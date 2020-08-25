Louis Theroux Says Getting Naked In Porn Doc Is Hard To Watch Back BBC

If, like me, you’ve followed the weird and wonderful career of Louis Theroux, you’ll be all too familiar with the bizarre situations he has found himself in over the years.

His unwavering ability to endure even the most toe-curling of uncomfortable scenarios, without so much as a flinch, has cemented his place as one of the nation’s most loved documentary makers.

In his most recent years, Louis has covered hard hitting, emotionally sensitive topics such as drug addiction, postpartum mental illness, and brain injuries. While longtime fans will also remember the time he received a saucy massage at a Nevada-based brothel, and his short-lived attempt at gangster rap, as some of his most iconic career highlights.

Louis Theroux BBC BBC

During lockdown, Louis has spent much of his time delving through the archives of his impressive 25-year career as a journalist and a filmmaker, to put together his new series Life On the Edge; an experience which he found nostalgic and somewhat uncomfortable at times.

‘I think that I would say watching the porn episode and me getting naked and getting my Polaroid taken was quite uncomfortable. It’s not too uncomfortable, but I’m very conscious of the fact that I now have three children and they’re age 14, 12 and five,’ he told UNILAD.

‘And they will, if and when they see it, probably think that’s a little odd. I mean, they’re used to me being somewhat odd and being silly and maybe pushing jokes too far and being occasionally borderline inappropriate. So, I don’t think it’ll be a massive shock. But as a kind of ageing family man, it is odd to be confronted with that former self. You know, who did things like stripping off from getting his photo taken,’ Louis added.

Not only has Louis found himself in some, shall we say, unusual situations, he’s also met people from virtually all walks of life who have continued to challenge our natural preconceptions.

When asked which encounters he could think of that left him thinking ‘WTF?!’, Louis recalled his Behind Bars series, which saw him spend two weeks in the notorious San Quentin state prison.

‘In a way, you hope for that on almost every time, every adventure you go on, every time you go out to tell a story, you sort of hope or imagine that you’ll find something extraordinary,’ he explained, before recounting the moment he met a neo-Nazi skinhead gang dropout, who was in a relationship with a male Jewish inmate.

‘They just struck up a romance together and just the juxtaposition of the two of them side by side kind of canoodling was totally unexpected, and kind of amazing, although initially considered some way, like massively encouraging in terms of what it says about personal change,’ Louis said.

He went on to recall the time he travelled to a forensic mental hospital to meet a man who had sexually assaulted his own mother, where Louis spoke with both the man and his mother.

‘It was one of those things where at the end of the day, you’re thinking, wow, as strange as you think life can be, you know, it’s still extraordinary.’

But, perhaps the most baffling moment in Louis’ career, and no doubt in the lives of many others, came when it was revealed that Jimmy Savile, with whom Louis had spent time filming, was accused of being a serial sex offender.

‘I think the biggest [WTF moment] in my life would be the revelation about Jimmy Savile, and the fact of him having been at the centre of British public life for so many years, that it turned out that he was a serial sex offender with the vast number of victims and very little that can compare with that,’ he revealed.

That being said, Louis has covered all kinds of bizarre and controversial subjects over the last two decades, but there’s a lot more to be considered than just shock value when it comes to deciding whether to pursue a subject for a film.

‘You have to interrogate subject before you embark on it to figure out if you are capable of telling it in the right way. And that can mean, you know, an extraordinary phenomenon can exist, but are you able to tell it in a way that feels responsible and not tawdry and not sort of opportunistic or exploitative?’ he explained.

When asked whether there has ever been a subject that he has considered to be ‘too far’, Louis touched on zoophilia, which he admitted has always intrigued him, with regards to how people become involved in it.

‘It’s such an odd subject that it would be extremely hard. It’s hard to get contributors, hard to figure it out and tell it in a way it wouldn’t feel voyeuristic. I won’t say it’s impossible, but I’ve never quite figured it out,’ he said.

‘If there was a clinic that dealt exclusively with what they call paraphilias or extraordinary sexual behaviour, and among them was someone caught up in a relationship, someone suffering with an unhealthy sexual attraction towards animals, then I guess that could fit into that story. But I think the idea that we’re going to make a story about people in sexual relationships with animals, you’ll be like, I don’t think that’s the right way of approaching that subject.’

Across four episodes of the upcoming Life On the Edge, Louis spans 25 years worth of documentaries, and even catches up with some of the weird and wonderful people he’s met along the way in. It’s another welcome addition to his impressive career.

Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge will air on BBC Two soon.