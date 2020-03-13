Pregnant Woman In Italy Describes What It’s Really Like To Be In Quarantine

From here, I can feel that the Senese spirit is still strong, this is our spirit since a long time ago. In the middle ages we were struck by the plague while building the cathedral, and our cathedral is still safe and strong today, despite the sacrifice of the population.

Senese people are used to sustain each other within each ‘contrada’ in any period of the year thanks to the tradition of the Palio, and I guess that in this time of trouble their willing to fight is even stronger.

We are famous all over the world for the Palio and the inner rivalry that exists within the city districts, however we are always ready to drop our ‘weapons’ to sustain the whole city.

This is a small mirror for what is happening all over Italy, where politicians had to unify to fight the virus and put health on top of everything. I think that solidarity is a special Italian quality, and I am proud of that.