arts I’d maybe be a director or dancer. But outside of the arts, I used to want to be an accountant [laughs].

Jurnee Smollett-Bell

UNILAD: An accountant?

Jurnee: Growing up I was really good with math. But I don’t think I’d want to be an accountant presently, maybe something like a marine biologist because I love the ocean. I’m obsessed with the ocean, I watch all these ocean documentaries and I love dolphins. Dolphin Reef, the documentary that Natalie Portman narrates, is my jam right now! I mean, watching it on repeat. It’s so good. It had me in tears!

4) You have one wish and it has to be selfish, what do you wish for? No world peace.

Jurnee: No world peace? Come on!

UNILAD: Nope, sorry!

Jurnee: To make my family members and those I love immortal.

Birds of Prey Jurnee Smollett-Bell

UNILAD: Okay… that’s a sneaky one.

Jurnee: It is selfish, I don’t think people would really want to become immortal, they’d never die – who wants to fucking stay here for the rest of their lives, like forever, right? Like really, would they choose that? But selfishly, I would choose that, because then I’d never have to lose anyone. It’s totally selfish.

5) Whose career are you secretly jealous of?

Jurnee: Oh! That’s a good one! Oh, jealousy is different to envy, it’s like something I wouldn’t want to admit. But honestly, it’s not as dangerous as envy. Jealousy might make someone be inspired or motivate you to do better. At least, that’s how I’m interpreting the question.

Honestly, if I’m being honest, I might regret saying this… there’s a lot of dudes I’m jealous of. The careers that dudes are able to have – like, look at someone like Dustin Hoffman. Like, oh my gosh. He was in The Graduate and Meet the Fockers, the range of that career is insane!

Dustin Hoffman Meet The Fockers

I mean, look at Samuel L. Jackson – what an amazing career he’s had and it’s just the range of characters he’s able to play. He’s also Sam Jackson and he’s a genius. But if I’m being honest, I sometimes look at my male counterparts and think I need to go and write some scripts. We female actors, we just don’t get the same opportunities.

This is why I loved Birds of Prey. It was so unlike anything I’d ever been able to have the opportunity to do or explore artistically, you know? I don’t know if that answers your question.

UNILAD: It absolutely does, I really appreciate that answer.

Jurnee: Thank you. How am I doing so far? I feel like I’m killing it!

UNILAD: You are doing fabulous.

Jurnee: Good! [laughs]

Warner Bros.

6) What is your strongest held opinion? What is a hill you’re willing to die on?

Jurnee: There’s a quote that I always come back to by George Bernard Shaw, in Man and Superman.

‘This is the true joy in life, the being used for a purpose recognized by yourself as a mighty one; the being thoroughly worn out before you are thrown on the scrap heap; the being a force of nature instead of a feverish selfish little clod of ailments and grievances complaining that the world will not devote itself to making you happy.’ I would die on that hill.

I don’t think it’s anyone’s job to make you happy, you know? You can’t expect that, happiness comes from within. The true joy in life is being used for something bigger than yourself, something that makes you feel mighty. So whenever I complain, I come back to that and it always kicks my butt.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell

7) What’s something you’ve never admitted publicly but you’ll tell me now?

Jurnee: Oh my gosh. You are really trying to get the vulnerability out of me man. Gosh, okay. This is why I should have looked at these questions beforehand [laughs].

We might need to come back to that, I want to give you something good, I don’t want to phone it in.

[Sometime later, Jurnee thought of the perfect answer.]

Jurnee: I’ve got one for you! I’ve got it!

UNILAD: Let’s have it.

Jurnee: I don’t think I’ve ever talked about this publicly… when I get drunk, I turn into Whitney Houston in my mind.

Warner Bros.

UNILAD: Do you sing any particular songs?

Jurnee: I sing it all, her whole discography. Queen of the Night, My Name is Not Susan, Miracle – you know, the lesser known ones I really get into. In my head that’s who I become. I just karaoke her up and down [laughs].

8) You’re stuck living the same day over and over, what day would it be and why?

Jurnee: It definitely would include my family, those I love, my baby and a beach, and water.

UNILAD: Any particular beach?

Jurnee: There’s been a few places I’ve been that I loved and would go back anytime. Cavo, I loved it there. I love a warm beach, the sand is so soft. I’d love to one day just have a house with a beach, or an island or something. Look at me, dreaming!

Jurnee Smollett-Bell

9) Have you ever been left convinced – or at least persuaded – by a fake news story about yourself?

Jurnee: Oh my gosh, lord knows they’ve definitely written them. No, but I have been flabbergasted by the inability to just write the truth in that instance. It’s amazing to me how sometimes the truth is just boring to people. It’s like: ‘No we’re not gonna write the truth, because that’s boring!’

The sensationalised version of the truth might sell more, and people might be fascinating by it more, and it’s been a whole eye-opening experience for me just to see. Like wow, sometimes humanity doesn’t want the truth because the truth isn’t as sensational and not as entertaining unfortunately, as the lies. But I’ve never believed it – that would just be strange.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell Birds of Prey

10) If you had to remove one colour from the world forever, which would it be and why?

Jurnee: There are colours I’m not a fan of, but I definitely think like, wow, there would be such a ripple effect. All the paintings would be left damaged. But a colour I’m not a fan of is hot pink. I like pink, I like other versions of pink, but hot pink – not a fan.

UNILAD: Any particular reason?

Jurnee: I think it has to do with my mother. Growing up, my mother hated it. So I think I subconsciously judge it in the same way [laughs].

