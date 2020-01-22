Male Escort Asked To Have Sex With Woman While Her Boyfriend Sniffs His Socks

Male escort asked to have sex with woman while boyfriend sniffs socks Wikimedia Commons/PxHere

Male escorts can be hired for a range of reasons, but by far one of the most unusual jobs offered to one man was to have sex with a woman while her boyfriend watched on and sniffed the escort’s shoes and socks.

Advert

I think it’s safe to say the world of male escorting is one full of surprises.

The aforementioned for-hire worker, a 34-year-old identified by the pseudonym Marco, got into the business four years ago after deciding to make a living off his love of spending time with women.

Marco still has a ‘day job’ as a marketing manager in London, but with the company Gentlemen4Hire he’s able to fit in two bookings a week with women who are in need of a man.

Man giving woman flowers Pexels

Advert

Gentlemen4Hire is the UK’s longest-running male escort company, helping women find their dream for-hire man for more than 10 years.

Like any job, being a male escort comes with its necessary admin, including responding to client’s queries and organising meet-ups, but the career is better known for its more hands-on – literally – aspects.

While fulfilling clients’ requests, Marco has had some more innocent roles, like playing a fake boyfriend and providing company to an event, but he’s also taken on his fair share of the hot and heavy, for example a ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey experience’.

50 Shades of Grey Universal Pictures

That particular encounter was the request of a top manager at an investment bank; a woman Marco could ‘tell enjoyed being in control’.

Anyone who’s seen the raunchy film series Fifty Shades of Grey will know it involves a couple who adopt a dominant and submissive relationship, and after spending her days telling people what to do Marco’s client decided she ‘wanted to experience something different’.

To fulfil his client’s requests, Marco used props such as a blindfold and feather, props that were in keeping with the film. The pair didn’t have sex, but the escort said it was ‘clear she enjoyed the whole experience’.

Marco described that job as one his strangest roles as an escort, revealing his client asked him to ‘really push the limits’.

Advert

50 Shades of Grey Universal Pictures

While it might be hard to imagine things could get more extreme than Christian Grey come to life, Marco told UNILAD he has actually refused some jobs in the past because he wasn’t comfortable with what the client was asking for. This is where the aforementioned sock-sniffing comes in.

When discussing some of the more unusual requests he’s had from potential customers, Marco described how one particular man reached out and asked the escort to sleep with his girlfriend.

Given Marco’s job, this means the boyfriend was willing to pay good money to watch another man have sex with his partner. That might be off-putting enough for some, but the request didn’t end there.

The hopeful customer asked that he be in the same room while Marco and his girlfriend went at it, but rather than sitting with nothing to do the boyfriend wanted to smell the escort’s shoes and socks.

Man putting on shoes Pixabay

Now, I’m not here to judge – everyone has their own preferences when it comes to the bedroom – but Marco decided he wasn’t keen on the idea of having someone sniff his belongings.

Referring to the job offer, he told UNILAD:

That was definitely a no from me!

Another odd job cited by the escort involved a 26-year-old woman and her dog. Now, it’s not as shocking as it first sounds – the dog wasn’t actually going to be involved – but the customer did want her pet to be in the room while she and Marco had some ‘intimate time’ in the bedroom.

Couple in bed PxHere

Advert

When it comes to rejecting an offer, Marco lets his customers down gently.

He explained:

I always hear what they are looking for and expecting, and if we are not on the same page I kindly decline the offer.

Though he loves what he does, Marco has only told his inner circle of friends about his second job. The pals are, naturally, curious about his experiences and the escort admitted many of his mates are envious about the things he gets to do on his job.

While it’s probably the more heart-racing aspects of the role his friends get jealous of, the escort told UNILAD his favourite part of the job is actually getting to meet a range of women who open up and share their ‘interesting stories’.

Marco pointed out that despite the connotations that may surround the term ‘escort’, providing company is genuinely a big part of the job.

Couple holding hands Pixabay

He spoke about the difference between female and male escorts, explaining that while female workers are often perceived as being hired ‘only for sex’, male escorts are recognised as being available for ‘companionship’ or ‘therapy after a divorce’, for example.

As a result of the ‘misconception’ between male and female escorts, Marco believes men are treated with more respect than women in the same field. Though friends and customers ask him a lot of questions about his job, he has never felt negatively judged for what he does.

He has, however, met clients who have made him uncomfortable.

Recalling one incident, Marco told UNILAD:

A client had quite few drinks, and she started to be a bit pushy while we were in a bar. I explained that I wasn’t comfortable and left.

Drinks cheers Pixabay

The escort admitted there are times when jobs can feel mundane, for example when a customer hires him to go away for the weekend.

Though the experience would leave Marco with a good chunk of change, he explained:

Sometimes you go for a weekend away with a client and you just want to do something else for few hours while you’re with them. But that’s just part of the game.

While being a male escort might come with its slower days, there’s no doubt the job is balanced out with its fair share of wild nights. The idea might not be for everyone, but there’s certainly a big range of experiences out there for those who are interested!