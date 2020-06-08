Pete Davidson’s The King Of Staten Island, Uneven But Shockingly Sincere

Universal Pictures

Raw and shockingly sincere Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow’s new film The King of Staten Island is a surprisingly sombre affair which pivots away from the pair’s usual comedic output with mixed results.

Clearly drawing on Pete Davidson’s own experiences of losing his firefighter father in the September 11 attacks, The King of Staten Island tells the story of Scott Carlin.

Scott, an aspiring tattoo artist, is whtat one would charitably call a ‘lost soul’ (or if you were being a bit more brutal a ‘loser’) trapped in the shadow of expectation cast by his legendary firefighter dad who died a hero, saving people from a burning building.

Lost and aimless, Scott struggles to escape the weight of expectation on his shoulders and instead finds himself trapped in endless adolescence never truly taking responsibility for himself or his life, to the chagrin of his long-suffering mother (Marisa Tomei) and high flying sister (Maude Apatow).

Things change however when Scott’s idiotic decisions bring a new man (Bill Burr) into his mother’s life and he’s forced to grow up fast.

The King of Staten Island is a lot like its central character Scott, it’s not perfect or as funny as it thinks it is, but it’s too earnest to truly dislike and ultimately its heart is in the right place. It’s basically a kind of fucked up coming-of-age movie about the destructive way ignoring grief can ruin your life.

The King of Staten Island’s biggest strength is, as I said, the clear references to Pete Davidson’s own life.

It might be supposition on my part that Davidson based Scott’s struggles with his dad’s death on his own experiences, but he has a co-writer credit on the film and the similarities between writer and lead are too striking to ignore.

This lends King of Staten Island a certain frankness it’s unusual to see in a coming-of-age film. Scott’s refusal to grow up, his substance abuse, and his clear fear of change, are obviously his way of avoiding being overwhelmed by the grief he’s feeling.

A lesser, more saccharine film would probably expect us to feel sorry for Scott, after all, he’s bereaved, but King Of Staten Island pulls no punches, instead laying it out clearly through Scott’s sister, with the line: ‘You don’t get to act crazy for your whole life just because your dad died.’

It’s a wrecking ball of a line, demolishing that romanticised idea of the Byronic hero haunted by their own grief as something that’s to be admired.

It’s not, it’s dangerous. At the risk of preaching, ignoring grief or not coming to terms with it properly is incredibly self-destructive.

I’ve never really seen a film address this side of grief so succinctly, it’s something I definitely struggled with when I lost one of my parents. I think the film is to be admired for nailing how it feels to have not properly processed your grief.

It’s a difficult thing to express if you’ve not been through it but The King of Staten Island is that awkward, ambiguous, feeling captured on celluloid.

So often I find myself irritated when watching films that are clearly autobiographical or semi-autobiographical for feeling like a smoothed over, sanded down and sanitised version of the truth.

This can’t be said of The King Of Staten Island, it’s rough and unvarnished, but refreshing for those reasons.

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises in the film is Pete Davidson’s performance. I’ve only ever really seen him on Saturday Night Live, and I must confess his film work has passed me by, for the most part. I’m not sure what I was expecting but if definitely wasn’t what we get in The King of Staten Island.

It’s surprisingly nuanced and, while I don’t think everyone will agree, I found Scott surprisingly complex. He’s at the same time incredibly selfish, brash and annoying but Davidson somehow makes him quite likeable despite this.

I think it’s because it’s clear from the beginning that something isn’t right with Scott. Davidson makes him very vulnerable, almost childlike and he seems so lost that even when he’s being a scumbag you don’t resent him you just want to give him a shake and tell him he can be better.

Davidson’s helped by a great supporting cast most notably Marisa Tomei as Margie and Maude Apatow as Claire, Scott’s mother and sister, who despite their roles mostly being broad archetypes we’ve seen in other films they lend enough humanity and compassion to make more than the script perhaps offers.

Bill Burr’s Ray, the new man in his mother’s life, is similarly broadly drawn as the ‘new disapproving paternal figure’ we’ve seen in a number of films but Burr manages to give Ray a believability and warmth that it’s hard not to understand why he’s so frustrated with Scott.

If I had any complaints about The King of Staten Island they would be that it shares its protagonist’s main problem, put best by one of Scott’s friends in the film: ‘You’re mad inconsistent.’

The King of Staten Island can be both poignant and funny but there are long stretches where it’s neither. I often found myself battling to get through extended scene after extended scene all of which repeat the film’s main thrust that Scott is living in the shadow of his dead dad.

There came a certain point where I wrote in my notebook ‘I get it’ out of sheer frustration with the film’s strange belief that those watching had developed some form of severe retrograde amnesia and needed reminding Scott’s problems.

I think some more cutthroat editing could have helped the film, but I am willing to forgive this problem for the most part because it’s clear this was a personal project for Pete Davidson and it’s difficult to criticise the film for being a bit muddled when the writer is drawing on their own life experience.

It’s also worth noting that the film’s plot isn’t the most original, we’ve all seen ‘loser gets his shit together movies’ enough times now to know the basic beats of this plot, and I’m afraid to say that The King of Staten Island doesn’t offer any surprises for fans of the genre.

Ultimately what saves The King of Staten Island is the character of Scott and his emotional journey both of which elevate the pretty mundane plot to something oddly charming.

The King of Staten Island will be available to rent at home from June 12th.