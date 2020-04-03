London Guy Asks Woman What She’d Do If She Was A Man, Gets Brutally Honest Answer

What an opportunity. Spend 4/5 minutes getting ready, maybe not even wear a shirt cos f*ck it. P*ss whenever (or maybe wherever) for the novelty of standing up.

Heavily come onto a load of men’s rights activists to make them uncomfortable. Definitely catcall them too.

Keep scratching my balls in public. Sit everywhere with my legs spread wide open and not be judged. Ask someone to kick me in the balls so I know for a fact period pains are worse.

Do a very mediocre day’s work and get more praise and money for it. F*ck multiple people and not feel bad after. Or get slut shamed.

End the day celebrating my privilege on a night out and not think twice about walking home after.