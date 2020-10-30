New Series Featuring Milly Dowler’s Murderer’s Case Airs Tonight

PA Images

Milly Dowler was just 13 years old when she was abducted and murdered by Levi Bellfield in 2002. The young girl was simply on her way home from school when she vanished.

Milly’s story gained nationwide coverage at the time of her disappearence, with many questioning what happened to the teenager. Her parents held on to the hope that she had run away, but Milly’s body was discovered six months after she had vanished.

Eight years after her death, Levi Bellfield was charged with her murder – at the time he was charged, Bellfield was already serving three life sentences. Following Milly’s death, the man murdered 19-year-old Marsha McDowell in 2003 and 22-year-old Amélie Delagrange in 2004 before being arrested. He was also later charged with the attempted to murder 18-year-old Kate Sheedy and 34-year-old Irma Dragoshi.

PA Images

Bellfield had successfully eluded police for years despite possessing a criminal record before going on his murdering spree. Unlike many serial killers, Bellfield didn’t fit the typical profile – he was a former bouncer and large in stature, and his previous crimes consisted largely of theft and driving offences. So, what was it that turned Bellfield into a serial killer?

One person behind Bellfield’s 2004 arrest was former police officer Neil Lancaster. Lancaster was part of the surveillance team that tracked Bellfield 24/7 for 10 days straight. While Lancaster never came face-to-face with the criminal, he explained to UNILAD how Bellfield was ‘clearly a complete and utter sociopath’.

He discussed how Bellfield didn’t fit the usual profile of a serial killer saying:

On the surface, when you look at Bellfield, he wasn’t your classic suspect for this type of crime. He was just a yob. He’d been a doorman, he’d been involved in a bit of this, and a bit of that – brought up in a fairly rough area and from a traveller background, but he wasn’t what you’d consider as your classic suspect. People who are serial killers, you tend to think back to your Dennis Nilsens or Peter Sutcliffes – more weasley misfits. But Bellfield was this enormous, steroid-addled yob, basically. He was a psychopath, he was clearly a complete and utter sociopath. He was so delighted with himself.

PA Images

In regards to how police linked Bellfield to the cases, Lancaster explained that there wasn’t one large piece of evidence, but lots of small ones that led them to the criminal. The main reason Bellfield caught their attention was due to him living close to where many of the crimes took place, as well as an ex-girlfriend of his calling to say she thought there was a chance it could be him.

Following this, the Metropolitan Police commissioned Lancaster and other covert officers to track Bellfield for 10 days, something Lancaster dubbed as ‘unusual’ because paying for surveillance teams is ‘horrifyingly expensive’.

While tracking Bellfield largely consisted of following him as he conducted his wheel-clamping business throughout London, there was one worrying ordeal where the surveillance team nearly had to step in and blow their cover.

CRIME+INVESTIGATION

Lancaster explained to UNILAD:

There were one or two occasions where we were forced to [be worried] because he was talking to some women. There was one particular occasion when we were out west with him and he stopped in the street and was talking to two young girls, I’m talking really young – young teenagers. Obviously, we’re thinking, ‘What’s going on here, this isn’t good,’ and we’re constantly feeding back and reporting back to the managers. We told them, ‘Look, he’s talking to these two girls in the street,’ and they said [the girls] cannot get in the car. So we then have to direct people where to go to try to surround him and box him in, and we get people out on foot and get people close to him. If these girls try to get into the car, we’re not going to let them do it, and we take him out.

He continued, ‘We were watching him for a period of time talking to these girls when all of a sudden there’s a shocked look from them; he then launches abuse at them, gets in his car and drives off. We then send the backup team in to go speak to the girls as they’re witnesses now.’

Upon asking the young girls what was said, the two teenagers explained how Bellfield was being suggestive towards them, saying that he was attracted to them. He then made obscene remarks to them, which was what caused the shocked looks on their faces.

These two girls were lucky – sadly, Milly Dowler, Marsha McDowell and Amélie Delagrange were not.

PA Images

Lancaster retired from the force in 2015 and has since become an author. Despite leaving the force, he says Bellfield’s case stuck with him and believes he is the worst criminal he had ever encountered.

A new five-part series titled Killer Britain will look into Bellfield’s crimes as well four other high-profile cases from the UK. Presenting the series is Sky News’s Dermot Murnaghan, who remembers when the news broke about Bellfield and his crimes.

Describing Bellfield as a ‘vile individual’, Murnaghan told UNILAD, ‘We heard about a series of strange, awfully violent attacks and it takes a while before you begin to join the dots, so it’s only in retrospect that you realise [how bad it would turn out to be]. The first report, as terrible and awful as it is – you hope to goodness that it’s a one-off and that the perpetrator will be caught very quickly.’

CRIME+INVESTIGATION

Murnaghan himself is a father of three daughters, and explained that they were only teenagers at the time of the attacks, so it really ‘hit home’.

He explained:

I think that hits you as a dad but, you know, you are male and you think, there’s not very many women going around randomly trying to kill men. There’s certainly a few, but the vast, vast majority are male, and it’s difficult for me to describe what it must feel like – I ask my daughters what it feels like to walk around the streets at night.

Murnaghan added that the fact women are advised to not walk around alone at night ‘tells us an awful thing about society’.

You can watch the episode of Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan that looks at Levi Bellfield and his crimes on CRIME+INVESTIGATION tonight at 9pm. The rest of this week’s Killer Britain episodes are available on On Demand now.