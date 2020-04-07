People Question All The ‘Bad’ Things It’s Okay To Do In Isolation

United International Pictures/20th Century Fox

With countries around the world in various stages of lockdown right now, millions of us are adapting to life at home in a bid to save lives.

Advert

As such, we’re slowly becoming accustomed to spending more time on our own, whether that means giving ourselves a bit of a pep talk to be more productive, or just using the time to be kind to ourselves.

However, a lot of us are finding ourselves questioning whether certain behaviours are acceptable. For example: is it okay to work from home in my pyjamas all day? Is it okay for me to eat chocolate for breakfast? Is it okay to scream at the top of my lungs to relieve all the stress of the past few weeks?

person screaming Pexels

The answer to all of those questions is, of course, absolutely. We’re living in completely unprecedented times and that means we need to do whatever is possible to keep ourselves sane, so options include dancing like a loon throughout the house or spending all day in your dressing gown.

Advert

For me personally, I’ve found myself downloading a karaoke app (apologies, neighbours) and have been treating myself a lot more with regards to the kinds of food I’ve been eating (hi chocolate).

For you, treating yourself might mean something entirely different. It might mean lounging around in your comfiest PJs all day, or spending most of the day in the bath. Hell, it might even mean drinking wine for breakfast for all I know.

In a post on LADbible and UNILAD‘s Facebook group Isolation Nation, one user encouraged others to get in on the action, starting the hashtag #isitokay and posing the question: ‘Is it okay to take wine on a dog walk?’

As well as an abundance of ‘yes definitely!’s, ‘erm, absolutely’s and ‘10000% okay’s, the post encouraged others to come forward with their own questions, including: ‘Is it ok to start the day with chardonnay on cornflakes?’ and ‘Is it ok to wear my dressing gown all day everyday, no bra either?’

Others included:

Is it ok to have a three-hour-long bath to get away from everyone in the house and to fake a headache when they all go for a walk so you can chill in peace alone for an hour?! Is it okay to drink wine while hosting a university class via Zoom? Is it ok to eat ice cream for dinner?

Advert

The woman who started the thread told UNILAD that while she hasn’t taken wine on a dog walk just yet, ‘the thought has crossed [her] mind’.

After starting the thread upon having lots of ‘is it okay’ moments in recent weeks ‘while adjusting to staying at home’, she said she feels it’s important to keep the thread going.

She explained:

It allows people to open up conversation and check in with themselves if they feel they are doing something wrong or need a little reminder that they are not alone. I’ve loved seeing all the comments knowing I’m not the only one thinking of multi-tasking.

alone together isolation sign PA Images

Another woman who commented on the thread was 43-year-old Tara Payne from Essex, who told UNILAD she thought the #isitok hashtag was ‘totally relatable’, adding: ‘I wake up and ask myself, is it ok if I don’t shower today? Do I really need to do anything with my hair? Should I clean my teeth?’

Despite having these thoughts on a daily basis, the question she posed to the Facebook Group was: ‘Is it ok to stop waxing?’, something she said came from an idea of: ‘Do I need to look beautiful?’.



Tara explained:

Priorities have dramatically shifted in this tiny space of time. My regular waxing, nails and haircut routines just don’t seem important right now. I think we’re going to see everybody in their ‘natural’ state over the next few months. Actually, it might be quite refreshing! Suffice to say I have decided that I shall go ‘natural’ for the foreseeable future because A) my waxer is so good that I would not attempt to do it myself and certainly NEVER let my husband down there with hot wax! and B) money has suddenly become very tight and waxing is not high on the essentials list.

Advert

Now, I have to say, the response on the thread I related to most was: ‘Is it ok to start the day with chardonnay on cornflakes?’, a question posed by Kerry from Hulme. And while Kerry hasn’t actually poured wine on her cereal – ‘I’m not a cereal fan!’ – she has had a cheeky glass or two with her toast to start the day off right.

She told UNILAD:

There have always been rules to stop [us] going a bit off the rails. You know, like we are all ‘allowed’ a breakfast booze on birthdays or Christmas. It is funny… I DO have a glass of wine with my toast in the morning during this. It sounds bad… [but] I think ‘fuck it’ and pretend I’m a lady who lunches and I’ve got a swimming pool in my garden and my real job is that I’m a celebrity chef. The rules of the game are off… and it is like being on holiday. I have lived with depression throughout my life and I think I am getting through this by pretending to be on holiday. Not getting hammered, not driving after having a drink, not using drink to numb the pain, but just [as] an act of defiance, fun and drama.

champagne breakfast Pixabay

Basically, the rules are off and we’re all no doubt finding ourselves doing things in isolation that we wouldn’t necessarily be doing otherwise.

But hey, as long we’re looking after ourselves and staying safe in the process, I think we’ve just got to be a bit kinder to ourselves and realise that things are obviously going to be different in such an unprecedented situation.

And if you do find yourself drinking more than you’d like to or if you’re struggling with feelings of dependency, you can follow these tips to help cut down.

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.