People Reveal Their Best Pumpkin Designs For Ultimate Halloween Inspo

If, like me, you get extremely competitive when it comes to carving pumpkins but end up producing a slightly wonky bat, then you now need to swallow your pride.

Despite Halloween being tonight, the competition was already on at the start of the month, with ambitious pumpkin-carvers eager to wield their creative magic with scalpels and knives at the ready.

Drawing on inspiration from films, video games and much more, these pumpkins are surely a sign that it’s going to be a fang-tastic Halloween.

First up is a Mario-inspired design, which was definitely done by someone who studied Physics – it definitely puts my measly bat from 2016 to shame.

Next up is a stunning Studio Ghibli-inspired pumpkin featuring characters from the 1988 animated fantasy film, My Neighbor Totoro.

Third is another film-inspired lantern, which, while not carved, is still a marvellous creation.

The pumpkin has been drawn on in the style of Tim Burton, and so echoes films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas or Corpse Bride – compulsory Halloween and Christmas watches.

The fourth pumpkin might have missed the memo over scariness, but it does show a scary amount of talent.

While not exactly horrifying, the artist has created a Minion so life-like, it will definitely give passers-by a shock.

Next up is this pumpking, which is inspired by Little Shop of Horrors, and the protruding tongue is enough to make me scream.

Sixth, is a highly advanced and stunning spectacle that pays homage to the third Space X crew flight, which is set to lift off on the eve of Halloween.

Our seventh example shows an array of extremely realistic and menacing faces, from a witch, to a goblin, to something that looks eerily like an evil version of Monsters Inc.’s Mike Wazowski.

Eighth may not be an actual pumpkin, but was simply too adorable to not include. Why should all pumpkins have to be horrifying and gory?

Despite all of these talented and unique designs, HelloFresh has revealed other carving trends that are looking likely to be hot in 2021 – so keep your eyes peeled as you go door to door.

Due to the third season recently hitting our screams, and searches for the series going up by ‘600% according to trends data’, Netflix’s You is set to spark some pumpkin carvers’ creative juices.

While Penn Badgley may have been spookily compared to José Mourinho, even creepier is this pumpkin that glows a menacing outline of serial stalker and murderer, Joe Goldberg.

South Korean survival series Squid Game is also looking likely to appear on some of the orange vegetables.

Searches for ‘Squid Game ending explained’ rose to ‘5000% in the past month’, which is unsurprising considering the series beat Bridgerton in becoming Netflix’s biggest-ever series launch.

In the spirit of not wasting the pumpkins after they have fulfilled their frightening purposes, HelloFresh have even come up with some recipe suggestions and tips on composting to make the absolute most of the spooky seasonal vegetable.

So go hit the shops, buy a juicy one, and free your inner child again.

After the last few years of the world playing tricks, we definitely all deserve a treat.