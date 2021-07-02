Lindsay Lohan’s Double Act-ing In The Parent Trap Is Still Awe-Inspiring

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

There are certain films that I can easily watch over and over again, never tiring of hearing the same lines of dialogue, or of feeling warmed by the cosy scenes I can recite without missing a beat.

However, no comfort watch will ever come close to The Parent Trap, a movie that holds a firm place in my heart for being one I’ll always watch with my own sister, despite us both now – shockingly – being older than the ice woman herself, Meredith Blake (Elaine Hendrix).

Nostalgia aside, there’s so much about The Parent Trap that draws you back long into adulthood, so many quotable moments, inspired pranks and genuine laugh-out-loud bits. In all honesty, I don’t think I’ll ever not let out a shriek when Meredith wakes up on that floating mattress.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Like all Nancy Meyers movies worth their salt, The Parent Trap is a gorgeous-looking movie, filled with opulent interiors, glorious Californian sunshine and dreamy-eyed visions of London.

From Elizabeth’s fabulously classy townhouse to Nick’s breathtaking Napa Valley vineyard, every scene is a sumptuous treat for those of us who can’t resist browsing for mansions on Rightmove, imagining where we’d place our own wine cellars and poolside loungers.

This was the movie that led an eight-year-old me to daydream about renting a full-blown ocean liner for my own future wedding reception, and the movie that made me long to attend an American summer camp despite having no discernible expertise in fencing or poker.

When paired with the pitch-perfect soundtrack, the beautiful, glossy world of The Parent Trap truly pops. To this day, no other melody pulls me back into a story quite like that initial, ‘L, is for the way you look at me’.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

However, without one crucial element of The Parent Trap, it simply wouldn’t have endured in quite the same way, bonding generations of girls over that ear-piercing scene and a shared affection for Chessy (Lisa Ann Walter).

I’m talking, of course, about the one and only Lindsay Lohan, starring here in her very first film role – or indeed, roles – as 11-year-old twins Hallie Parker and Annie James.

For those who – as unbelievable as it may be – don’t know the story off by heart, The Parent Trap follows the story of a pair of identical twin sisters separated as babies following their parents’ acrimonious split.

Dad Nick (Dennis Quaid) takes Hallie to live with him in California, while mum Elizabeth (the late, great Natasha Richardson) raises Annie in London. In order to properly enjoy the movie, it’s really best to brush over the ethical considerations of this rather bonkers arrangement.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Fast-forward a few years, and Hallie and Annie come face-to-face at an all-girls summer camp in Maine, where they – and all those around them – are initially baffled by the obvious similarities between them.

After piecing together their shared story, the girls realise that they are in fact twins, and hatch a cunning plan to throw their parents back together again.

They learn to be each other, studiously swapping identities before jetting back to the wrong homes with the clever conclusion that their parents will ultimately have to meet and lock eyes in order to switch them back.

As a child, I absolutely could believe in Hallie and Annie as living girls with matching mischievous grins and a sense of giddy, almost instantaneous connection with each other.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

I genuinely couldn’t get over it when I realised they were played by the same person, their natural interactions, stifled giggles and cheeky shared glances the work of one astonishingly talented child actor.

Lohan imbued her dual characters with a sense of appealing naughtiness, but they were never sickly sweet or adorably knowing with it. Resourceful without being precocious, you absolutely believe in their abilities to outfox parents and gold-digging publicists alike.

What is truly extraordinary about Lohan’s performance is that she manages to make both girls so distinctive despite their stark similarities. We get a sense of who they are as separate entities, what their lives look like beyond the perimeters of the movie.

Accents aside – and Lohan’s British accent really is quite spot on – Hallie is shown to be laid back and tomboyish, while city girl Annie is slightly more prim and proper.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

With subtle yet expressive mannerisms and attention to posture, Lohan is able to tell us so much about these girls and the differences in their upbringing. Then, she does the truly unthinkable: playing the twins playing each other, their true selves seeping out at inopportune moments.

Few child stars then or now could convey this sense of inner struggle, convincing at least some of the adult characters while continually keeping the audience in on the ruse.

Lohan is remarkably talented at letting her eyes show exactly what her characters are thinking as a scene unfolds, the cogs whirring away even as they smartly continue to conceal their secrets.

This is, of course, one of the many reasons why we still love Hallie and Annie after so many years. They let us in on their plot every step of the way, and – no matter how many times you watch it – it’s always so much fun to go along for the adventure.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Lohan, who turns 35 today, went on to make various other hits, and is perhaps best known nowadays for playing Cady Heron in the rightly iconic Mean Girls (2004).

However, for me – and no doubt many others – The Parent Trap remains my all-time favourite performance(s) from Lohan, being a film that perfectly shows off her range, humour and natural likeability.

All these years on and I still find Lohan’s double act-ing awe-inspiring, and – admittedly – I’ve still not 100% given up on Nancy Meyers bringing the twins back as adults, perhaps putting their undercover skills to good use once again.

A very happy birthday to the brilliant, impossibly talented Lindsay Lohan, and of course to Hallie and Annie too.